@batmanbud2

I hold the games in equally high esteem. To SMB3's credit, it has more power-ups, more world themes, and it's more challenging. Mario 3 introduced the racoon suit, Tanooki suit, hammer suit, and frog suit, whereas SMW only really had the cape feather and I guess the different colored Yoshis with unique abilities, but that was less compelling. SMB3 also marked the debut of several Mario staples including Dry Bones, Boo, Thwomp, and the Koopalings. Outside of Yoshi, most characters that debuted in SMW aren't frequently recurring. On one hand, you could say that makes Mario World stand out as more unique from other Mario games, but on the other hand, I would argue it was less influential of the two games.

Super Mario Bros. 3 established a new precedent for Mario, whereas Super Mario World is more iterative. The cape feather is basically just the racoon suit again but more powerful. It does refine many aspects of SMB3 though by adding secret exits, an interconnected world map wherein you can replay levels you've already beaten, and little quality of life improvements like being able to throw a Koopa shell vertically. Weird that the NSMB series got rid of that last one, but I was happy Wonder brought the vertical shell toss back.

Super Mario World also let you hold onto a second item as backup that you could use any time from within a level, which was really cool. But I also liked how SMB3 had a whole inventory storage you could choose from on the world map.

Super Mario Bros. 3 is great if you're looking for a bit more traditional of a Mario experience that offers a decent challenge and has a lot of variety. Super Mario World is a somewhat easier romp that has a unique jurassic theme different from other Mario games, but you see a lot of repeating level themes and all the music is just different renditions of the main theme. You're given more incentive to explore every nook and cranny though, as you can actually save your progress on this one and can work toward 100% completion.

The game I prefer varies from day to day and completely depends on my mood, but because I feel like most people prefer SMB3, I'm apt to defend it. Maybe that makes it my favorite because I like to root for the underdog, I dunno. (Not that SMB3 isn't massively loved, but it gets the short end of the stick more often than not when compared to Super Mario World.)

In many ways, Super Mario World is to Super Mario 64 what Super Mario Sunshine is to Super Mario 64 (only SMW doesn't have Sunshine's jank). SMB3 and 64 were groundbreaking games, whereas their sequels built off of them and took advantage of new hardware possibilities. SMB3 and 64 have your typical Mario biomes you expect--deserts, snow worlds, etc.--while World and Sunshine stock to one specific theme, for better or worse. One is prehistoric, the other is summertime, but they both have a tropical sort of feel. They have their own weird enemies that aren't just your typical Goombas. They also both introduced Yoshi in a 2D/3D space, respectively. Heck, SMW ends by saying Mario, Peach, and Yoshi (no Luigi) are going to take a vacation, so it's almost like Sunshine picks up from where World left off.