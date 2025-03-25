Nintendo has been regularly updating its Nintendo Music app with different soundtracks but this week it's slightly different

Following the addition of multiple albums last week, today we're getting just part of an album. It's 23 tracks from the recent Switch title Kirby and the Forgotten Land - with the rest of the game's songs scheduled to arrive on the app "later this year".

Here's the official notice about this:

"Twenty-three of the game's tracks are here today, and the rest are coming later this year!"

Nintendo hasn't explained why exactly it's doing this, but this is the first time an update has included a notice like this. The Kirby and the Forgotten Land "complete" soundtrack contains over 100 songs, so this initial drop is a warm up ahead of the full album drop.

Here's what you can listen to in the first part of this update:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch)

Ready to Go! Running Through the New World A Trip to Alivel Mall VS. Dangerous Beast Abandoned Beach Welcome to Wondaria Waddle Dee Town Waddle Dee's Weapons Shop Lunch Rush! A Wave of Waddles Sword of the Surviving Guardian Northeast Frost Street Roar of the Dedede Moonlight Canyon Enter the Fiery Forbidden Lands Burning, Churning Power Plant Masked and Wild: D.D.D. The Dream Discoveries Tour The Raging Lion Roars Elfilin Two Planets Approach the Roche Limit A Full-Speed Farewell from the New World Soaring Determination: No Night Is Eternal Welcome to the New World! (Full)

To listen to this latest album update, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription and have downloaded this app to your mobile device. It follows on from Nintendo's addition of two Tetris soundtracks and a Dr. Mario album last week.