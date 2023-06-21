Welcome back to another Nintendo Direct presentation!

Yes, it's that time once again when dreams are both made and crushed, with Nintendo broadcasting "roughly 40 minutes" of new announcements and updates for the Nintendo Switch.

We're expecting a good chunk of time to be focused on Pikmin 4, but we're also optimistic we'll be seeing some completely new games from the Big N, too. Regardless, the show will kick off at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 12am AET (Thu 22nd), so make sure you have your beverage/snack at hand, settle in, and enjoy the ride.