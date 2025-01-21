Mario Kart has been a huge talking point over the past week with what's seemingly the reveal of the new game alongside the Switch 2 announcement.

Now, to continue the trend, Nintendo has today added the SNES soundtrack Super Mario Kart to its music app for Switch Online members. This album comes with a total of 37 tracks and has a runtime of 33 minutes. Here's the full tracklist:

Super Mario Kart (SNES)

Super Mario Kart Title Screen Selection Screens Starting Grid Mario Circuit Mario Circuit (Final Lap) Donut Plains Donut Plains (Final Lap) Ghost Valley Ghost Valley (Final Lap) Bowser Castle Bowser Castle (Final Lap) Choco Island Choco Island (Final Lap) Koopa Beach Koopa Beach (Final Lap) Vanilla Lake Vanilla Lake (Final Lap) Rainbow Road Rainbow Road (Final Lap) Battle Mode Super Star Final Lap! Finish! (1st - 4th Place) Finish! (5th - 8th Place) Finish! (Time Trials) Game Over Race Results (Mario) Race Results (Luigi) Race Results (Princess) Race Results (Yoshi) Race Results (Bowser) Race Results (Donkey Kong Jr.) Race Results (Koopa Troopa) Race Results (Toad) Awards Ceremony (1st - 3rd Place) Awards Ceremony (4th - 8th Place) Staff Credits

This latest track release follows the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker soundtrack last week. It's also the second Mario Kart soundtrack to join the service following on from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Once again, if you want to listen to the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. You can also access this classic SNES Mario Kart via the Switch Online retro library.