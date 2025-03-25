Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Nintendo has been regularly updating its Nintendo Music app with different soundtracks but this week it's slightly different

Following the addition of multiple albums last week, today we're getting just part of an album. It's 23 tracks from the recent Switch title Kirby and the Forgotten Land - with the rest of the game's songs scheduled to arrive on the app "later this year".

Here's the official notice about this:

"Twenty-three of the game's tracks are here today, and the rest are coming later this year!"

Nintendo hasn't explained why exactly it's doing this, but this is the first time an update has included a notice like this. The Kirby and the Forgotten Land "complete" soundtrack contains over 100 songs, so this initial drop is a warm up ahead of the full album drop.

Here's what you can listen to in the first part of this update:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch)

  1. Ready to Go!
  2. Running Through the New World
  3. A Trip to Alivel Mall
  4. VS. Dangerous Beast
  5. Abandoned Beach
  6. Welcome to Wondaria
  7. Waddle Dee Town
  8. Waddle Dee's Weapons Shop
  9. Lunch Rush! A Wave of Waddles
  10. Sword of the Surviving Guardian
  11. Northeast Frost Street
  12. Roar of the Dedede
  13. Moonlight Canyon
  14. Enter the Fiery Forbidden Lands
  15. Burning, Churning Power Plant
  16. Masked and Wild: D.D.D.
  17. The Dream Discoveries Tour
  18. The Raging Lion Roars
  19. Elfilin
  20. Two Planets Approach the Roche Limit
  21. A Full-Speed Farewell from the New World
  22. Soaring Determination: No Night Is Eternal
  23. Welcome to the New World! (Full)

To listen to this latest album update, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription and have downloaded this app to your mobile device. It follows on from Nintendo's addition of two Tetris soundtracks and a Dr. Mario album last week.

What are your thoughts about Nintendo releasing just some of this soundtrack today? Let us know in the comments.