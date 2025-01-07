Donkey Kong Country 3
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has kicked off the new year with a brand new update for its 'Nintendo Music' app. It's celebrating Rare's Donkey Kong Country series once again with the released of the third game's tracklist.

All up, this soundtrack includes 40 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 14 minutes. You'll be able to listen to the iconic intro and title screen music, Funky's music, Jungle Jitter, bonus time, Treetop Tumble and much more.

Here's the full soundtrack for Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!:

  1. Fanfare
  2. Dixie Beat
  3. Crazy Calypso
  4. Northern Kremisphere
  5. Hangin' at Funky's
  6. Wrinkly's Save Cave
  7. Get Fit A-Go-Go
  8. Wrinkly 64
  9. Brothers Bear
  10. Sub-Map Shuffle
  11. Swanky's Slideshow
  12. Cranky's Showdown
  13. Showdown Win
  14. Showdown Lose
  15. Bonus Time
  16. Bonus Win
  17. Bonus Lose
  18. Stilt Village
  19. Mill Fever
  20. Jangle Bells
  21. Frosty Frolics
  22. Treetop Tumble
  23. Enchanted Riverbank
  24. Hot Pursuit
  25. Water World
  26. Cascade Capers
  27. Nuts and Bolts
  28. Pokey Pipes
  29. Rockface Rumble
  30. Jungle Jitter
  31. Cavern Caprice
  32. Rocket Run
  33. Boss Boogie
  34. Crystal Chasm
  35. Krematoa Koncerto
  36. Big Boss Blues
  37. Mama Bird
  38. Chase
  39. Baddies on Parade
  40. Game Over

If you would like to listen to this music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. The same library also features the soundtracks for Donkey Kong Country and Donkey Kong Country 2.

With this same subscription you can also access Nintendo's retro library on the Switch - allowing you to actually play games like Donkey Kong Country 3.

Will you be listening to DKC3's soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app? Let us know in the comments.