The MAR10 Day celebrations this year have been fairly lowkey, but we're not entirely done just yet. In case you missed it, Nintendo has added a new soundtrack to its Nintendo Music mobile application and sure enough it's a Mario one!

Following on from Super Mario Bros. 2 last month and the Zelda: Link to the Past album last week, the latest soundtrack comes from Nintendo's all-time NES classic Super Mario Bros. 3. This album is loaded with 42 tracks and has a total runtime of 32 minutes. Here's the full rundown:

Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES)

World 1 Map (Grass Land) Ground BGM Timer Warner Hurry Up Ground BGM Course Clear World Map 2 (Desert Land Athletic BGM Hurry Up! Athletic BGM Slot Game BGM / Memory Game BGM P Switch BGM / Toad's House Hurry Up! P Switch BGM World 3 Map (Water Land) Underwater BGM Hurry Up! Underwater BGM Invincibility BGM Hurry Up! Invincibility BGM World 4 Map (Giant Land) Underground BGM Hurry Up! Underground BGM Music Box World 5 Map (Sky Land) - On the Ground World 5 Map (Sky Land) - in the Sky Bros. Battle Hurry Up! Bros. Battle Player Down Game Over World Map 6 (Ice Land) Fortress BGM Hurry Up! Fortress BGM Fortress Boss Hurry Up! Fortress Boss Fireworks World 7 Map (Pipe Land) Throne Room Airship BGM Hurry Up! Airship BGM World 8 Map (Dark Land) King of the Koopas Hurry Up! King of the Koopas World Clear Ending Magic Whistle Melody & Warp Zone

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app you'll need to make sure you have an active Switch Online subscription. You can see every track added to this service so far in our full guide here on Nintendo Life. As part of the MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo has also added Donkey Kong and Mario Picross to the Switch Online's Game Boy library.