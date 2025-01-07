Nintendo has kicked off the new year with a brand new update for its 'Nintendo Music' app. It's celebrating Rare's Donkey Kong Country series once again with the released of the third game's tracklist.

All up, this soundtrack includes 40 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 14 minutes. You'll be able to listen to the iconic intro and title screen music, Funky's music, Jungle Jitter, bonus time, Treetop Tumble and much more.

Here's the full soundtrack for Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!:

Fanfare Dixie Beat Crazy Calypso Northern Kremisphere Hangin' at Funky's Wrinkly's Save Cave Get Fit A-Go-Go Wrinkly 64 Brothers Bear Sub-Map Shuffle Swanky's Slideshow Cranky's Showdown Showdown Win Showdown Lose Bonus Time Bonus Win Bonus Lose Stilt Village Mill Fever Jangle Bells Frosty Frolics Treetop Tumble Enchanted Riverbank Hot Pursuit Water World Cascade Capers Nuts and Bolts Pokey Pipes Rockface Rumble Jungle Jitter Cavern Caprice Rocket Run Boss Boogie Crystal Chasm Krematoa Koncerto Big Boss Blues Mama Bird Chase Baddies on Parade Game Over

If you would like to listen to this music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. The same library also features the soundtracks for Donkey Kong Country and Donkey Kong Country 2.

With this same subscription you can also access Nintendo's retro library on the Switch - allowing you to actually play games like Donkey Kong Country 3.