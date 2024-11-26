The latest Nintendo Music mobile app update happens to time in with the 20th anniversary of the DS, and with this in mind, the soundtrack from Dr Kawashima's Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain? has been added to the service.

The soundtrack comes with 14 tracks all up and has a runtime of 35 minutes. You can listen to the title theme, main theme, and much more. There's also an extended playback collection, which allows you to extend the length of select tracks.

Here are the full list of tracks included in this latest update:

Title Theme Checking Brain Age for the First Time Menu Theme Start Complete Results Brain Age: Very Tired Brain Age: A Little Tired Brain Age: Fit for Its Age Brain Age: Fairly Young Brain Age: Ideal Age Checking Answers Other Options (Settings, etc.) Staff Credits

Although this soundtrack is based on the DS version of Brain Age, there's now a newer version of the game available on the Nintendo Switch. Existing DS soundtracks on this music service include Nintendogs and Tomodachi Collection.

Brain Age follows the addition of the N64 soundtrack F-Zero X last week. Keep in mind to listen to the Nintendo Music app you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.