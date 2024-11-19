Nintendo has been rolling out regular updates for its Switch Online mobile app 'Nintendo Music' and this week's update adds the N64 soundtrack from F-Zero X.
This soundtrack is loaded with 20 tracks all up and has a runtime of 38 minutes. You'll be able to listen to songs like Dream Chaser (Silence), Crazy Crying Call (Port Town), Decided by the Eyes (Big Blue) and of course Endless Challenge (Mute City). There are plenty more songs in there include the 'game over' theme and credits.
Here's the full list of tracks included in the F-Zero X soundtrack update:
- Endless Challenge (Mute City)
- Dream Chaser (Silence)
- Fall Down to the Stream (Sand Ocean / Fire Field)
- Decided by the Eyes (Big Blue)
- A Devil's Call in Your Heart (Devil's Forest)
- Long-Distance Murder (Red Canyon / Space Plant)
- Crazy Crying Call (Port Town)
- Drivin' Through on MAX (Sector a / Sector b / Rainbow Road)
- Climp Up / Last Chance! (White Land / Big Hand)
- All We Need Is 30 Deaths (Death Race)
- Title BGM
- Machine Select
- Options
- Before the Storm
- Goal Fanfare
- Goal BGM
- Retire
- Game Over
- Grand Prix Ending
- Staff Roll
The arrival of F-Zero X's soundtrack on the Nintendo Music mobile app follows the release of Wii Sports tracks last week. Nintendo has also updated the app with music from Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.