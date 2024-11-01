Following the surprise launch of Nintendo Music on smartphone devices yesterday, Nintendo has now updated the application with Super Mario Bros. Wonder game music.

This includes music from the game's title screen, the opening Grassland theme and of course the 'Piranha Plants of Parade' song. Some of these tracks can even be extended in length! All up there are 86 new songs you can listen to right now. And as long as you have an 'active' Switch Online sub and the app downloaded, you're good to go!

Nintendo has also seemingly teased some other songs on the way to the service from games like F-Zero X, Wii Sports, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Super Mario 64. Be sure to check our guide for the full rundown on every game album on this app.