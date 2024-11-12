Wii Sports
Image: Nintendo

The new Switch Online music mobile app Nintendo Music has today been updated with 30 tracks from Wii Sports.

If you boot up the app, you can now listen to songs like the game's theme, the main menu song, the catchy Tennis player selection, training and results music, the bowling soundtrack, and much more. All up, this album update includes 31 minutes of music.

Here's the full Wii Sports track list available on the Nintendo Music app:

  1. Title Theme
  2. Main Menu
  3. Learning to Play
  4. Tennis: Player Selection
  5. Tennis: Winning Shot
  6. Tennis: Results
  7. Tennis: Training
  8. Baseball: Taking the Field
  9. Baseball: Results
  10. Baseball: Training
  11. Bowling: Start a Game
  12. Bowling: The Alley
  13. Bowling: Results
  14. Bowling: Training
  15. Golf: Course Selection
  16. Golf: Lay of the Land
  17. Golf: Results
  18. Golf: Training
  19. Boxing: Replay
  20. Boxing: Results
  21. Boxing: Training
  22. Victory
  23. Defeat
  24. Tie Game
  25. Training: Lesson Selection
  26. Training: Results
  27. Training: Personal Best
  28. Training: Earning a Medal
  29. Wii Fitness: Menu
  30. Wii Fitness: Results
Keep in mind you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership to use this smartphone app. Last week Nintendo added the Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest soundtrack.

Will you be listening to the Wii Sports soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app? Let us know in the comments.