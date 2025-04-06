Nintendo earlier this week announced select games from the Switch generation would be getting 'Switch 2 Edition' releases.

A Nintendo customer service representative has reportedly shed light on the exact content included in the physical versions - claiming the Switch 2 Edition upgrade packs will be "download codes".

Nintendo UK Customer Support team: "Yes, we can confirm that the upgrades will be download codes."

If this is accurate, just to reiterate - it means these hard copies for Switch 2 will actually include the original Switch game with a separate code for the upgrade.

pic.twitter.com/vRhUnxTvIX According to a Nintendo UK Support Rep, Switch 2 Editions of physical games like Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4 contain a download code for the upgrade pack along with a Switch 1 version cart of the game https://t.co/SK5uo4Thyf April 5, 2025

Admittedly customer support representatives aren't always immediately clued up on fine details like this, so a more official confirmation directly from Nintendo could be in order here. We've reached out to Nintendo for clarification and will update when we hear back.

The 'Switch 2 Edition' box arts doing the rounds so far feature fine print like "Includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack".

While this does seem to be open to interpretation, Nintendo also mentions on its website how "upgrade packs" are available as downloads.

Some of the Switch 2 Editions revealed so far include games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.