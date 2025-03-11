Super Mario Bros. 3
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

The MAR10 Day celebrations this year have been fairly lowkey, but we're not entirely done just yet. In case you missed it, Nintendo has added a new soundtrack to its Nintendo Music mobile application and sure enough it's a Mario one!

Following on from Super Mario Bros. 2 last month and the Zelda: Link to the Past album last week, the latest soundtrack comes from Nintendo's all-time NES classic Super Mario Bros. 3. This album is loaded with 42 tracks and has a total runtime of 32 minutes. Here's the full rundown:

Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES)

  1. World 1 Map (Grass Land)
  2. Ground BGM
  3. Timer Warner
  4. Hurry Up Ground BGM
  5. Course Clear
  6. World Map 2 (Desert Land
  7. Athletic BGM
  8. Hurry Up! Athletic BGM
  9. Slot Game BGM / Memory Game BGM
  10. P Switch BGM / Toad's House
  11. Hurry Up! P Switch BGM
  12. World 3 Map (Water Land)
  13. Underwater BGM
  14. Hurry Up! Underwater BGM
  15. Invincibility BGM
  16. Hurry Up! Invincibility BGM
  17. World 4 Map (Giant Land)
  18. Underground BGM
  19. Hurry Up! Underground BGM
  20. Music Box
  21. World 5 Map (Sky Land) - On the Ground
  22. World 5 Map (Sky Land) - in the Sky
  23. Bros. Battle
  24. Hurry Up! Bros. Battle
  25. Player Down
  26. Game Over
  27. World Map 6 (Ice Land)
  28. Fortress BGM
  29. Hurry Up! Fortress BGM
  30. Fortress Boss
  31. Hurry Up! Fortress Boss
  32. Fireworks
  33. World 7 Map (Pipe Land)
  34. Throne Room
  35. Airship BGM
  36. Hurry Up! Airship BGM
  37. World 8 Map (Dark Land)
  38. King of the Koopas
  39. Hurry Up! King of the Koopas
  40. World Clear
  41. Ending
  42. Magic Whistle Melody & Warp Zone

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app you'll need to make sure you have an active Switch Online subscription. You can see every track added to this service so far in our full guide here on Nintendo Life. As part of the MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo has also added Donkey Kong and Mario Picross to the Switch Online's Game Boy library.

