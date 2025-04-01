F-ZERO
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo's weekly album update has arrived for the Nintendo Music app and this time it's loaded with high-speed beats from the F-Zero series.

Included this week is the SNES soundtrack for F-Zero and along with this is the album for the 64DD F-Zero X Expansion Kit. And if you're wondering, the original N64 F-Zero soundtrack was added to the service last November. Here's the full list of songs included in both soundtracks:

F-ZERO (SNES)

14 tracks, 26 minutes

  1. Opening
  2. Mute City
  3. Big Blue
  4. Sand Ocean
  5. Death Wind
  6. Silence
  7. Port Town
  8. Red Canyon
  9. White Land I
  10. White Land II
  11. Fire Field
  12. Results
  13. You Lost
  14. Ending

F-ZERO Expansion Kit (64DD)

6 tracks, 13 minutes

  1. Regeneration
  2. Rollercoaster
  3. Big Foot
  4. Japon
  5. Rainbow Road
  6. Mr. EAD Ending

This update follows a notice last week about Nintendo receiving a particular update in October. Nintendo also added part of Kirby's Switch album to the service last week, with the rest of it scheduled to arrive later this year.

What do you think of the latest albums for Nintendo Music? Let us know in the comments.