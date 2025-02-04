Nintendo has released its first 'Nintendo Music' soundtrack of February. This time it's from the Super Nintendo title Super Mario World, which originally made its debut in the early '90s.
All up, there are 49 tracks with a total runtime of one hour and five minutes. You can start off with the title screen music and then move on to tracks like the Underground BGM and Forest of Illusion track. Here's the full list of tracks in this latest update:
Super Mario World (SNES)
- Title BGM
- Yoshi's Island (Map Screen)
- Ground BGM
- "Hurry Up!"
- "Hurry Up!" Ground BGM
- Yoshi Ground BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Yoshi Ground BGM
- P Switch BGM
- "Hurry Up!" P Switch BGM
- Course Clear
- Donut Plains (Map Screen)
- Athletic BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Athletic BGM
- Yoshi Athletic BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Yoshi Athletic BGM
- Invincibility BGM
- "Hurry Up" Invincibility BGM
- Bonus Game BGM
- Bonus Clear Game
- Vanilla Dome (Map Screen)
- Underground BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Underground BGM
- Yoshi Underground BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Yoshi Underground BGM
- Underwater BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Underground BGM
- Yoshi Underwater BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Yoshi Underground BGM
- Player Down
- Game Over
- Forest of Illusion (Map Screen)
- Ghost House BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Ghost House BGM
- Castle BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Castle BGM
- Koopalings BGM
- "Hurry Up!" Koopalings BGM
- Castle Clear
- Castle Clear Scene: Rescuing an Egg
- Castle Clear Scene BGM
- Bowser's Castle Appears
- Valley of Bowser (Map Screen)
- Bowser BGM (Phase 1)
- Bowser BGM (Phase 2)
- Bowser BGM (Phase 3)
- Rescuing Princess Peach
- Ending
- Star World (Map Screen)
- Special World (Map Screen)
To listen to this music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online base tier subscription and have downloaded the app on your mobile device. This latest track follows the arrival of the Pokémon Legends Arceus soundtrack last week. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island is also on Nintendo's music service.