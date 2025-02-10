Nintendo has today added the soundtrack of Camelot's Game Boy Advance title Golden Sun to the Nintendo Music app.
This latest addition to the Switch Online music service includes a total of 54 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes. You'll be able to listen to songs like the main theme, battle theme, Mercury Lighthouse, the dungeon theme, and much more.
Here's the full tracklist:
Golden Sun - Game Boy Advance
- Main Theme (Title)
- Setting Off
- Dungeon Theme
- Chance Meeting with Sworn Enemies
- Defeated...
- The Passage of Time
- Village Theme
- Sol Sanctum
- Elemental Stars
- Mount Aleph Erupts
- A Long Journey
- Battle
- Victory!
- Wind Adepts
- A New Ally
- Cave Theme
- Palace Theme
- An Unsettling Feeling
- Forest Theme
- Sinking into Sorrow
- Battling a Powerful Foe
- Level Up!
- Remote Village
- Mercury Lighthouse
- Sworn Enemies Stand in Your Way
- Town Theme
- Recovering after Combat
- Poison Cured
- Exorcised
- Curse Lifted
- Overnight at the Inn
- Temple Theme
- Desert Theme
- Port-Town Theme
- Set Sail on the Karagol Sea
- Tolbi
- Try Your Luck!
- Lucky!
- Very Lucky!
- Super Lucky!
- Labyrinth Theme
- The Sleeping Treasure of Altmiller Cave
- Babi's Theme
- Colosseum
- Colosseum Finals
- Trial Road
- Test Your Skills
- Babi Lighthouse
- Venus Lighthouse
- Battle with Saturos & Menardi
- Battle with the Fusion Dragon
- Felix's Resolve
- The Broken Seal (Ending)
- To Be Continued...
To listen to this music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.
This Game Boy Advance title is the second soundtrack to join this service since its launch, following on from Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade. You can also play Golden Sun and its sequel via the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.