Ahead of the launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A this year and Pokémon Day next month, Nintendo has this week added the Pokémon Legends: Arceus soundtrack to its music application.

This soundtrack comes loaded with a total of 102 tracks and has a whopping runtime of four hours and one minute. This includes songs for all of the different locations in the game, battle encounters and more. Here's the full rundown (warning: possible spoilers):

The Beginning Transported Professor Laventon A Meeting in Hisui Jubilife Village Thunder Galaxy Hall Battle! (People of Hisui) To a New Land Obsidian Fieldlands 1-1 A Prelude to Battle A Prelude to Battle 2 A Prelude to Battle 3 Battle (Wild Pokémon) Survey Report (Day) Pokémon Healed Obsidian Fiendlands 2-1 A Prelude to Battle (Alpha Pokémon) Battle! (Alpha Pokémon) Blacking Out An Audience A Tense Situation Heartwood Celestica Flute Evolution The Seat of a Noble Kleavor, Lord of the Woods Battle! (Noble Pokémon) Resolution Case Closed New Rank Target Practice Crimson Mirelands 1-1 Distortion Settlement Crimson Mirelands 2-1 Lilligant, Lady of the Ridge Jubilife Village 2 Cobalt Coastlands 1-1 The Sound of the Flute Feelings Night Survey Report (Night) Cobalt Coastlands 2-1 Firepit Island Courage Strength Arcanine, Lord of the Isles Coronet Highlands Wayward Cave Battle! (People of Hisui 2) Electrode, Lord of the Hollow Ready to Go! Alabaster Icelands 1-1 Deep in the Night Dawn Alabaster Icelands 2-1 Snowpoint Temple Avalugg, Lord of the Tundra Suspicion Exiled Disaster Looming Battle during a Disaster (Prelude) Battle during a Disaster (Alpha Prelude) Battle during a Disaster (Pokémon) Ancient Retreat Cave in the Lake Stone Portal Temple of Sinnoh The Arrival of Dialga/Palkia Battle (Dialga/Palkia The Other Almighty Sinnoh Temporary Retreat Origin Battle! (Origin Forme Dialga/Palkia) Finale Ending Theme Jubilife Village 3 Mystery Gift Obsidian Fieldlands 1-2 Obsidian Fieldlands 2-2 Crimson Mirelands 1-2 Crimson Mirelands 2-2 Cobalt Coastlands 1-2 Cobalt Coastlands 2-2 Alabaster Icelands 1-2 Alabaster Icelands 2-2 The Clefairy's Moonlit Dance The Lakes Battle! (Azelf / Mesprit / Uxie) Batte! (Remarkable Pokémon) Volo's Goal Battle! (Volo) Giratina Appears Battle (Giratina) Azure Flute Hall of Origin Battle! (Arceus) Battle! (Arceus 2) Battle! (Arceus 3) Battle! (Areceus 4) Title Screen

To be able to use this app and listen to this latest soundtrack, you'll need to have an active Switch Online base tier membership. You can see every other game album added in our full guide: