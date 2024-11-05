Nintendo's new music app is the gift that keeps on giving with a new update today adding 36 tracks from Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest.

Yes, you can now listen to everything from the iconic "fanfare" opening, Funky's theme, Stickerbush Symphony (Bramble Blast), Forest Interlude (Web Woods) to the Disco Train (Target Terror) track. This album contains 54 minutes of music all up and you can even extend certain songs.

Here's every Donkey Kong Country 2 song in the latest 'Nintendo Music' app update:

Fanfare

K. Rool Returns (Title Screen)

Steel Drum Rhumba (Option Screen)

Welcome to Crocodile Isle (Map Screen)

Klomp's Romp (Pirate Panic)

Jib Jig (Mainbrace Mayhem)

Lockjaw's Saga (Lockjaw's Locker)

Boss Bossanova (Boss Theme)

Diddy's Victory

Schoolhouse Harmony (Wrinkly's Theme)

Hot-Head Bop (Hot-Head Hop)

Kannon's Klanking (Kannon's Klaim)

Funky the Main Monkey (Funky's Theme)

Bayou Boogie (Barrel Bayou)

Dixie's Victory

Snakey Chantey (Rattle Battle)

Stickerbush Symphony (Bramble Blast)

Cranky's Conga (Cranky's Theme)

Flight of the Zinger (Hornet Hole)

Disco Train (Target Terror)

Run, Rambi! Run! (Parrot Chute Panic)

Swanky Swing (Swanky's Bonus Bonanza)

Haunted Chase (Haunted Hall)

Forest Interlude (Web Woods)

Token Tango (Bonus Level)

Krook's March (Chain Link Chamber)

In a Snowbound Land (Clapper's Cavern)

Klubba's Reveille (Klubba's Kiosk)

Lost World Anthem (The Lost World)

Primal Rave (Animal Antics)

False Victory

Bad Bird Rag (Screech's Sprint)

Crocodile Cacophony (K. Rool's Theme)

Donkey Kong Rescued (Credits Roll)

Game Over

Dixie's Failure / Diddy's Failure

Keep in mind you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership to use this smartphone app. And if this has got you in the mood for some Donkey Kong Country 2, you can access it right now via the Switch Online's SNES app.

In some related news, Nintendo has also launched a new batch of Switch Online icons based on Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest. The first wave is available until 11th November and features a whole bunch of familiar faces.

The latest update for Nintendo Music follows one last week which added the Super Mario Bros. Wonder soundtrack.