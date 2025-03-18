It's a new week and that means a new update for the Switch Online Nintendo Music mobile application.

This time Nintendo has added not one but three - yes, three - soundtracks to the service. This includes the Game Boy hit Tetris, its NES counterpart, and the NES version of Dr. Mario. Dr. Mario for Game Boy is already available service.

Here's the rundown of each album including the amount of tracks and runtime:

Tetris (Game Boy)

18 tracks, 10 minutes

Title Screen A-Type (Early Version) A-Type B-Type C-Type 25 Lines Cleared Ending: High 0 Ending: High 1 Ending: High 2 Ending: High 3 Ending: High 4 Ending: High 5 Rocket Launch Game Over Name Entry 2 Player: Danger 2 Player: Intermission 2 Player: Final Results

Tetris (NES)

9 tracks, 9 minutes

Music-1 Music-1: Danger Music-2 Music-2: Danger Music-3 Music-3: Danger 25 Lines Cleared Ending Name Entry

Dr. Mario (NES)

10 tracks, 16 minutes

Title Screen Selection Screen Fever Fever Clear Chill Chill Clear Game Over Vs. Game Over Level 20 Low Clear & Ending Level 20 Hi Clear (UFO) & Ending

The latest albums to join Nintendo Music follow the addition of the Super Mario Bros. 3 soundtrack last week. You can find out more about this album in our previous story.

If you are keen for some Tetris and Dr. Mario action on the Switch, you can play these games on the Switch Online retro service. Late last year, Nintendo also added Tetris (NES) and Tetris DX (Game Boy Color).