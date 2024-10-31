'Nintendo Music' is a new mobile app from Nintendo giving fans access to thousands of songs throughout Nintendo's history.

If you are curious to know what exactly is available on this mobile application, you've come to the right place. We've put together this comprehensive guide of every platforn, series, and game currently available on the service. We'll continue to update this page as Nintendo rolls out new albums.

Keep in mind, you can only use this smartphone application if you have an "active" Switch Online membership. You can see all of the systems and games featured below:

Nintendo Music - Every Platform and Game Included

Nintendo Switch

Wii

Super Mario Galaxy

Wii Channels

Nintendo DS

Nintendo GameCube

Game Boy Advance

Nintendo 64

Super Nintendo

Game Boy

Nintendo Entertainment System

Coming Soon

Nintendo has also confirmed some other games and series are on the way to this Switch Online app service in the future. Here's the lineup so far: