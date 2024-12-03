When the Nintendo Music mobile application was originally announced, Splatoon 2 was one of the many games teased.
In an update to the app today, it's now been added. It includes 105 tracks and has a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. This also includes the soundtrack for the Octo Expansion and as usual there's also an "extended playback collection".
Here's the full list of songs included in the Splatoon 2 Nintendo Music update:
- Opening / Wet Floor
- Inkoming! / Wet Floor
- Rip Entry / Wet Floor
- Undertown / Wet Floor
- Don't Slip / Wet Floor
- Endolphin Surge / Wet Floor
- Shipwreckin' / Bottom Feeders
- Fins & Fiddles / Bottom Feeders
- Seafoam Shanty / Bottom Feeders
- Broken Coral / Ink Theory
- Riptide Rupture / Ink Theory
- Blitz It! / Chirpy Chips
- Wave Prism / Chirpy Chips
- Seasick / Diss-Pair
- Kinetosis / Diss-Pair
- Chopscrewey / SashiMori
- Entropical / SashiMori
- Now or Never! / Wet Floor
- You Got Them! / Wet Floor
- Turf Master / Wet Floor
- They Got You! / Wet Floor
- Ink Another Day / Wet Floor
- Inkoming! (Cloud Edit) / Wet Floor
- Slip Into Inkopolis Square
- Getting Squared Away
- Inkopolis Square
- Without a Dop Doubt
- The Shoal
- Dubble Bath (DIY Remix) / Bob Dub
- New You / DJ Real Sole
- Happy Little Workers / Grizzco
- Salmon Run Opening / Grizzco
- Surge & Submerge / w-3
- Deluge Dirge / w-3
- Fishing Frenzy / w-3
- Frantic Aspic w-3
- You Got Them! (Salmon Run) / Grizzco
- Them Got You! (Salmon Run) / Grizzco
- Even Further / Grizzco
- Inkopolis News / Off the Hook
- Splatfest Theme Drop / Off the Hook
- Color Pulse / Off the Hook
- Commence the Fest / Off the Hook
- Ebb & Flow / Off the Hook
- Acid Hues / Off the Hook
- Muck Warfare / Off the Hook
- Now or Never! / Off the Hook
- You Got Them! / Off the Hook
- Fest Zest / Off the Hook
- They Got you! / Off the Hook
- Party's Over / Off the Hook
- Splatfest Results Drop / Off the Hook
- Got It!
- Low Tide
- Octo Canyon / Turquoise October
- Octo Eight-Step / Turquoise October
- The Girl from Inkopolise / Turquoise October
- Buoyant Boogie / Turquoise October
- Shooting Starfish / Turquoise October
- Tentacular Circus / Turquoise October
- Cephaloparade / Turquoise October
- Octoling Rendezvous / Turquoise October
- Boss Entrance / Turquoise October
- Octarmaments / Turquoise October
- Story Mode: Onward! / Turquoise October
- R.I.P. (Story Mode) / Turquoise October
- Bomb Rush Blush / DJ Octavio feat. Callie
- Tidal Rush / DJ Octavio feat. Callie vs. Marie
- Spicy Calamari Inkantation / Squid Sisters
- Fresh Start / Squid Sisters
- Octroduction
- Cap'n Cuttlefish's Theme (Octo) / Character Creation
- #5 thirsty / Dedf1sh
- Deepsea Metro Central Station
- Telephone's Theme
- Inside Deepsea Metro
- #0 shell / Dedf1sh
- #1 progress / Dedf1sh
- #6 frisk / Dedf1sh
- #4 dunno / Dedf1sh
- #2 ripped / Dedf1sh
- #9 party / Dedf1sh
- #8 regret / Dedf1sh
- #14 crush / Dedf1sh
- #13 shade / Dedf1sh
- #16 salty / Dedf1sh
- #12 awake / Dedf1sh
- #11 above / Dedf1sh
- Test Passed!
- #19 bless / Dedf1sh
- Got That Thang!
- All the Thangs
- Nasty Majesty / Off the Hook
- Shark Bytes / Off the Hook
- Splattack! (Octo) / Dedf1sh
- Reaching the Surface
- Commander's Tartar's Actual Theme
- The Plan
- Here Comes Ultimate Doom / Off the Hook
- Fly Octo Fly - Ebb & Flow (Octo) / Off the Hook
- It's Over
- Mic Drop
- Into the Light / Off the Hook
- #$@$* Dudes Be #$@%* Sleepin' (Live) / Pearl
- Ebb&FlowDemofrsh (Sketch) / Marina
Apart from Splatoon 2, the Splatoon 3 soundtrack is also available on the Nintendo Music app. It includes a total of 118 tracks and has a runtime of 4 hours and 27 minutes. This latest addition to the music app service follows the soundtrack from Dr Kawashima's Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain? last week.