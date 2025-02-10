Nintendo has today added the soundtrack of Camelot's Game Boy Advance title Golden Sun to the Nintendo Music app.

This latest addition to the Switch Online music service includes a total of 54 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes. You'll be able to listen to songs like the main theme, battle theme, Mercury Lighthouse, the dungeon theme, and much more.

Here's the full tracklist:

Golden Sun - Game Boy Advance

  1. Main Theme (Title)
  2. Setting Off
  3. Dungeon Theme
  4. Chance Meeting with Sworn Enemies
  5. Defeated...
  6. The Passage of Time
  7. Village Theme
  8. Sol Sanctum
  9. Elemental Stars
  10. Mount Aleph Erupts
  11. A Long Journey
  12. Battle
  13. Victory!
  14. Wind Adepts
  15. A New Ally
  16. Cave Theme
  17. Palace Theme
  18. An Unsettling Feeling
  19. Forest Theme
  20. Sinking into Sorrow
  21. Battling a Powerful Foe
  22. Level Up!
  23. Remote Village
  24. Mercury Lighthouse
  25. Sworn Enemies Stand in Your Way
  26. Town Theme
  27. Recovering after Combat
  28. Poison Cured
  29. Exorcised
  30. Curse Lifted
  31. Overnight at the Inn
  32. Temple Theme
  33. Desert Theme
  34. Port-Town Theme
  35. Set Sail on the Karagol Sea
  36. Tolbi
  37. Try Your Luck!
  38. Lucky!
  39. Very Lucky!
  40. Super Lucky!
  41. Labyrinth Theme
  42. The Sleeping Treasure of Altmiller Cave
  43. Babi's Theme
  44. Colosseum
  45. Colosseum Finals
  46. Trial Road
  47. Test Your Skills
  48. Babi Lighthouse
  49. Venus Lighthouse
  50. Battle with Saturos & Menardi
  51. Battle with the Fusion Dragon
  52. Felix's Resolve
  53. The Broken Seal (Ending)
  54. To Be Continued...

To listen to this music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.

This Game Boy Advance title is the second soundtrack to join this service since its launch, following on from Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade. You can also play Golden Sun and its sequel via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Will you be listening to this latest Nintendo Music soundtrack? Do you have any fond memories of Golden Sun? Let us know in the comments.