Super Mario Bros. 2
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has continued the trend of releasing one soundtrack a week for its music app, and the latest addition is the album for the 1988 NES game Super Mario Bros. 2.

Although the game itself might not be quite as popular as certain other Mario side-scrollers, the soundtrack is an absolute banger. This album contains a total of 14 tracks with a runtime of eight minutes. Here's the full tracklist:

Super Mario Bros. 2

  1. Title BGM
  2. Please Select Player
  3. Ground BGM
  4. Underground BGM
  5. Sub-Space BGM
  6. Boss BGM
  7. Invincibility
  8. Bonus Chance
  9. Bonus Chance: Win
  10. Bonus Chance: Lose
  11. Course Clear
  12. Final Boss BGM
  13. Ending
  14. Game Over

To listen to this latest release, download the Nintendo Music app from your mobile store. You'll also need to have an active Switch Online subscription. If you want, you can also play Super Mario Bros. 2 via the Switch Online service.

What do you think of the latest soundtrack to join Nintendo's Music app? Let us know in the comments.