Nintendo has continued the trend of releasing one soundtrack a week for its music app, and the latest addition is the album for the 1988 NES game Super Mario Bros. 2.

Although the game itself might not be quite as popular as certain other Mario side-scrollers, the soundtrack is an absolute banger. This album contains a total of 14 tracks with a runtime of eight minutes. Here's the full tracklist:

Super Mario Bros. 2

Title BGM Please Select Player Ground BGM Underground BGM Sub-Space BGM Boss BGM Invincibility Bonus Chance Bonus Chance: Win Bonus Chance: Lose Course Clear Final Boss BGM Ending Game Over

To listen to this latest release, download the Nintendo Music app from your mobile store. You'll also need to have an active Switch Online subscription. If you want, you can also play Super Mario Bros. 2 via the Switch Online service.