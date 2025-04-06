Wind Waker is coming to Switch 2! With a whole load of classic GameCube games too! And a nice optional CRT filter!

In a week with more official Nintendo announcements than we've had in the last year combined, this news could be seen as minor, but it ticks off yet another missing link in the Zelda canon that wasn't previously playable on a Switch. Not the Switch that you own right now, but one you've probably got your eye on if you're reading this. And there was much rejoicing.

And I can guarantee that within a few seconds of the news, many of you will have been asking yourselves the same question: So, does this mean we won't get Wind Waker HD, then?

Ah, you fickle bunch! I know because I'm one of you. Visually, I always preferred the 'flat' shading of the original to the overblown bloom lighting of the Wii U's HD remaster/remake, but I never actually played the latter. I always thought I'd get to plug that gap in the Switch's twilight years while awaiting its successor.

Well, with two months to go and the original Wind Waker coming to Switch 2 as a rebranded Nintendo Classic, it's looking pretty unlikely.

Or is it? Could Nintendo be tempted to put out the long-rumoured port while the original is already sitting there, perfectly playable and lovely on the self-same Switch? Perhaps as part of Zelda's 40th anniversary next year? Hmmmm?!?

While going hands-on with the new system recently, I grabbed a few minutes with the GameCube app and fired up Wind Waker to see how it fared with the new GC controller. And it fared very well in the brief time I spent with it! The game is still lovely, the controller felt exactly as it should, and the CRT effect looked decent.

While playing, I asked about the possibility of the CRT filter coming to the N64 app. I got no confirmation but, would you Adam and Eve it, that detail soon surfaced on Nintendo's website. I also asked about Tingle Tuner possibilities in this GC app version of Wind Waker. Again, no comment, but I'll be keeping a close eye on that website.

I'm extremely happy to see Wind Waker return to Switch (2), but there's also a part of me that was looking forward to enjoying the nips and tucks of the HD remaster, too. Do I really need both?...

I think I might. Let me know below if you think Nintendo might do the double on NS2, and if you'd be interested.

