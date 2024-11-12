The new Switch Online music mobile app Nintendo Music has today been updated with 30 tracks from Wii Sports.

If you boot up the app, you can now listen to songs like the game's theme, the main menu song, the catchy Tennis player selection, training and results music, the bowling soundtrack, and much more. All up, this album update includes 31 minutes of music.

Here's the full Wii Sports track list available on the Nintendo Music app:

Title Theme Main Menu Learning to Play Tennis: Player Selection Tennis: Winning Shot Tennis: Results Tennis: Training Baseball: Taking the Field Baseball: Results Baseball: Training Bowling: Start a Game Bowling: The Alley Bowling: Results Bowling: Training Golf: Course Selection Golf: Lay of the Land Golf: Results Golf: Training Boxing: Replay Boxing: Results Boxing: Training Victory Defeat Tie Game Training: Lesson Selection Training: Results Training: Personal Best Training: Earning a Medal Wii Fitness: Menu Wii Fitness: Results

Keep in mind you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership to use this smartphone app. Last week Nintendo added the Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest soundtrack.