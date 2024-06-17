Nintendo has today announced that the next Nintendo Direct Showcase will be kicking off tomorrow (18th June 2024).

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct will be broadcast on YouTube and is set to last for approximately 40 minutes with a focus on games coming in the second half of 2024. According to the statement that Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa made earlier this year, the June 2024 Direct will contain "no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor".

Below, we have laid out everything that you need to know about the June Nintendo Direct including the start time, how you can watch it, and what to expect.

Nintendo Direct June 2024 Start Time

The June 2024 Nintendo Direct will start on 18th June 2024 at 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 7am PT / 10 ET / 12am AET (Thursday).

The showcase will run for approximately 40 minutes.





📅 June 18

🕓 7:00 AM PT

⏳ Roughly 40 minutes



Nintendo Direct June 2024 Where To Watch

You can catch the June 2024 Nintendo Direct on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel, or one of its regional variants like Nintendo UK or Nintendo Japan. Alternatively, you can watch the stream on the Nintendo Twitch channel.

We at Nintendo Life will also be hosting a stream beginning 30 minutes before the showcase kicks off. So, if you want to watch along with us and chat about all the announcements, this is the place.

Nintendo Direct June 2024 - What To Expect

Now isn't that the ultimate question? In truth, we don't know what's going to be shown yet. Nintendo's first-party calendar for the rest of 2024 looks rather sparse (bar the upcoming release of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition next month), so the possibilities are pretty open.

With 'Switch 2' looming (remember, an announcement is coming "this fiscal year"), we wouldn't expect to see a new Mario or Zelda pop up here. Instead, the Big N might end up playing things relatively safe with a focus on ports and remasters to tide us over to new hardware — Metroid Prime 2/3 on Switch feel like no-brainers, but we'll always bang the Wind Waker and Twilight Princess drum too.