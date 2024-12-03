Nintendo Music
When the Nintendo Music mobile application was originally announced, Splatoon 2 was one of the many games teased.

In an update to the app today, it's now been added. It includes 105 tracks and has a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. This also includes the soundtrack for the Octo Expansion and as usual there's also an "extended playback collection".

Here's the full list of songs included in the Splatoon 2 Nintendo Music update:

  1. Opening / Wet Floor
  2. Inkoming! / Wet Floor
  3. Rip Entry / Wet Floor
  4. Undertown / Wet Floor
  5. Don't Slip / Wet Floor
  6. Endolphin Surge / Wet Floor
  7. Shipwreckin' / Bottom Feeders
  8. Fins & Fiddles / Bottom Feeders
  9. Seafoam Shanty / Bottom Feeders
  10. Broken Coral / Ink Theory
  11. Riptide Rupture / Ink Theory
  12. Blitz It! / Chirpy Chips
  13. Wave Prism / Chirpy Chips
  14. Seasick / Diss-Pair
  15. Kinetosis / Diss-Pair
  16. Chopscrewey / SashiMori
  17. Entropical / SashiMori
  18. Now or Never! / Wet Floor
  19. You Got Them! / Wet Floor
  20. Turf Master / Wet Floor
  21. They Got You! / Wet Floor
  22. Ink Another Day / Wet Floor
  23. Inkoming! (Cloud Edit) / Wet Floor
  24. Slip Into Inkopolis Square
  25. Getting Squared Away
  26. Inkopolis Square
  27. Without a Dop Doubt
  28. The Shoal
  29. Dubble Bath (DIY Remix) / Bob Dub
  30. New You / DJ Real Sole
  31. Happy Little Workers / Grizzco
  32. Salmon Run Opening / Grizzco
  33. Surge & Submerge / w-3
  34. Deluge Dirge / w-3
  35. Fishing Frenzy / w-3
  36. Frantic Aspic w-3
  37. You Got Them! (Salmon Run) / Grizzco
  38. Them Got You! (Salmon Run) / Grizzco
  39. Even Further / Grizzco
  40. Inkopolis News / Off the Hook
  41. Splatfest Theme Drop / Off the Hook
  42. Color Pulse / Off the Hook
  43. Commence the Fest / Off the Hook
  44. Ebb & Flow / Off the Hook
  45. Acid Hues / Off the Hook
  46. Muck Warfare / Off the Hook
  47. Now or Never! / Off the Hook
  48. You Got Them! / Off the Hook
  49. Fest Zest / Off the Hook
  50. They Got you! / Off the Hook
  51. Party's Over / Off the Hook
  52. Splatfest Results Drop / Off the Hook
  53. Got It!
  54. Low Tide
  55. Octo Canyon / Turquoise October
  56. Octo Eight-Step / Turquoise October
  57. The Girl from Inkopolise / Turquoise October
  58. Buoyant Boogie / Turquoise October
  59. Shooting Starfish / Turquoise October
  60. Tentacular Circus / Turquoise October
  61. Cephaloparade / Turquoise October
  62. Octoling Rendezvous / Turquoise October
  63. Boss Entrance / Turquoise October
  64. Octarmaments / Turquoise October
  65. Story Mode: Onward! / Turquoise October
  66. R.I.P. (Story Mode) / Turquoise October
  67. Bomb Rush Blush / DJ Octavio feat. Callie
  68. Tidal Rush / DJ Octavio feat. Callie vs. Marie
  69. Spicy Calamari Inkantation / Squid Sisters
  70. Fresh Start / Squid Sisters
  71. Octroduction
  72. Cap'n Cuttlefish's Theme (Octo) / Character Creation
  73. #5 thirsty / Dedf1sh
  74. Deepsea Metro Central Station
  75. Telephone's Theme
  76. Inside Deepsea Metro
  77. #0 shell / Dedf1sh
  78. #1 progress / Dedf1sh
  79. #6 frisk / Dedf1sh
  80. #4 dunno / Dedf1sh
  81. #2 ripped / Dedf1sh
  82. #9 party / Dedf1sh
  83. #8 regret / Dedf1sh
  84. #14 crush / Dedf1sh
  85. #13 shade / Dedf1sh
  86. #16 salty / Dedf1sh
  87. #12 awake / Dedf1sh
  88. #11 above / Dedf1sh
  89. Test Passed!
  90. #19 bless / Dedf1sh
  91. Got That Thang!
  92. All the Thangs
  93. Nasty Majesty / Off the Hook
  94. Shark Bytes / Off the Hook
  95. Splattack! (Octo) / Dedf1sh
  96. Reaching the Surface
  97. Commander's Tartar's Actual Theme
  98. The Plan
  99. Here Comes Ultimate Doom / Off the Hook
  100. Fly Octo Fly - Ebb & Flow (Octo) / Off the Hook
  101. It's Over
  102. Mic Drop
  103. Into the Light / Off the Hook
  104. #$@$* Dudes Be #$@%* Sleepin' (Live) / Pearl
  105. Ebb&FlowDemofrsh (Sketch) / Marina

Apart from Splatoon 2, the Splatoon 3 soundtrack is also available on the Nintendo Music app. It includes a total of 118 tracks and has a runtime of 4 hours and 27 minutes. This latest addition to the music app service follows the soundtrack from Dr Kawashima's Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain? last week.

Will you be listening to this latest soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app?