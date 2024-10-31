'Nintendo Music' is a new mobile app from Nintendo giving fans access to thousands of songs throughout Nintendo's history.
If you are curious to know what exactly is available on this mobile application, you've come to the right place. We've put together this comprehensive guide of every platforn, series, and game currently available on the service. We'll continue to update this page as Nintendo rolls out new albums.
Keep in mind, you can only use this smartphone application if you have an "active" Switch Online membership. You can see all of the systems and games featured below:
Nintendo Music - Every Platform and Game Included
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 3
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Kirby Star Allies
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Pikmin 4
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Wii
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Wii Channels
Nintendo DS
Nintendo GameCube
Game Boy Advance
Nintendo 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Lylat Wars (Starfox 64)
Super Nintendo
Game Boy
Nintendo Entertainment System
- Metroid
- Metroid (Famicom Disk System)
- Super Mario Bros.
Coming Soon
Nintendo has also confirmed some other games and series are on the way to this Switch Online app service in the future. Here's the lineup so far: