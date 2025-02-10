Not The Lost Age too? Just the first one?

Regardless, this is one of the GBA's best soundtracks.

If you play GBA ports of SNES games like Donkey Kong Country or Final Fantasy, you might come to the conclusion of "ehh the GBA has poor sound capabilities", but then you get games like Golden Sun and Mother 3 whose soundtracks were designed for GBA hardware from the beginning, and then you realise that it's possible to have outstanding osts on this thing. And this game is a prime example of an outstanding GBA ost.

Fun fact: In The Lost Age, there's an NPC in the battle mode lobby who acts as a secret sound test if you talk to them while holding L+R. It's the lower left one iirc. This sound test includes music from both games. Which technically means The Lost Age's in-game ost comprises both games' osts, even if the first game's themes aren't found in-game anywhere else. (iirc I think you can only hear the full osts of both games if you use Clear Data to access the battle lobby, otherwise you're limited to songs you've heard before within that save file)