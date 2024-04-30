Not all that much depth, then, but what did other outlets think? Well, get your goggles on folks, because we're about to dive in...

Jumping in at the deep end, IGN seemed equally disappointed in its 4/10 review of Endless Ocean: Luminous, echoing our statements of boring gameplay and monotonous online multiplayer.

Rather than providing a relaxing, undersea escape, Luminous’ repetitive tasks and uninspiring environments are boring and forgettable from the start

Siliconera was in similar waters in its 5/10 review, finding the whole experience to be a little too shallow.

If you’re looking for a chill way to pass the time or if you have a child who is interested in learning about marine life, I’d recommend trying it out. But you may be disappointed if you’re looking for anything more than that.

Moving up slightly, VGC awarded the game a 3/5. The outlet praised Luminous' Solo Dives (for what they are) but was let down by a poor story and visuals.

it would of course be foolish to expect richly detailed environments with ray-traced lighting splitting through the surface, but some suspension of disbelief is still needed to truly appreciate Endless Ocean Luminous



Dexerto similarly gave Endless Ocean: Luminous a 3/5, with particular praise given to the game's audio design and multiplayer.

From the subtle sounds of waves sloshing over you, to the fantastic score that always seems to find the perfect moment to begin, I’ve had some amazing moments exploring

While the outlet did not offer a score, The Verge seemed to be overall more up on the game, finding it particularly rewarding for short bursts of time.

In a time of time-sucking live-service games and open worlds packed with checklists, it’s nice to sit back with something so peaceful and leisurely

Gaming Bible continued to praise Luminous' chilled vibes in its 6/10 review, arguing that there is some relaxed fun to be had here, albeit at a slightly too-high price point.

It’s very much an Animal Crossing experience where you can either do a little or do a lot, but I do think it takes the casual gaming experience just a bit too far, especially considering the price point

Things got even more positive for TechRadar Gaming, with the outlet granting Endless Ocean a 4/5, praising its chilled atmosphere and procedural generation freshness.

Overall, I loved my time with Endless Ocean Luminous and it’s certainly one of the most unique Nintendo Switch exclusives out there. It’s a fantastic, no-stress experience that I often found to be just the tonic I needed after a day at the desk.

God is a Geek was similarly warm to the game, awarding it an 8/10 with particular mention of how much content it offers.

Endless Ocean Luminous is a relaxing, engrossing adventure that is as much a celebration of the ocean as it is a collectathon box-ticking exercise, and I kind of adore it

Finally, GFinity kept the good times going with another 8/10, commenting that the game's downfall might be in how niche it is.

This is a simple, yet, elegant experience that not everyone will appreciate, but those who do are in for something unforgettable

What's your excitement level for Endless Ocean looking like after reading today's reviews? Swim down to the comments to let us know.