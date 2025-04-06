Cyberpunk 2077 is on the way to the Nintendo Switch 2 this June and more details about it are beginning to surface.

Firstly, CD Projekt Red has confirmed the Nintendo release will be "fully cross-progression compatible" with versions on other platforms.

The game's social media account has also revealed the performance on Switch 2. It's still improving, but the team is targeting "1080p docked and 720p in handheld mode" with the game running between 30-40 FPS "depending on the mode" (performance and quality).

"We're still improving the performance, but we're targeting 1080p docked and 720p in handheld mode, with 30-40 FPS. Depending on the mode, of course (performance vs quality)."

It's also been confirmed the Switch 2 version will be $69.99 / €69.99 when it launches on 5th June 2025.

It's worth noting how the physical Switch 2 version of Cyberpunk 2077 has also been confirmed to be a 64GB game card and will contain all of the game and the expansion with "no download required".