When the Nintendo Music mobile application was originally announced, Splatoon 2 was one of the many games teased.

In an update to the app today, it's now been added. It includes 105 tracks and has a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes. This also includes the soundtrack for the Octo Expansion and as usual there's also an "extended playback collection".

Here's the full list of songs included in the Splatoon 2 Nintendo Music update:

Opening / Wet Floor Inkoming! / Wet Floor Rip Entry / Wet Floor Undertown / Wet Floor Don't Slip / Wet Floor Endolphin Surge / Wet Floor Shipwreckin' / Bottom Feeders Fins & Fiddles / Bottom Feeders Seafoam Shanty / Bottom Feeders Broken Coral / Ink Theory Riptide Rupture / Ink Theory Blitz It! / Chirpy Chips Wave Prism / Chirpy Chips Seasick / Diss-Pair Kinetosis / Diss-Pair Chopscrewey / SashiMori Entropical / SashiMori Now or Never! / Wet Floor You Got Them! / Wet Floor Turf Master / Wet Floor They Got You! / Wet Floor Ink Another Day / Wet Floor Inkoming! (Cloud Edit) / Wet Floor Slip Into Inkopolis Square Getting Squared Away Inkopolis Square Without a Dop Doubt The Shoal Dubble Bath (DIY Remix) / Bob Dub New You / DJ Real Sole Happy Little Workers / Grizzco Salmon Run Opening / Grizzco Surge & Submerge / w-3 Deluge Dirge / w-3 Fishing Frenzy / w-3 Frantic Aspic w-3 You Got Them! (Salmon Run) / Grizzco Them Got You! (Salmon Run) / Grizzco Even Further / Grizzco Inkopolis News / Off the Hook Splatfest Theme Drop / Off the Hook Color Pulse / Off the Hook Commence the Fest / Off the Hook Ebb & Flow / Off the Hook Acid Hues / Off the Hook Muck Warfare / Off the Hook Now or Never! / Off the Hook You Got Them! / Off the Hook Fest Zest / Off the Hook They Got you! / Off the Hook Party's Over / Off the Hook Splatfest Results Drop / Off the Hook Got It! Low Tide Octo Canyon / Turquoise October Octo Eight-Step / Turquoise October The Girl from Inkopolise / Turquoise October Buoyant Boogie / Turquoise October Shooting Starfish / Turquoise October Tentacular Circus / Turquoise October Cephaloparade / Turquoise October Octoling Rendezvous / Turquoise October Boss Entrance / Turquoise October Octarmaments / Turquoise October Story Mode: Onward! / Turquoise October R.I.P. (Story Mode) / Turquoise October Bomb Rush Blush / DJ Octavio feat. Callie Tidal Rush / DJ Octavio feat. Callie vs. Marie Spicy Calamari Inkantation / Squid Sisters Fresh Start / Squid Sisters Octroduction Cap'n Cuttlefish's Theme (Octo) / Character Creation #5 thirsty / Dedf1sh Deepsea Metro Central Station Telephone's Theme Inside Deepsea Metro #0 shell / Dedf1sh #1 progress / Dedf1sh #6 frisk / Dedf1sh #4 dunno / Dedf1sh #2 ripped / Dedf1sh #9 party / Dedf1sh #8 regret / Dedf1sh #14 crush / Dedf1sh #13 shade / Dedf1sh #16 salty / Dedf1sh #12 awake / Dedf1sh #11 above / Dedf1sh Test Passed! #19 bless / Dedf1sh Got That Thang! All the Thangs Nasty Majesty / Off the Hook Shark Bytes / Off the Hook Splattack! (Octo) / Dedf1sh Reaching the Surface Commander's Tartar's Actual Theme The Plan Here Comes Ultimate Doom / Off the Hook Fly Octo Fly - Ebb & Flow (Octo) / Off the Hook It's Over Mic Drop Into the Light / Off the Hook #$@$* Dudes Be #$@%* Sleepin' (Live) / Pearl Ebb&FlowDemofrsh (Sketch) / Marina

Apart from Splatoon 2, the Splatoon 3 soundtrack is also available on the Nintendo Music app. It includes a total of 118 tracks and has a runtime of 4 hours and 27 minutes. This latest addition to the music app service follows the soundtrack from Dr Kawashima's Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain? last week.