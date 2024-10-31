Nintendo surprised Switch Online members this week with a new application called 'Nintendo Music'. It gives fans access to hundreds of soundtracks throughout Nintendo's history.
If you are curious to know what exactly is on this mobile application, you've come to the right place. We've put together a a guide of every series currently available. We'll continue to update this guide with every song and as Nintendo rolls out new updates.
You can see the systems and games featured below (songs will be added soon):
Nintendo Switch
- Pikmin 4
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Splatoon 3
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Kirby Star Allies
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
Wii
Super Mario Galaxy
Wii Channels
- Wii Menu Start-Up
- Wii menu
- Launch Screen (Mii Channel)
- Mii Plaza (Mii Channel)
- Making a Mii (Mii Channel)
- Mii Parade: Walking (Mii Channel)
- Mii Parade: Running (Mii Channel)
- Launch Screen: Photo Channel
- Selecting Photos: Photo Channel
- Digital Camera / Cell Phone (Photo Channel)
- View Wii Message Board Photos (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Calm (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Fun (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Bright (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Nostalgic (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Beautiful (Photo Channel)
- Slide Show: Scenic (Photo Channel)
- Doodle (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle Menu (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle: First Time Playing (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle: First Time Clear (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle (Photo Channel)
- Puzzle Clear (Photo Channel)
- Post (Puzzle Channel)
- Launch Screen: Wii Shop Channel
- Main Theme (Wii Shop Channel)
- Launch Screen: Forecast Channel
- One moment, please (Forecast Channel)
- Forecast: Daytime (Forecast Channel)
- Globe Daytime (Forecast Channel)
- Globe: Daytime Forecast (Forcast Channel)
- Forcast: Nighttime (Forecast Channel)
- Globe: Nighttime (Forecast Channel)
- Globe: Nighttime Forecast (Forecast Channel)
- Settings (Forecast Channel)
- Launch Screen: News Channel
- One moment, please... (News Channel)
- Menu (News Channel)
- Checking the News: Daytime (News Channel)
- Checking the NewS: Nighttime (News Channel)
- Globe (News Channel)
- Launch Screen Menu: (Everybody Votes Channel)
- Poll Screen
- Results
- Voter Data
- Suggest a Question
- Launch Screen: Mii Contest Channel
- Menu
- Mii Artisan Info
- Posting Plaza
- Posting Plaza: Checking a Mii Out
- Import
- Call Friends
- Parade
- Parade: Checking a Mii Out
- Mii Plaza
- Contests
- Contest Results
- Announce the Contest Winner
- Contest: Mii Ranking Presentation
Nintendo DS
Tomodachi Collection
- Making a Friend
- Apartment Hangout
- Afternoon on the Island
- Nighttime on the Island
- News Flash
- Mii News Report
- Food Mart
- Clothing Shop
- Interiors Shop
- Majority Rule
- Compatibility Tester
- Career Counselor
- Q&A
- Let's Play A Game
- Ballad: The Past 50 Years
- Rap: Hot Track
- Mood Music: Rain-Soaked Streets
- J-Pop: To a New Future
- Metal: Unremitted Desire
- Pop: Flitter-Flutter Days
- Forming a Friendship
- Fixing a Friendship
- Fracturing a Friendship
- Pent-Up Passion
- Love Required
- Love Rejected
- Strewing in Rejection
- Married No More
- Separating with a Sweetheart
- All-Time Favorite
- Loved It
- Really Like It
- Liked It
- Didn't Really Like It
- Didn't Like It At All
- Thought It was the Worst
- The Medicine Worked
- Back on Your Feet
- Town Hall
- Save Screen
- Music Box: Making a Friend
- Music Box: Afternoon on the Island
- Music Box: Food Mart
- Music Box: Compatibility Tester
- Music Box: Mii News Report
- Music Box: Career Counselor
- Street Band: Cheerful Tango
- Street Band: Jaunty Allegro
- Street Band: Joyful Waltz
- Street Band: Refeshing Bossa Nova
- Street Band: Heartwarming Folk Dance
- Street Band: Somber Waltz
- Vacation: Okinawa
- Vaction: Hawaii
- Vacation: Hong Kong/Shanghai
- Vacation: Thailand
- Vacation: Italy
- Vacation: France
- Vacation: Spain
- Vacation: Kyoto
- Tying the Knot
- Staff Credits
Nintendogs
- Nintendogs
- Shop & Kennel
- Learned a Trick!
- Reading
- Walking
- Got Supplies
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Curious)
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Great Mood)
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Friendly)
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Slight Dislike)
- Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Unfriendly)
- Agility Trials
- Back Home
- Bathing
- Dog Show: Judges' Commentary
- Dog Show: Beginner Fanfare
- Dog Show: Beginner
- Dog Show: Expert Fanfare
- Dog Show: Expert
- Dog Show: Championship Fanfare
- Dog Show: Championship
- Dog Show: Command Mastery!
- Dog Show: Held Trick!
- Dog Show: Time's Up!
- Dog Show: Closing Fanfare
- Dog Show: Winner
- Dog Show: Did Not Place
- Toy: Mario Kart
- Toy: Bowser Kart
- Toy: Peach Kart
- Toy: Combat Copter
- Music Box: Nintendogs
- Music Box: Mario's Theme
- Music Box: Puppy Waltz
- Record: Street Marker
- Record: Growler
- Record: Smilin' Dog
- Record: Friendly Whiff
- Record: Chow
- Record: Surprise
- Record: Naptime
- Record: Colonel Bogey
- Record: Toreador
- Record: Flower Waltz
- Record: Nintendogs
- Record: Waves
- Record: Modest Decor
- Record: Shedded Fur
- Record: Giant Socks
- Record: Nintendogs (Demo Version)
Nintendo GameCube
Metroid Prime
- Title Theme
- File Select
- Prologue
- Pirate Frigate
- Parasite Queen Battle
- Pirate Frigate Escape
- Samus Appears
- Tallon Overworld
- Timeworn Chozo Remnants
- Hive Mecha Battle
- Item Obtained
- Plated Bettle Battle
- Chozo Ruins
- Flaahgra Battle
- Magmoor Caverns
- Phendrana Drifts
- Chapel of the Elders
- Space Pirates (Specimen Storage)
- Space Pirates Battle
- Thardus Battle
- Talllon Overworld Revisited
- Hall of the Chozo Elders
- Chozo Ghosts Battle
- Phendrana Battle
- Crashed Ship
- Phazon Mines
- Omega Pirate Battle
- Chozo Shrine
- Artifact Obtained
- Meta Ridley Battle
- Chozo Shrine Unsealed
- Metroid Prime Battle
- Metroid Prime (Core) Battle
- Shrine Collapse - Epilogue
- Credits
- Samus's Record
Game Boy Advance
Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade
- Opening: History Unveiled
- Fire Emblem Theme
- A hint of things to come
- Road of Trials
- Destiny Enlaced by Fear
- Winds across the Plains
- Precious Things
- Companions
- Friendship and Adventure
- Distant Travels
- Inescapable Fate
- Dragon's Gate II
- Winning Road
- Binding Ties
- Scars of the Scouring
- Raise Your Spirits
- Shadow Approaches
- Enemies Appear
- The Messenger
- Darkness Comes
- Dragon's Gate I
- Nabata's Wandering Messenger
- Legendary Inheritance
- Raid!
- Messenger from the Darkness
- Strike
- Safeguard
- Victory Now!
- Rise to the Challenge
- Softly with Grace
- Everything in the Dark
- Campaign of Fire
- Blessing of the Eight Generals I
- Healing
- Curing
- Receive the Blessings of Water
- Ride the Wind
- To the Heights
- An Unexpected Caller
- When the Rush Comes
- Land of Swirling Sands
- Ships and Homes
- Silent Ground
- The Inn
- Going My Way
- Together, We Ride!
- A Knight's Oath
- Happiness Abounds
- Merlinus
- Final Farewell
- Requiem
- Recollection of a Petal
- The Cogs of Fate
- The Eight Generals
- The Archsage Athos
- Distant Utopia
- What Comes from Darkness
- Black Fang
- Calamity Bringer: Nergal's Theme
- Nergal's Wrath
- Stratagem
- The Kingdom of Bern
- Bern - A Mother's Wish
- Shocking Truth I
- Shocking Truth II
- Triumph
- Into the Shadow of Triumph
- Main Theme Arrangement
- Blessing of the Eight Generals II
- Girl of the Plains: Lyn's Theme
- Lyn's Desire
- Light to Tomorrow
- One Heart: Eliwood's Theme
- Eyes of Sorrow
- Unshakeable Faith
- Loyalty: Hector's Theme
- The Grieving Heart
- Reminiscence
- Shattered Life
- Anguish
- Respite in Battle
- Prepare to Charge
- Armory
- Shop
- Fortune-Telling
- Arena Entrace
- Arena Battle
- Arena Victory
- Arena Tactics
- Within Sadness
- Game Over
- Legend of Athos
- Results
- Treasured Hope
- Beneath a New Light
- The Path to Greatness
- In the Name of Bern
- Avoided Fate
- Legend of the Dragon God (From Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem)
- Royal Palance of Silesse (From Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War)
Nintendo 64
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Title Theme
- Ganondorf Appears
- Deku Tree
- Fairy Flying
- House
- Kokiri Forest
- Got a Treasure
- Important Item Acquired
- Item Acquired
- Shop
- Battle
- Inside the Deku Tree
- Boss Battle
- Boss Defeated
- Heart Container Acquired
- The Legend of Hyrule
- Spiritual Stone Acquired
- Fairy Ocarina Acquired
- Hyrule Field Main Theme
- Kaepora Gaebora's Theme
- Market
- Shooting Gallery
- Hyrule Castle Courtyard
- Zelda Appears
- Zelda's Lullaby
- Zelda's Theme
- Epona's Song
- Lon Lon Ranch
- Minigame
- Kakariko Theme
- Sun's Song
- Hyrule Field Theme: Morning
- Goron City
- Saria's Song
- Lost Woods
- Dodongo's Cavern
- Middle Boss Battle
- Dinosaur Boss Battle
- Zora's Domain
- Great Fairy's Fountain
- Potion Shop
- Inside Jaby-Jabu's Belly
- Song of Time
- Temple of Time
- The Door of Time
- Master Sword
- Ganondorf's Theme
- Chamber of the Sages
- Medallion Acquired
- Sheik's Theme
- Horse Race
- Horse Race: Finish Line
- Ingo's Theme
- Escape from Lon Lon Ranch
- Kakariko Village: Orchestral Ver.
- Song of Storms
- Windmill Hut
- Minuet of Forest
- Forest Temple
- Bolero of Fire
- Fire Temple
- Ice Cavern
- Serenade of Water
- Water Temple
- Nocturne of Shadow
- Prelude of Light
- Shadow Temple
- Gerudo Valley
- Spirit Temple
- Requiem of Spirit
- Kotake & Koume's Theme
- Reuniting with Zelda
- Game Over
- A Bridge to Ganon's Castle
- Beneath Ganon's Castle
- Ganon's Tower
- Ganondorf Battle
- Escape from Ganon's Castle
- Last Battle
- Sea of the Six Sages
- Ocarina of Time
- End Credits
Lylat Wars (Starfox 64)
- Opening Theme
- Title Theme
- Select Theme
- Map Theme
- VS Select
- Demo 1
- Demo 2
- Training Mode
- Corneria
- Fichina & Sector Z
- Meteo
- Sector Y& Solar
- Katina
- Aquas
- Sector X
- Zoness
- Titania & Macbeth
- Area 6
- Bolse
- Venom
- Warp
- I'll Go It Alone
- Underground Base
- Star Wolf's Theme
- Boss Battle 1
- Boss Battle 2
- Boss Battle 3
- Andross Battle
- Final Battle
- VS Battle 1
- VS Battle 2
- Bill's Theme
- Katt's Theme
- Mission Complete
- Mission Failed
- Player Down
- Game Over
- All Clear
- Credits Theme
Super Nintendo
Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
- Nintendo Presents...
- Opening Melody
- Yoshi's Island
- The Journey Begins
- Practice Stage
- Stage Start
- Flower Field BGM
- Goal!
- Underground BGM
- Castles & Forts BGM
- Kamek's Theme
- Stage Boss
- Athletic BGM
- Ground BGM
- Yoshi Down!
- Game Over
- In the Boss Room
- Big Boss BGM
- Big Boss Clear
- Map Screen
- Bonus Challenge
- Powerful Mario
- Bowser
- Bowser Defeated
- Rescuing Luigi
- Ending
Donkey Kong Country
- Opening Fanfare
- Theme
- Simian Segue
- DK Island Swing
- Cave Dweller Concert
- Aquatic Ambiance
- Well Done
- Cranky's Theme
- Life in the Mines
- Mine Cart Madness
- Misty Menace
- Voices of the Temple
- Lost a Balloon
- Funky's Fugue
- Forest Frenzy
- Treetop Rock
- Bonus Room Blitz
- Better Luck Next Time
- Candy's Love Song
- Northern Hemispheres
- Ice Cave Chant
- Fear Factory
- Bad Boss Boogie
- K Rool's Cacophony
- Gang-Plank Galleon
- The Credits Concerto
Game Boy
Kirby's Dream Land
- Welcome to Dream Land
- Green Greens
- Boss Theme
- Sparkling Stars
- Kirby Dance
- Castle Lololo
- Invincible
- Float Islands
- Shooting
- Bubbly Clouds
- Defeat
- Game Over
- Boss Game Select
- Mt. DeDeDe
- A New Wind for Tomorrow
Dr. Mario
- Selection Screen
- Fever
- Game Over
- Vs. Game Over
- Chill
- Stage Clear
- Level 20 Low Clear & Ending
- Level 20 Hi Clear (UFO) & Ending
Nintendo Entertainment System
Metroid
- Title Screen
- Samus Appears
- Brinstar (Rocky Zone)
- Miniboss Hideout I: Kraid
- Item Obtained
- Norfair (Fire Zone)
- Miniboss Hideout II: Ridley
- Stillness
- Zebetite
- Tourian (Central Base)
- Escape
- Ending
Metroid (Famicom Disk System)
- Title Screen
- Samus Appears
- Brinstar (Rocky Zone)
- Miniboss Hideout I: Kraid
- Item Obtained
- Norfair (Fire Zone)
- Miniboss Hideout II: Ridley
- Stillness
- Zebetite
- Tourian (Central Base)
- Escape
- Ending
Super Mario Bros.
- Ground BGM
- Timer Warning
- "Hurry Up!" Ground BGM
- Course Clear
- Underground BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Underground BGM
- Invincibility BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Invincibility BGM
- Player Down
- Game Over
- Underwater GGM
- "Hurry Up!" Underwater BGM
- Castle BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Castle BGM
- World Clear
- Ending
Nintendo has also confirmed some other games and series are on the way to this Switch Online app service in the future. Here's the line up so far:
- Wii Sports
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)
- Splatoon 2
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest
- F-Zero X