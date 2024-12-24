Nintendo has just rolled out its latest update for the 'Nintendo Music' app and this week it's added the soundtrack from Super Mario 64.

All up, it contains 36 tracks with a runtime of 49 minutes. You can enjoy the famous title theme music, Peach's Castle, a nice jingle with Cool, Cool Mountain, and even Piranha Plant's Lullaby (Piano Version). Here's every track included in this latest update:

"It's-a Me, Mario!" Title Theme File Select Peach's Letter Opening Bowser's Message Peach's Castle Toad's Message Game Start Main Theme Stage Boss Power Star Course Clear Star Catch Fanfare Race Fanfare Slider Piranha Plant's Lullaby Dire, Dire Docks Correct Solution Cool, Cool Moutain Bowser's Road Bowser's Theme Bowser Clear Powerful Mario Big Boo's Haunt The Merry-Go-Round Hazy Maze Cave Metal Mario Lethal Lava Game Over The Endless Stairs The Final Battle Final Battle Clear Ending Staff Roll Piranha Plant's Lullaby (Piano Version)

If you would like to play this game, you can check it on the Switch Online N64 service. It was also released in the "limited-time" Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. This follows tracks from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword last week. You can see all of the tracks available on Nintendo Music so far in our full guide here on Nintendo Life.