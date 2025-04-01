Nintendo's weekly album update has arrived for the Nintendo Music app and this time it's loaded with high-speed beats from the F-Zero series.
Included this week is the SNES soundtrack for F-Zero and along with this is the album for the 64DD F-Zero X Expansion Kit. And if you're wondering, the original N64 F-Zero soundtrack was added to the service last November. Here's the full list of songs included in both soundtracks:
F-ZERO (SNES)
14 tracks, 26 minutes
- Opening
- Mute City
- Big Blue
- Sand Ocean
- Death Wind
- Silence
- Port Town
- Red Canyon
- White Land I
- White Land II
- Fire Field
- Results
- You Lost
- Ending
F-ZERO Expansion Kit (64DD)
6 tracks, 13 minutes
- Regeneration
- Rollercoaster
- Big Foot
- Japon
- Rainbow Road
- Mr. EAD Ending
This update follows a notice last week about Nintendo receiving a particular update in October. Nintendo also added part of Kirby's Switch album to the service last week, with the rest of it scheduled to arrive later this year.