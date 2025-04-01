Nintendo's weekly album update has arrived for the Nintendo Music app and this time it's loaded with high-speed beats from the F-Zero series.

Included this week is the SNES soundtrack for F-Zero and along with this is the album for the 64DD F-Zero X Expansion Kit. And if you're wondering, the original N64 F-Zero soundtrack was added to the service last November. Here's the full list of songs included in both soundtracks:

F-ZERO (SNES)

14 tracks, 26 minutes

Opening Mute City Big Blue Sand Ocean Death Wind Silence Port Town Red Canyon White Land I White Land II Fire Field Results You Lost Ending

F-ZERO Expansion Kit (64DD)

6 tracks, 13 minutes

Regeneration Rollercoaster Big Foot Japon Rainbow Road Mr. EAD Ending

This update follows a notice last week about Nintendo receiving a particular update in October. Nintendo also added part of Kirby's Switch album to the service last week, with the rest of it scheduled to arrive later this year.