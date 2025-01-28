Pokémon
Ahead of the launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A this year and Pokémon Day next month, Nintendo has this week added the Pokémon Legends: Arceus soundtrack to its music application.

This soundtrack comes loaded with a total of 102 tracks and has a whopping runtime of four hours and one minute. This includes songs for all of the different locations in the game, battle encounters and more. Here's the full rundown (warning: possible spoilers):

  1. The Beginning
  2. Transported
  3. Professor Laventon
  4. A Meeting in Hisui
  5. Jubilife Village
  6. Thunder
  7. Galaxy Hall
  8. Battle! (People of Hisui)
  9. To a New Land
  10. Obsidian Fieldlands 1-1
  11. A Prelude to Battle
  12. A Prelude to Battle 2
  13. A Prelude to Battle 3
  14. Battle (Wild Pokémon)
  15. Survey Report (Day)
  16. Pokémon Healed
  17. Obsidian Fiendlands 2-1
  18. A Prelude to Battle (Alpha Pokémon)
  19. Battle! (Alpha Pokémon)
  20. Blacking Out
  21. An Audience
  22. A Tense Situation
  23. Heartwood
  24. Celestica Flute
  25. Evolution
  26. The Seat of a Noble
  27. Kleavor, Lord of the Woods
  28. Battle! (Noble Pokémon)
  29. Resolution
  30. Case Closed
  31. New Rank
  32. Target Practice
  33. Crimson Mirelands 1-1
  34. Distortion
  35. Settlement
  36. Crimson Mirelands 2-1
  37. Lilligant, Lady of the Ridge
  38. Jubilife Village 2
  39. Cobalt Coastlands 1-1
  40. The Sound of the Flute
  41. Feelings
  42. Night
  43. Survey Report (Night)
  44. Cobalt Coastlands 2-1
  45. Firepit Island
  46. Courage
  47. Strength
  48. Arcanine, Lord of the Isles
  49. Coronet Highlands
  50. Wayward Cave
  51. Battle! (People of Hisui 2)
  52. Electrode, Lord of the Hollow
  53. Ready to Go!
  54. Alabaster Icelands 1-1
  55. Deep in the Night
  56. Dawn
  57. Alabaster Icelands 2-1
  58. Snowpoint Temple
  59. Avalugg, Lord of the Tundra
  60. Suspicion
  61. Exiled
  62. Disaster Looming
  63. Battle during a Disaster (Prelude)
  64. Battle during a Disaster (Alpha Prelude)
  65. Battle during a Disaster (Pokémon)
  66. Ancient Retreat
  67. Cave in the Lake
  68. Stone Portal
  69. Temple of Sinnoh
  70. The Arrival of Dialga/Palkia
  71. Battle (Dialga/Palkia
  72. The Other Almighty Sinnoh
  73. Temporary Retreat
  74. Origin
  75. Battle! (Origin Forme Dialga/Palkia)
  76. Finale
  77. Ending Theme
  78. Jubilife Village 3
  79. Mystery Gift
  80. Obsidian Fieldlands 1-2
  81. Obsidian Fieldlands 2-2
  82. Crimson Mirelands 1-2
  83. Crimson Mirelands 2-2
  84. Cobalt Coastlands 1-2
  85. Cobalt Coastlands 2-2
  86. Alabaster Icelands 1-2
  87. Alabaster Icelands 2-2
  88. The Clefairy's Moonlit Dance
  89. The Lakes
  90. Battle! (Azelf / Mesprit / Uxie)
  91. Batte! (Remarkable Pokémon)
  92. Volo's Goal
  93. Battle! (Volo)
  94. Giratina Appears
  95. Battle (Giratina)
  96. Azure Flute
  97. Hall of Origin
  98. Battle! (Arceus)
  99. Battle! (Arceus 2)
  100. Battle! (Arceus 3)
  101. Battle! (Areceus 4)
  102. Title Screen
To be able to use this app and listen to this latest soundtrack, you'll need to have an active Switch Online base tier membership. You can see every other game album added in our full guide:

What do you think of the latest addition to Nintendo Music? Let us know in the comments.