It's a new week and that means a brand new update for the Nintendo Music app on mobile devices. Today Nintendo has added the GameCube soundtrack for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

This includes 133 tracks with a total runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes - you've got songs like the title theme, Outset Island, Windfall Island, Dragon Roost Island, The Great Sea, and much more - and be warned, there are some potential story spoilers if you haven't played this game before.

Here's the full soundtrack for the latest Nintendo Music update:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)

Title theme File Selection Legend of the Hero Outset Island House Theme Old Man's House Ways of the Sword Beedle's Shop Ship A Monstrous Bird Tetra Located Outset Island Forest Bokoblins Overhead Battle Theme Meeting Tetra Aryll Abducted Grandma Setting Sail Pirates Below Deck Hatching a Rescue Plan Executing the Rescue Plan Forsaken Fortress The Prisoner Reuniting with Aryll Meeting the King of Red Lions The Tale of Ganon Search for a Sail Windfall Island Potion Shop Daybreak The Great Sea Clash at Sea Battle at Sea Got a Treasure Opening a Treasure Chest Important Item Acquired Item Acquired Dragon Roost Island Dragon Roost Cavern Intense Battle Game Over Gohma Appears Gohma Battle (First Phase) Gohma Battle (Second Phase) Boss Defeated Heart Container Acquired Sacred Gem Acquired Wind's Requiem (Wind Waker) Wind's Requiem Melody Learned Boat Game Boat Game Victory Boat Game Failure Song of Passing (Wind Waker) Song of Passing Forest Haven Inside the Forest Haven Deku Tree in Crisis The Deku Tree and Friends Forbidden Woods Kalle Demos Appears Kalle Demos Forest Ceremony Next Year's Ceremony The Cursed Sea Sacred Shine Jabun THe Tower of the Gods Emerges Tower of the Gods Command Melody (Wind Waker) Gohdan Appears Gohdan Battle To Hyrule Seald Hyrule Castle Master Sword acquired Hyrule Castle Phantom Ganon Battle Reunited with Aryll Tetra to the Rescue Tetra Spies the Sword A Short-Lived Reunion Confronting the Helmaroc King Forksaken Fortress Tower Helmaroc King Appears Helmaroc King Battle Master of the Forsaken Fortress The Pirate's Charm The King of Hyrule Appears Heir of the Royal Family Zelda's Theme Ballad of Gales (Wind Waker) Ballad of Gales Fairy Fountain Fairy Queen Dungeon Theme Earth God's Lyric (Wind Waker) Sage Laruto Medli, the Sage of Earth Earth God's Lyric The Temple Jalhalla Appears Jalhalla Battle Medli's Prayer Wind God's Aria (Wind Waker) Sage Fado Makar, the Sage of Wind Wind God's Aria Wind Temple Molgera Appears Molgera Battle Makar's Prayer Hero of Winds Ganon's Tower Gohma Battle, Ganon's Tower (First Phase) Gohma Battle, Ganon's Tower (Second Phase) Kalle Demos Battle, Ganon's Tower Jalhalla Battle, Ganon's Tower Molgera Battle, Ganon's Tower Phantom Ganon's Maze Ganondorf Speaks Puppet Ganon (Puppet Form) Puppet Ganon Transforms Puppet Ganon (Spider Form) Puppet Ganon (Snake Form) Puppet Ganon's Demise Before the Showdown Ganondorf Battle Parting Ways Ending Theme Staff Credits Epilogue Aryll's Theme Game Demo Theme

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music mobile app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. This latest update follows on from Skyward Sword's soundtrack joining this music library last December.