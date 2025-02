The weekly 'Nintendo Music' app releases continue and the latest album to join the collection is the StreetPass Mii Plaza soundtrack, which originally debuted on the 3DS.

This album includes 39 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 23 minutes in total. You'll be able to listen to the boot up theme, the memorable main theme, the 'Salesbunny' song, and much more. Here's the full tracklist:

Street Pass Mii Plaza (3DS)

StreetPass Mii Plaza (HOME Menu) Entrance (StreetPass Mii Plaza) Main Theme 1 (Street Pass Mii Plaza) Main Theme 2 (Street Pass Mii Plaza) Main Theme 3 (Street Pass Mii Plaza) Main Theme 4 (Street Pass Mii Plaza) Main Theme 5 (Street Pass Mii Plaza) Main Theme 6 (Street Pass Mii Plaza) Main Theme 7 (Street Pass Mii Plaza) Salesbunny (Street Pass Mii Plaza) Street Pass Birthdays (Street Pass Mii Plaza) VIP Room (StreetPass Mii Plaza) Title (Puzzle Swap) Collected Pieces (Puzzle Swap) Panel Complete (Puzzle Swap) All Panels Complete (Puzzle Swap) Title (Street Pass Quest) Palace Theme (StreetPass Quest) Kidnapped! (StreetPass Quest) Captive Mii (StreetPass Quest) Venture Forth (StreetPass Quest) To Battle, Heroes! (StreePass Quest) Current Rules (StreetPass Quest) Fight On, Heroes! (StreetPass Quest) Dark Room (StreetPass Quest) Armoured Fiend (StreetPass Quest) Ultimate Ghost (StreetPass Quest) Ending Street Pass Quest) Title (Street Pass Quest) Venture Forth 1 (StreetPass Quest II) Venture Forth 2 (StreetPass Quest II) Venture Forth 3 (StreetPass Quest II) Venture Forth 4 (StreetPass Quest II) Keep Fighting, Heroes! (StreetPass Quest II) Current Results (StreetPass Quest II) Save the World, Heroes! (StreetPass Quest II) AmoUred Archfiend (StreetPass Quest II) Dark Lord (StreetPass Quest II) Ending (StreetPass Quest II)

To listen to this music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll to have download it from your mobile store and also have an active Switch Online membership.