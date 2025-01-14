Zelda: The Wind Waker
It's a new week and that means a brand new update for the Nintendo Music app on mobile devices. Today Nintendo has added the GameCube soundtrack for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

This includes 133 tracks with a total runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes - you've got songs like the title theme, Outset Island, Windfall Island, Dragon Roost Island, The Great Sea, and much more - and be warned, there are some potential story spoilers if you haven't played this game before.

Here's the full soundtrack for the latest Nintendo Music update:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)

  1. Title theme
  2. File Selection
  3. Legend of the Hero
  4. Outset Island
  5. House Theme
  6. Old Man's House
  7. Ways of the Sword
  8. Beedle's Shop Ship
  9. A Monstrous Bird
  10. Tetra Located
  11. Outset Island Forest
  12. Bokoblins Overhead
  13. Battle Theme
  14. Meeting Tetra
  15. Aryll Abducted
  16. Grandma
  17. Setting Sail
  18. Pirates
  19. Below Deck
  20. Hatching a Rescue Plan
  21. Executing the Rescue Plan
  22. Forsaken Fortress
  23. The Prisoner
  24. Reuniting with Aryll
  25. Meeting the King of Red Lions
  26. The Tale of Ganon
  27. Search for a Sail
  28. Windfall Island
  29. Potion Shop
  30. Daybreak
  31. The Great Sea
  32. Clash at Sea
  33. Battle at Sea
  34. Got a Treasure
  35. Opening a Treasure Chest
  36. Important Item Acquired
  37. Item Acquired
  38. Dragon Roost Island
  39. Dragon Roost Cavern
  40. Intense Battle
  41. Game Over
  42. Gohma Appears
  43. Gohma Battle (First Phase)
  44. Gohma Battle (Second Phase)
  45. Boss Defeated
  46. Heart Container Acquired
  47. Sacred Gem Acquired
  48. Wind's Requiem (Wind Waker)
  49. Wind's Requiem
  50. Melody Learned
  51. Boat Game
  52. Boat Game Victory
  53. Boat Game Failure
  54. Song of Passing (Wind Waker)
  55. Song of Passing
  56. Forest Haven
  57. Inside the Forest Haven
  58. Deku Tree in Crisis
  59. The Deku Tree and Friends
  60. Forbidden Woods
  61. Kalle Demos Appears
  62. Kalle Demos
  63. Forest Ceremony
  64. Next Year's Ceremony
  65. The Cursed Sea
  66. Sacred Shine
  67. Jabun
  68. THe Tower of the Gods Emerges
  69. Tower of the Gods
  70. Command Melody (Wind Waker)
  71. Gohdan Appears
  72. Gohdan Battle
  73. To Hyrule
  74. Seald Hyrule Castle
  75. Master Sword acquired
  76. Hyrule Castle
  77. Phantom Ganon Battle
  78. Reunited with Aryll
  79. Tetra to the Rescue
  80. Tetra Spies the Sword
  81. A Short-Lived Reunion
  82. Confronting the Helmaroc King
  83. Forksaken Fortress Tower
  84. Helmaroc King Appears
  85. Helmaroc King Battle
  86. Master of the Forsaken Fortress
  87. The Pirate's Charm
  88. The King of Hyrule Appears
  89. Heir of the Royal Family
  90. Zelda's Theme
  91. Ballad of Gales (Wind Waker)
  92. Ballad of Gales
  93. Fairy Fountain
  94. Fairy Queen
  95. Dungeon Theme
  96. Earth God's Lyric (Wind Waker)
  97. Sage Laruto
  98. Medli, the Sage of Earth
  99. Earth God's Lyric
  100. The Temple
  101. Jalhalla Appears
  102. Jalhalla Battle
  103. Medli's Prayer
  104. Wind God's Aria (Wind Waker)
  105. Sage Fado
  106. Makar, the Sage of Wind
  107. Wind God's Aria
  108. Wind Temple
  109. Molgera Appears
  110. Molgera Battle
  111. Makar's Prayer
  112. Hero of Winds
  113. Ganon's Tower
  114. Gohma Battle, Ganon's Tower (First Phase)
  115. Gohma Battle, Ganon's Tower (Second Phase)
  116. Kalle Demos Battle, Ganon's Tower
  117. Jalhalla Battle, Ganon's Tower
  118. Molgera Battle, Ganon's Tower
  119. Phantom Ganon's Maze
  120. Ganondorf Speaks
  121. Puppet Ganon (Puppet Form)
  122. Puppet Ganon Transforms
  123. Puppet Ganon (Spider Form)
  124. Puppet Ganon (Snake Form)
  125. Puppet Ganon's Demise
  126. Before the Showdown
  127. Ganondorf Battle
  128. Parting Ways
  129. Ending Theme
  130. Staff Credits
  131. Epilogue
  132. Aryll's Theme
  133. Game Demo Theme

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music mobile app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. This latest update follows on from Skyward Sword's soundtrack joining this music library last December.

What do you think about the latest soundtrack to join the Nintendo Music app service? Let us know in the comments.