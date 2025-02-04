Super Mario World
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has released its first 'Nintendo Music' soundtrack of February. This time it's from the Super Nintendo title Super Mario World, which originally made its debut in the early '90s.

All up, there are 49 tracks with a total runtime of one hour and five minutes. You can start off with the title screen music and then move on to tracks like the Underground BGM and Forest of Illusion track. Here's the full list of tracks in this latest update:

Super Mario World (SNES)

  1. Title BGM
  2. Yoshi's Island (Map Screen)
  3. Ground BGM
  4. "Hurry Up!"
  5. "Hurry Up!" Ground BGM
  6. Yoshi Ground BGM
  7. "Hurry Up!" Yoshi Ground BGM
  8. P Switch BGM
  9. "Hurry Up!" P Switch BGM
  10. Course Clear
  11. Donut Plains (Map Screen)
  12. Athletic BGM
  13. "Hurry Up!" Athletic BGM
  14. Yoshi Athletic BGM
  15. "Hurry Up!" Yoshi Athletic BGM
  16. Invincibility BGM
  17. "Hurry Up" Invincibility BGM
  18. Bonus Game BGM
  19. Bonus Clear Game
  20. Vanilla Dome (Map Screen)
  21. Underground BGM
  22. "Hurry Up!" Underground BGM
  23. Yoshi Underground BGM
  24. "Hurry Up!" Yoshi Underground BGM
  25. Underwater BGM
  26. "Hurry Up!" Underground BGM
  27. Yoshi Underwater BGM
  28. "Hurry Up!" Yoshi Underground BGM
  29. Player Down
  30. Game Over
  31. Forest of Illusion (Map Screen)
  32. Ghost House BGM
  33. "Hurry Up!" Ghost House BGM
  34. Castle BGM
  35. "Hurry Up!" Castle BGM
  36. Koopalings BGM
  37. "Hurry Up!" Koopalings BGM
  38. Castle Clear
  39. Castle Clear Scene: Rescuing an Egg
  40. Castle Clear Scene BGM
  41. Bowser's Castle Appears
  42. Valley of Bowser (Map Screen)
  43. Bowser BGM (Phase 1)
  44. Bowser BGM (Phase 2)
  45. Bowser BGM (Phase 3)
  46. Rescuing Princess Peach
  47. Ending
  48. Star World (Map Screen)
  49. Special World (Map Screen)

To listen to this music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online base tier subscription and have downloaded the app on your mobile device. This latest track follows the arrival of the Pokémon Legends Arceus soundtrack last week. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island is also on Nintendo's music service.

Will you be listening to this classic track on the Nintendo Music app? What other soundtracks would you like to see? Let us know in the comments.