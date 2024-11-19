@Dev1024 I concur, especially for these three primary reasons:

1. Nintendo has both developed and published 700+ games, and given how it is just one a week, as well with potential holiday surprises; simply converting 700+ games into 700+ weeks, that is at least a very long thirteen years from releasing every single soundtrack they have to offer.

2. Many here can agree or disagree / agree-to-disagree, yet it is pretty evident that the "extend to" feature is not inserted remotely, like per AI; rather yet manually adjusted, and this, I believe, is a very significant factor to holding off multiple releases at once, yet I have to ask; exactly what is the point of the feature to begin with? It is practically the exact same as the repeat feature that has a more-so similar purpose than it does different. A tempo feature that works on literally any / every track would make more sense, which would also be a first for even a music platform, if I'm not mistaken.

3. Logically, you are accurate, yet in spite of the manually adjusted "extend to" feature; if they have time to insert at least 100+ tracks in one album (like they are set to do with both of the other currently listed L.O.Z games), they easily would make time for even three retro soundtracks (like F-Zero X; SM64; & DKC3) in one sitting. I get that the older soundtracks most definitely also need readjusted mastering compared to the more modern and lengthier in track quantity soundtracks, yet someone had to say it. Speaking of, depending on how long it took them to install the first 23 (+1) albums that contained approximately 2,299 tunes, if they did all of that in at best per-se two-or-so months; they can easily do a few albums with up to a song quantity of 200 or so songs in one mere week. It is much appreciated that this idea is (finally) happening; yet marketing-strategy wise, if they want more customers to get engaged, they likely will not even wait at least 13 long years. My biggest recommendation to them is to remove the "extend to" feature, not just given its similarity; yet also for the marketing-strategy logic. Edit: Or, if they are going to simply keep that feature within the service, then they can just add at best that lengthy number of tunes in one week without inserting the feature into any of them, and as the week progresses, insert them in the most fitting tunes, whichever works.