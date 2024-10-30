Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Nintendo has launched a dedicated mobile app called 'Nintendo Music' for Switch Online members, allowing users to stream and download a variety of music tracks from the firm's wide range of franchises.

Available now on iOS and Android, the app contains music from new releases along with retro classics from Nintendo's library, and also includes the ability to hide certain tracks that may contain game spoilers, as well as extend or loop tracks so you can keep listening for longer.

You'll also be able to create playlists, search existing playlists based on specific characters, and select featured playlists to fit your current mood.

More music will of course be added in the future, but franchises highlighted in the debut trailer include the likes of Splatoon, Zelda, Metroid, Mario, Pokémon, Donkey Kong, Star Fox, Fire Emblem, and more.

Essentially, then, it sounds like Nintendo's take on Spotify, which is pretty awesome for Switch Online members! At the moment, we've been able to verify its availability in North America, the UK, Europe, and Japan. It's available to download via the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS App Store.

So, what are your thoughts on this? Will you be checking out Nintendo Music? Let us know with a comment down below.