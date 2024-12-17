Nintendo's weekly music app updates continue with the company this week adding the soundtrack from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

This title originally made its debut during the Wii generation in 2011 and made use of Wii Motion Plus. The game was more recently re-released in HD on the Switch in 2021. This latest Nintendo Music app update is filed under the Wii category and adds a total of 186 tracks with a runtime of 5 hours and 24 minutes.

Here's every song included in this latest Nintendo Music app update:

The Ballad of the Goddess An Ages-Old Tale File Select Islands in the Sky The First Omen The Knight Academy Skyloft Before the Goddess Statue A Moment with Zelda Something's Wrong Groose Appears Groose Appears Uneasy Groose Appears Nervous Waterfall Cave Loftwing Located Flight Training Wing Ceremony Opening The Wing Ceremony Wing Ceremony Winner An Audience with the Goddess The Goddess's Blessing Among the Clouds The Black Tornado The Second Omen What Happened to Zelda? The Spirit's Guidance Fi's Theme Raise the Sword Skyward Tablet Acquired A Column of Light Emerges Determination Braving the Unknown House Theme The Bazaar Gliding with a Loftwing Seeing the Surface The Sealed Grounds Battle Theme The Third Omen The Sealed Temple Faron Woods Under Attack Encounter with a Kikwi Chasing after Machi Conversations with Kikwis The Kikwi Elder Temple Entrance The Skyview Temple A Strong Foe Ghirahim Demon Lord A Duel with Ghirahim Skyview Spring The Language of the Gods Fi's Translation The Statue of the Goddess A Small Island Beedle's Airshop Eldin Volcano Meeting the Mogmas Beneath Eldin Volcano Tubert Tunnels The Thrill Digger Digsite Thrill Digger The Earth Temple A Fierce Fight The Dragon's Obstacle Boulder Trap Scaldera Appears Scaldera & Tentalus Battles An Emotional Vision Lanayru Desert The Lanayru Mining Facility Ghirahim's Assault Groose Swoops In Groose Gets Grounded Grooseland An Excerpt from the Ballard of the Goddess Learning the Ballard of the Goddess The Old Woman's Wisdom The Imprisoned is Freed The Imprisoned Battle The Sealing Spike A Successful Sealing Groose Makes Peace Scrapper Lives The Ballad of the Goddess (Harp Acc.) The Lumpy Pumpkin A Duet with Kina The Statue's Melody: Farore's Courage Learning Farore's Courage Farore's Courage (Harp Acc.) Empty Spirit Vessel Farore's Silent Realm The Guardian's Give Chase Full Spirit Vessel Silent Realm Cleared Inside the Great Tree Lake Floria Water Dragon Restored Dragon's Den The Ancient Cistern The Cursed Bokoblins Koloktos Takes Shape Moldarach & Koloktos Battles Koloktos Battle (Second Phase) Strengthening the Goddess Sword The Statue's Melody: Nayru's Wisdom Learning Nayru's Wisdom Nayru's Wisdom (Harp Acc.) Nayru's Silent Realm The Lanayru Sand Sea Sailing the Sand Sea Cart Ride The Pirate Stronghold Outside the Sandship Inside the Sandship The Statue's Melody: Din's Power Learning Din's Power Din's Power (Harp Acc.) Din's Silent Realm The Volcano Summit The Fire Sanctuary The Mogma Elder Conversing with Mogmas Runaway Plats The Gate of Time Activates Groose's Determination The Temple of Hylia Reuniting with Zelda The Master Sword's Ultimate Form Levias, Great Spirit of the Skies Ocular Parasite Bilocyte Battle The Imprisoned Takes Flight The Flooded Woods Tracing Down the Tadtones All Tadtones Accounted For An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Water Dragon) Infiltrating Eldin Volcano An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Fire Dragon) An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Thunder Dragon) An Excerpt from the Song of the Hero (Great Sky Spirit) The Song of the Hero? The Song of the Hero The Song of the Hero (Harp Acc.) The Goddess's Silent Realm The Sky Keep Appears To The Sky Keep The Sky Keep A Wish to the Triforce A Return to the Surface The Horde Attacks Showdown with Ghirahim (First Phase) Showdown with Ghirahim (Second Phase) The Ressurection Ritual Demise Restored Evil Incarnate Awakens Confronting Demise Demise Battle Demise Strike Demise is Eradicated Parting Ways with Fi Companionship Concluded Thank You, Master Link The Sheikah's Duty A Tale of Origins Staff Credits The Epilogue Bamboo Island Clean Cut Pumpkin Pull Party Wheel Dodoh's High Dive Bug Heaven Batreaux's Theme Batreaux's Transformation Dozing until Dawn Dozing until Dusk Material's Acquired Item Acquired Got a Treasure Important Item Acquired Heart Container Acquired Rupoor Acquired Puzzle Solved Game Saved Game Over

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active subscription to the Switch Online service. You can learn more about the Nintendo Music app in our full guide and also see all of the game soundtracks added to the service so far.

Some of the other Zelda tracks on the app so far include Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. Nintendo has also confirmed the Wind Waker soundtrack will be joining the service in the future as well.