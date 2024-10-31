Nintendo surprised Switch Online members this week with a new application called 'Nintendo Music'. It gives fans access to hundreds of soundtracks throughout Nintendo's history.

If you are curious to know what exactly is on this mobile application, you've come to the right place. We've put together a a guide of every series currently available. We'll continue to update this guide with every song and as Nintendo rolls out new updates.

You can see the systems and games featured below (songs will be added soon):

Nintendo Switch

Pikmin 4

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Splatoon 3

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Kirby Star Allies

Super Mario Odyssey

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

Wii

Super Mario Galaxy

Updating soon

Wii Channels

Wii Menu Start-Up

Wii menu

Launch Screen (Mii Channel)

Mii Plaza (Mii Channel)

Making a Mii (Mii Channel)

Mii Parade: Walking (Mii Channel)

Mii Parade: Running (Mii Channel)

Launch Screen: Photo Channel

Selecting Photos: Photo Channel

Digital Camera / Cell Phone (Photo Channel)

View Wii Message Board Photos (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Calm (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Fun (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Bright (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Nostalgic (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Beautiful (Photo Channel)

Slide Show: Scenic (Photo Channel)

Doodle (Photo Channel)

Puzzle Menu (Photo Channel)

Puzzle: First Time Playing (Photo Channel)

Puzzle: First Time Clear (Photo Channel)

Puzzle (Photo Channel)

Puzzle Clear (Photo Channel)

Post (Puzzle Channel)

Launch Screen: Wii Shop Channel

Main Theme (Wii Shop Channel)

Launch Screen: Forecast Channel

One moment, please (Forecast Channel)

Forecast: Daytime (Forecast Channel)

Globe Daytime (Forecast Channel)

Globe: Daytime Forecast (Forcast Channel)

Forcast: Nighttime (Forecast Channel)

Globe: Nighttime (Forecast Channel)

Globe: Nighttime Forecast (Forecast Channel)

Settings (Forecast Channel)

Launch Screen: News Channel

One moment, please... (News Channel)

Menu (News Channel)

Checking the News: Daytime (News Channel)

Checking the NewS: Nighttime (News Channel)

Globe (News Channel)

Launch Screen Menu: (Everybody Votes Channel)

Poll Screen

Results

Voter Data

Suggest a Question

Launch Screen: Mii Contest Channel

Menu

Mii Artisan Info

Posting Plaza

Posting Plaza: Checking a Mii Out

Import

Call Friends

Parade

Parade: Checking a Mii Out

Mii Plaza

Contests

Contest Results

Announce the Contest Winner

Contest: Mii Ranking Presentation

Nintendo DS

Tomodachi Collection

Making a Friend

Apartment Hangout

Afternoon on the Island

Nighttime on the Island

News Flash

Mii News Report

Food Mart

Clothing Shop

Interiors Shop

Majority Rule

Compatibility Tester

Career Counselor

Q&A

Let's Play A Game

Ballad: The Past 50 Years

Rap: Hot Track

Mood Music: Rain-Soaked Streets

J-Pop: To a New Future

Metal: Unremitted Desire

Pop: Flitter-Flutter Days

Forming a Friendship

Fixing a Friendship

Fracturing a Friendship

Pent-Up Passion

Love Required

Love Rejected

Strewing in Rejection

Married No More

Separating with a Sweetheart

All-Time Favorite

Loved It

Really Like It

Liked It

Didn't Really Like It

Didn't Like It At All

Thought It was the Worst

The Medicine Worked

Back on Your Feet

Town Hall

Save Screen

Music Box: Making a Friend

Music Box: Afternoon on the Island

Music Box: Food Mart

Music Box: Compatibility Tester

Music Box: Mii News Report

Music Box: Career Counselor

Street Band: Cheerful Tango

Street Band: Jaunty Allegro

Street Band: Joyful Waltz

Street Band: Refeshing Bossa Nova

Street Band: Heartwarming Folk Dance

Street Band: Somber Waltz

Vacation: Okinawa

Vaction: Hawaii

Vacation: Hong Kong/Shanghai

Vacation: Thailand

Vacation: Italy

Vacation: France

Vacation: Spain

Vacation: Kyoto

Tying the Knot

Staff Credits

Nintendogs

Nintendogs

Shop & Kennel

Learned a Trick!

Reading

Walking

Got Supplies

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Curious)

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Great Mood)

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Friendly)

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Slight Dislike)

Walking: Other Dog Encounter (Unfriendly)

Agility Trials

Back Home

Bathing

Dog Show: Judges' Commentary

Dog Show: Beginner Fanfare

Dog Show: Beginner

Dog Show: Expert Fanfare

Dog Show: Expert

Dog Show: Championship Fanfare

Dog Show: Championship

Dog Show: Command Mastery!

Dog Show: Held Trick!

Dog Show: Time's Up!

Dog Show: Closing Fanfare

Dog Show: Winner

Dog Show: Did Not Place

Toy: Mario Kart

Toy: Bowser Kart

Toy: Peach Kart

Toy: Combat Copter

Music Box: Nintendogs

Music Box: Mario's Theme

Music Box: Puppy Waltz

Record: Street Marker

Record: Growler

Record: Smilin' Dog

Record: Friendly Whiff

Record: Chow

Record: Surprise

Record: Naptime

Record: Colonel Bogey

Record: Toreador

Record: Flower Waltz

Record: Nintendogs

Record: Waves

Record: Modest Decor

Record: Shedded Fur

Record: Giant Socks

Record: Nintendogs (Demo Version)

Nintendo GameCube

Metroid Prime

Title Theme

File Select

Prologue

Pirate Frigate

Parasite Queen Battle

Pirate Frigate Escape

Samus Appears

Tallon Overworld

Timeworn Chozo Remnants

Hive Mecha Battle

Item Obtained

Plated Bettle Battle

Chozo Ruins

Flaahgra Battle

Magmoor Caverns

Phendrana Drifts

Chapel of the Elders

Space Pirates (Specimen Storage)

Space Pirates Battle

Thardus Battle

Talllon Overworld Revisited

Hall of the Chozo Elders

Chozo Ghosts Battle

Phendrana Battle

Crashed Ship

Phazon Mines

Omega Pirate Battle

Chozo Shrine

Artifact Obtained

Meta Ridley Battle

Chozo Shrine Unsealed

Metroid Prime Battle

Metroid Prime (Core) Battle

Shrine Collapse - Epilogue

Credits

Samus's Record

Game Boy Advance

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade

Opening: History Unveiled

Fire Emblem Theme

A hint of things to come

Road of Trials

Destiny Enlaced by Fear

Winds across the Plains

Precious Things

Companions

Friendship and Adventure

Distant Travels

Inescapable Fate

Dragon's Gate II

Winning Road

Binding Ties

Scars of the Scouring

Raise Your Spirits

Shadow Approaches

Enemies Appear

The Messenger

Darkness Comes

Dragon's Gate I

Nabata's Wandering Messenger

Legendary Inheritance

Raid!

Messenger from the Darkness

Strike

Safeguard

Victory Now!

Rise to the Challenge

Softly with Grace

Everything in the Dark

Campaign of Fire

Blessing of the Eight Generals I

Healing

Curing

Receive the Blessings of Water

Ride the Wind

To the Heights

An Unexpected Caller

When the Rush Comes

Land of Swirling Sands

Ships and Homes

Silent Ground

The Inn

Going My Way

Together, We Ride!

A Knight's Oath

Happiness Abounds

Merlinus

Final Farewell

Requiem

Recollection of a Petal

The Cogs of Fate

The Eight Generals

The Archsage Athos

Distant Utopia

What Comes from Darkness

Black Fang

Calamity Bringer: Nergal's Theme

Nergal's Wrath

Stratagem

The Kingdom of Bern

Bern - A Mother's Wish

Shocking Truth I

Shocking Truth II

Triumph

Into the Shadow of Triumph

Main Theme Arrangement

Blessing of the Eight Generals II

Girl of the Plains: Lyn's Theme

Lyn's Desire

Light to Tomorrow

One Heart: Eliwood's Theme

Eyes of Sorrow

Unshakeable Faith

Loyalty: Hector's Theme

The Grieving Heart

Reminiscence

Shattered Life

Anguish

Respite in Battle

Prepare to Charge

Armory

Shop

Fortune-Telling

Arena Entrace

Arena Battle

Arena Victory

Arena Tactics

Within Sadness

Game Over

Legend of Athos

Results

Treasured Hope

Beneath a New Light

The Path to Greatness

In the Name of Bern

Avoided Fate

Legend of the Dragon God (From Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem)

Royal Palance of Silesse (From Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War)

Nintendo 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Title Theme

Ganondorf Appears

Deku Tree

Fairy Flying

House

Kokiri Forest

Got a Treasure

Important Item Acquired

Item Acquired

Shop

Battle

Inside the Deku Tree

Boss Battle

Boss Defeated

Heart Container Acquired

The Legend of Hyrule

Spiritual Stone Acquired

Fairy Ocarina Acquired

Hyrule Field Main Theme

Kaepora Gaebora's Theme

Market

Shooting Gallery

Hyrule Castle Courtyard

Zelda Appears

Zelda's Lullaby

Zelda's Theme

Epona's Song

Lon Lon Ranch

Minigame

Kakariko Theme

Sun's Song

Hyrule Field Theme: Morning

Goron City

Saria's Song

Lost Woods

Dodongo's Cavern

Middle Boss Battle

Dinosaur Boss Battle

Zora's Domain

Great Fairy's Fountain

Potion Shop

Inside Jaby-Jabu's Belly

Song of Time

Temple of Time

The Door of Time

Master Sword

Ganondorf's Theme

Chamber of the Sages

Medallion Acquired

Sheik's Theme

Horse Race

Horse Race: Finish Line

Ingo's Theme

Escape from Lon Lon Ranch

Kakariko Village: Orchestral Ver.

Song of Storms

Windmill Hut

Minuet of Forest

Forest Temple

Bolero of Fire

Fire Temple

Ice Cavern

Serenade of Water

Water Temple

Nocturne of Shadow

Prelude of Light

Shadow Temple

Gerudo Valley

Spirit Temple

Requiem of Spirit

Kotake & Koume's Theme

Reuniting with Zelda

Game Over

A Bridge to Ganon's Castle

Beneath Ganon's Castle

Ganon's Tower

Ganondorf Battle

Escape from Ganon's Castle

Last Battle

Sea of the Six Sages

Ocarina of Time

End Credits

Lylat Wars (Starfox 64)

Opening Theme

Title Theme

Select Theme

Map Theme

VS Select

Demo 1

Demo 2

Training Mode

Corneria

Fichina & Sector Z

Meteo

Sector Y& Solar

Katina

Aquas

Sector X

Zoness

Titania & Macbeth

Area 6

Bolse

Venom

Warp

I'll Go It Alone

Underground Base

Star Wolf's Theme

Boss Battle 1

Boss Battle 2

Boss Battle 3

Andross Battle

Final Battle

VS Battle 1

VS Battle 2

Bill's Theme

Katt's Theme

Mission Complete

Mission Failed

Player Down

Game Over

All Clear

Credits Theme

Super Nintendo

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Nintendo Presents...

Opening Melody

Yoshi's Island

The Journey Begins

Practice Stage

Stage Start

Flower Field BGM

Goal!

Underground BGM

Castles & Forts BGM

Kamek's Theme

Stage Boss

Athletic BGM

Ground BGM

Yoshi Down!

Game Over

In the Boss Room

Big Boss BGM

Big Boss Clear

Map Screen

Bonus Challenge

Powerful Mario

Bowser

Bowser Defeated

Rescuing Luigi

Ending

Donkey Kong Country

Opening Fanfare

Theme

Simian Segue

DK Island Swing

Cave Dweller Concert

Aquatic Ambiance

Well Done

Cranky's Theme

Life in the Mines

Mine Cart Madness

Misty Menace

Voices of the Temple

Lost a Balloon

Funky's Fugue

Forest Frenzy

Treetop Rock

Bonus Room Blitz

Better Luck Next Time

Candy's Love Song

Northern Hemispheres

Ice Cave Chant

Fear Factory

Bad Boss Boogie

K Rool's Cacophony

Gang-Plank Galleon

The Credits Concerto

Game Boy

Kirby's Dream Land

Welcome to Dream Land

Green Greens

Boss Theme

Sparkling Stars

Kirby Dance

Castle Lololo

Invincible

Float Islands

Shooting

Bubbly Clouds

Defeat

Game Over

Boss Game Select

Mt. DeDeDe

A New Wind for Tomorrow

Dr. Mario

Selection Screen

Fever

Game Over

Vs. Game Over

Chill

Stage Clear

Level 20 Low Clear & Ending

Level 20 Hi Clear (UFO) & Ending

Nintendo Entertainment System

Metroid

Title Screen

Samus Appears

Brinstar (Rocky Zone)

Miniboss Hideout I: Kraid

Item Obtained

Norfair (Fire Zone)

Miniboss Hideout II: Ridley

Stillness

Zebetite

Tourian (Central Base)

Escape

Ending

Metroid (Famicom Disk System)

Title Screen

Samus Appears

Brinstar (Rocky Zone)

Miniboss Hideout I: Kraid

Item Obtained

Norfair (Fire Zone)

Miniboss Hideout II: Ridley

Stillness

Zebetite

Tourian (Central Base)

Escape

Ending

Super Mario Bros.

Ground BGM

Timer Warning

"Hurry Up!" Ground BGM

Course Clear

Underground BGM

"Hurry Up!" Underground BGM

Invincibility BGM

"Hurry Up!" Invincibility BGM

Player Down

Game Over

Underwater GGM

"Hurry Up!" Underwater BGM

Castle BGM

"Hurry Up!" Castle BGM

World Clear

Ending

Nintendo has also confirmed some other games and series are on the way to this Switch Online app service in the future. Here's the line up so far:

- Wii Sports

- Super Mario 64

- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)

- Splatoon 2

- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)

- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

- F-Zero X