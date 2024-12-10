Nintendo Music
Image: Nintendo

In this week's update for Nintendo Music, Nintendo has added the soundtrack from the 1996 N64 title Wave Race 64.

This soundtrack includes 32 tracks all up and has a runtime of 36 minutes. You'll be able to listen to tracks from the title screen, the watercraft select screen, Sunny Beach, and the fancy Twilight City. There are also select versions of songs from 1996 and 1997.

Here are the full list of Wave Race 64 tracks included in this latest Nintendo Music update:

  1. Title Theme
  2. Options
  3. Watercraft Select
  4. Welcome to...
  5. Dolphin Park
  6. Championship Opening
  7. Sunny Beach (1996 Ver.)
  8. Sunset Bay
  9. Drake Lake
  10. Marine Fortress
  11. Port Blue
  12. Twilight City
  13. Glacier Coast
  14. Southern Island (1996 Ver.)
  15. 1st-Place Finish
  16. 2nd-Place Finish
  17. 3rd-Place Finish
  18. 4th-Place Finish
  19. No Placement
  20. Retired
  21. Game Over
  22. Race Results
  23. 2P Vs. Finish
  24. Time Trials / Stunt Mode Finish
  25. Final Lap
  26. Championship Ending
  27. 4th Place
  28. 3rd Place
  29. 2nd Place
  30. 1st Place
  31. Sunny Beach (1997 Ver.)
  32. Southern Island (1997 Ver.)

Once again, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription to listen to the music on this mobile application. You can see the previous soundtracks that have been added to Nintendo Music in our full guide.

And if you want to play Wave Race 64, it's available via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Will you be listening to the Wave Race 64 soundtrack on Nintendo Music? Let us know in the comments.