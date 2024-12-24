Super Mario 64
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has just rolled out its latest update for the 'Nintendo Music' app and this week it's added the soundtrack from Super Mario 64.

All up, it contains 36 tracks with a runtime of 49 minutes. You can enjoy the famous title theme music, Peach's Castle, a nice jingle with Cool, Cool Mountain, and even Piranha Plant's Lullaby (Piano Version). Here's every track included in this latest update:

  1. "It's-a Me, Mario!"
  2. Title Theme
  3. File Select
  4. Peach's Letter
  5. Opening
  6. Bowser's Message
  7. Peach's Castle
  8. Toad's Message
  9. Game Start
  10. Main Theme
  11. Stage Boss
  12. Power Star
  13. Course Clear
  14. Star Catch Fanfare
  15. Race Fanfare
  16. Slider
  17. Piranha Plant's Lullaby
  18. Dire, Dire Docks
  19. Correct Solution
  20. Cool, Cool Moutain
  21. Bowser's Road
  22. Bowser's Theme
  23. Bowser Clear
  24. Powerful Mario
  25. Big Boo's Haunt
  26. The Merry-Go-Round
  27. Hazy Maze Cave
  28. Metal Mario
  29. Lethal Lava
  30. Game Over
  31. The Endless Stairs
  32. The Final Battle
  33. Final Battle Clear
  34. Ending
  35. Staff Roll
  36. Piranha Plant's Lullaby (Piano Version)

If you would like to play this game, you can check it on the Switch Online N64 service. It was also released in the "limited-time" Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. This follows tracks from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword last week. You can see all of the tracks available on Nintendo Music so far in our full guide here on Nintendo Life.

Will you be listening to Mario's 64 outing on Nintendo Music? Let us know in the comments.