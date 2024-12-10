In this week's update for Nintendo Music, Nintendo has added the soundtrack from the 1996 N64 title Wave Race 64.

This soundtrack includes 32 tracks all up and has a runtime of 36 minutes. You'll be able to listen to tracks from the title screen, the watercraft select screen, Sunny Beach, and the fancy Twilight City. There are also select versions of songs from 1996 and 1997.

Here are the full list of Wave Race 64 tracks included in this latest Nintendo Music update:

Title Theme Options Watercraft Select Welcome to... Dolphin Park Championship Opening Sunny Beach (1996 Ver.) Sunset Bay Drake Lake Marine Fortress Port Blue Twilight City Glacier Coast Southern Island (1996 Ver.) 1st-Place Finish 2nd-Place Finish 3rd-Place Finish 4th-Place Finish No Placement Retired Game Over Race Results 2P Vs. Finish Time Trials / Stunt Mode Finish Final Lap Championship Ending 4th Place 3rd Place 2nd Place 1st Place Sunny Beach (1997 Ver.) Southern Island (1997 Ver.)

Once again, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription to listen to the music on this mobile application. You can see the previous soundtracks that have been added to Nintendo Music in our full guide.

And if you want to play Wave Race 64, it's available via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.