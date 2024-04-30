There are a whole bunch of, well, let's say 'Wii-centric' video games from the history vaults that, in theory, seem like they might be a bit of fun to revisit on Nintendo Switch. You know the sort of thing, usually pairing some new-fangled/novelty control scheme with an activity you'd never tried in a game before; making cakes, driving a quad bike...eh...bobsleighing with the Jamaican Olympic team? The Endless Ocean series fits right into this mould and, as it turns out, revisiting its chillaxed dives — even with up to 30 other players in tow — wasn't a very good idea.
Now, before we get into the negative stuff, let's start by pointing out that if you're looking for an incredibly low-energy, low-effort sort of gaming experience where all of the focus is on simply scanning marine life and then reading a tiny informational excerpt about each of them in order to expand your underwater knowledge, this is 100% the game for you. In fact, you'll likely never find another game more suited to your very specific needs. Please enjoy. For the rest of us, as much as learning about all the amazing creatures that live under the sea is a captivating pursuit, we're not sure we can justify the price tag given that there is precious little else to do here.
Endless Ocean: Luminous takes the basic premise of its predecessors, 2007-08's Endless Ocean and 2009-10's Endless Ocean 2: Adventures of the Deep, plonking you in tight-fitting scuba gear beneath some very pretty waves. Here you'll use a scanner (hold down the 'L' button) to catalogue an admittedly impressive array of aquatic biology as you embark on solo or shared dives.
There are various tiers of animal, from your average Joe Starfish to some great big epic monstrosities with scary names that we can't remember. STINKFIN. There. Something like that. Scanning this stuff is fun for a little while, no doubt about it. The fish all look great, there's an addictive quality to scanning a whole bunch of them at once, it's certainly nice to watch your catalog fill up, and you'll unlock customisation options as you go, but boy-oh-boy, there really isn't much more to it, certainly in terms of mechanics.
Solo dives allow you to start fresh each time you switch on, or resume your last dive from the same location you were at last time around, allowing you to work on 100% clearing every animal type and secret in that area. The general ebb and flow of gameplay consists of simply diving down, whether alone or in a group, and continuing to tag creatures and/or items of interest until it's all been done. Very simple.
With a smattering of old shipwrecks, alluring caves, underwater temples, and other oddities to find, the best part of this game comes in the quiet moments where some colossal beast emerges from the abyss below you, or when you suddenly spot part of a building or wreck in the endless gloom and proceed to investigate. There are also some attempts to inject more depth by having you travel with specific animals to unlock paths forward at points - we had to make friends with a giant turtle at one point - but that's about as far as interesting touches go here.
The game's story mode does little to help with this monotony, tasking you with simply finding and scanning artefacts and specific targets whilst following along with a very slight narrative that doubles as a tutorial. It's fine for a while, and it looks great for a Switch game, with some lovely models, lighting, water effects, and so on, but it feels like it could — and should — have been so much more had Arika seen fit to really make the most of the act of actually diving. Instead, the developer has opted for simplicity whilst also making the absolutely killer decision to lock new chapters behind goals such as "scan 2000 creatures to continue". Eh...no thanks.
Why not give us more interesting objectives to get stuck into? And where is all the detail and life? It's a very good-looking game, as we've said, and there are tons of animal types (something like 500 apparently), but in comparison to almost any other underwater adventure we can think of, it all feels very stage-managed and artificial. There's no magic to it. Creatures appear, get scanned, and then move on. And then there's the actual moment-to-moment gameplay itself. Why not give us more movement options? Why not allow us to roleplay and be a little more individual in how we dive and swim?
Couldn't we have had the option to control more aspects of our dives such as prepping air supplies, utilising pressure, or selecting suitable dive points based on a range of conditions? Any of this would have improved things. Why just give us a simple dolphin kick and send us on our way like this? Moving around underwater can be a majestic and magical thing, an otherworldly experience that games like Subnautica and Abzu capture so very well. The ocean's alien aura, the unknowable abyss, is hypnotic, and there's lots of space to roam and swim and spin. Unless you're experiencing it in Endless Ocean: Luminous, that is, where it's just sort of big and empty and you can't do anything more than move in straight lines at a speed best described as "a bit safe but at least it won't wake granddad."
Given that this is first and foremost an online experience, it's a nice surprise to see a story mode at all, and it does do a reasonable job of showing you how to complete tasks, but it also lays bare just how shallow (genuinely didn't mean that one) and repetitive the core gameplay loop is. Give yourself over completely to it, to its environmental message — the story has you scan fish to save the World Tree — or to learning everything it's got to teach you and you may get a few hours of limited fun, but not much more.
The main meat here, the group diving mode that allows for up to 30 players simultaneously exploring, is where we expected all of these disappointments to shake loose, where the game would drop its guard and get going properly, but unfortunately it's just more of the bland same. You can tag items for other divers to pick up, communicate via emoji, and work together to complete simple scanning tasks, but that's really about the height of it. It's very much a 'vibes' affair, and we're just not really digging this particular groove at all.
The more time you spend with Endless Ocean: Luminous, the more it begins to annoy, too. Why award us a gold medal for teamwork after a dive that we did solo? There's already very little to grasp at for comfort, so seeing that this stuff is meaningless really knocks the remaining wind out of it all. It's these irks and issues that add up to the overall suspicion that, aside from the chill atmosphere, there is nothing much of anything going on behind the scenes, and that what you've actually got here is just a big old empty video game ocean with some randomly spawning stuff floating about to scan, and not a whole lot more.
Conclusion
Endless Ocean: Luminous attempts to revive a niche Wii franchise as an online exploration experience, and fails miserably in the process. In comparison to the likes of Subnautica, this is an empty, cold, and boring ocean space to explore, devoid of any real reason to play beyond its generally relaxing ambiance and the opportunity to learn some facts about underwater animals. Even taken on those terms, it's weak, its online play is basic and bland, and its story does little to engage beyond teaching you the ropes. It didn't need to be this boring, but it is.
Comments 91
Damn. Switch 2 can't come soon enough.
Fish people sponsored fisticuffs
Doesn't deter me. I just wanna swim around. Only thing I was interested about were the technical aspects. Unfortunately there's not much about it in the review? Gonna take a look at the video.
That’s a big oof
Oh boy. I wasn’t sure about this but I’ll steer clear. Thanks
Well, crap... although I enjoyed the first game and the way this review reads, I think it might still be what I was expecting.
I will probably play it eventually.
@64andGCwerePrime
You might like to check out Abzu in the meantime.
https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews/switch-eshop/abzu
Sounds like the game I expected. I think as a completionist, who is interested in aquatic life, I should have a good and relaxed time.
Still very much looking foward to it.
uff... not a good year for nintendo so far... most of their games flopped... from another code to this to princess peach...
Dang, that sucks
Welp, that’s a shame. The ocean is anything but dull. It’s disappointing when a game turns out to be disappointing, but the way I see it, it saves me money and it’s one less game on my backlog!
Lol. Glad I have no interest in this game and won't have to waste time with it.
@RupeeClock Thanks, I've played that as well as Subnautica (; I just like the ocean and water as a setting for a game. Don't really need much action besides that. Still excited for EO.
Endless Ocean: Snap!
I never played the first game but I did enjoy the second. If I recall correctly, which is admittedly a rarity for me these days, there was a speargun we needed to ward off sharks, and we had to hide from alligators and or crocodiles in fallen trees in a river to avoid being eaten. There was also a decent story akin to Nathan Drake looking for a lost relic or something in an ancient civilization. And I enjoyed all of it, including the cataloging of the fish.
Also, is there no voice chat among the 30 online people? Is that b/c they forget to add the Wii Speak device in the box? 😂 Pass.
So it's a very simple underwater exploration collection type game? Honestly that is exactly what it set out to do, the 5/10 feels harsh because of it.
Another Nintendolife review where the reviewer doesn't understand the game. 1/10 review.
Will probably still enjoy it to an extent whenever I need a more relaxing game, but I wonder how it is in comparison to other Endless Oceans as several people liked those.
Hmm I was quite interested in this but I wasted 60$ on Another Code and hardly played it. I am not trying to do that again.
mmmm, have ordered it, and wiull enjoy just swimming., but had hoped for more of this... loved the first and especially the second game (and diving), and found abzu just 'not really dive-like'and subnautica just to survival focus to just enjoy... we'lkl see
Yeah, it did look a bit bland too me. Oh well; Paper Mario arrives in a few weeks time anyway and I'm still quite busy with Zelda so.. No foul, I guess!
Not gonna lie. This laid back, slow paced collectathon exploring sounds right up my alley
I was literally just expecting a laid back exploration collectathon and that’s exactly what it sounds like 😂😂
Disappointing. I knew it wasn't looking good when it seemed to be so online focused, and it's sad to see my fears realized.
@jojobar
Weren't Peach and Another Code relatively succesfull though? Fairly certain Peach is still selling quite well - and sales matter FAR more than reviews
Okay the shallow joke was kind of funny, probably won’t get this one
Paper Mario deserves to double this score
Why does this game look so much worse than Endless Ocean 2 on Wii?
Bit too much salt in this review for my tastes.
The highlight for me is that it looks and sounds great. Abzu was a disappointment in that regard. I'm looking forward to trying this out for myself in the hope of some chilled exploration.
@sanderev agree with you about the review? A 5? Lol. I’m curious to see what other reviews have to say
TTYD overshadows this so much
With that in mind: Which Should I play? Endless Ocean 1 or 2 on Wii?
"it's like taking an ocean cruise, only there's no boat and you don't actually go anywhere."
Bill the Frog
Well, I knew the gameplay will be only exploring the ocean, not much things you can do.
Glad I still have Go Vacation on Wii & Switch for Scuba Diving and other Activities like Wii Sports Resort.
@sanderev btw I just read a 9/10 review 🤣🤣
The reviewer seems like he expected this to be SubNautica, and not like the other two quiet, relaxing entries in the series.
Wow I usually love diving games like this, I guess for this genre the indies did it better with Abzu, Subnautica, and Dusk Diver. Kinda a shame too since I use to like playing EverBlue and the first Endless Ocean from Arika.
This looked pretty meh in the reveal so I'm not too surprised by this. Looks like this is gonna be a backlog gaming year for me; there's not much new stuff I'm clamoring for.
Sounds pretty much like what I expected; I imagine existing fans of EO1+2 are going to have a fine time with Luminous regardless as its basically more of the same with a new coat of paint, though I don't think I can see it bringing in any new fans whatsoever (which just makes me wonder why they didn't pull a Pikmin and release a collection of the first two beforehand).
As a tangentially-related aside, EO Luminous really highlights how frustrating Nintendo's marketing has been for their 2024 releases so far. With the exception of Mario vs Donkey Kong, the most marketing the majority of their games have gotten is a single overview trailer less than a month before release (with Another Code and Endless Ocean being prime examples). It's absolutely maddening given how little we know about future releases as is and it makes it really hard to get excited for what's next as a result.
This to me, after watching the review, just looks so boring - I'm going to have to return my pre-order (more fool me)
@sanderev Judging by the video review and its price tag ... if anything, 5/10 is way too generous. Especially when you can get games like Abzu and Subnautica for more than half less.
@gcunit You think this looks and sounds better than Abzu?
I'm genuinely bewildered. What part of Abzu's visuals fell flat for you? What about Austin Wintory's meditative score didn't land?
And how does Luminous succeed on both fronts relative to Abzu?
Wasn't sure what to make about this one so was waiting for reviews before deciding either way and definitely passing on it now after glancing through its reviews so far. Seems like another one of those games that is trying to just get away with doing the bare minimum and for full retail price, no thanks.
Hmm...looking at the reviews over on Metacritic, this seems to either be a love it or hate it title. If you want a relaxing, endless, ocean exploration it seems to be your thing. If you want excitement or scares or combat, stay away? Then again, that's exactly what I was expecting from this, so I am still excited to download it and dive in.
The reviewer completely missed the point. Endless Ocean 1&2 could be played with a single hand. It has never been about exciting stuff.
@RootsGenoa It does read a bit like the reviewer was enjoying the opportunity to stick the boot in, doesn't it.
@jojobar Princess Peach Showtime did really well.
@Zaruboggan I've not yet commented on how Endless Ocean Luminous looks and/or sounds because I haven't tried it yet.
I have tried Abzu and found it a flat experience. It failed to sufficiently convey the immersion I was hoping for of being underwater. It felt simplified and lacking in visual and sound effects. I don't remember anything about the score.
Normally a 5/10 would throw me off of a game, but the review makes it sound like Luminous is very much like the first Endless Ocean, for better or worse. I liked that game and its sequel even if both could be boring.
@PJOReilly, I know you touched on it a bit in your review, but is Luminous worse than the prior entries or more of the same?
Edit: Just saw that the game is procedurally-generated. That may kill it for me.
@Maubari
You as a consumer do not have much of sales except of that the company can make more games and we don't have to worry in that regard...
No I was talking about the quality of the games and they all disappointed in my opinion...
@Jireland92
I guess the sales have been ok, but if the game was better and it would have sold a lot more...
Anyways I was more talking about the quality anyways an Peach was mediocre not great.
This review seems a little harsh to me. The game is meant to be about relaxing. The first game even let you input your own music, so I think this is definitely made to be a podcast, or youtube-in-background game where you can just vibe out.
Game seems like it's exactly what it says on the tin and I think maybe the reviewer expected something different without any disrespect to them.
I'm still looking forward to getting this at some point.
I don't mean any offense, but it sounds like you were the wrong person for this review. My #1 question was "how does this compare to the previously well-reviewed entries in the series?" And this sounds like a reviewer who never played those and if they did, they wouldn't like them anyways.
This makes the article borderline useless.
Ouch. I had not expected a 5/10 review here. More like a 7/10. It seems that the game is maybe a bit too niche? I'm glad we got a new entry and this would be my first. But now I'm back on the fence again. Guess I'll see if I can get it cheap sometime later this year.
@Solomon_Rambling tech radars review says “ Thankfully, while these maps are procedurally generated, there does seem to be some intelligence to it; I found that newly generated maps always featured sea creatures, biomes, treasures, and mysteries that I hadn’t previously encountered.”
Did anyone here actually play Abzu? It was super boring, you just slowly swam straight for hours.
Finally I've been looking for a game that feels safe enough to not wake grandad! Thank you NL!
So basically more of Endless Ocean, Abzu and Deep Sea Adventures? I'd somewhat expect a fanbloid article ho-humming at such a package if the market was saturated with its ilk (first-world as such an issue is to have in regards to fiction works anyway), but I just practically listed the bulk of this subgenre above. And demanding all of the new ones to spruce things up like Subnautica did is not unlike questioning the viability of modern throwback linear platformers just because the medium has long developed metroidvanias. There's enough room for relatively simplistic experiences (all the moreso within a franchise that codified them), and being average isn't automatically synonymous with blandness.
...but since I had to earn the article a click to write all this, the author's condescension probably proved effective for the site's purposes anyway. ¯(ツ)/¯
@BookhouseBoy yeah, I can't imagine the abstinence agony of the people who are already done with the many hundreds of quality experiences already in this generation's library.
@Serpenterror uh, Dusk Diver is damn worthwhile in itself, but hardly the game to compare to Endless Ocean in terms of gameplay.😅 Or did you mean to write something like Dave the Diver?
Oh, blimey. It didn't occur to me that this is coming out in only two days!
And has PJ played earlier games in the series? It seems odd that this would get such a scathing review if it really isn't all that different to the last two games. All I'm after here is an interactive documentary-style experience.
It's ridiculous to punish an underwater exploration game for not being an action-packed romp tailored to the types whose overly-stimulated brains have been weathered by 13 too many Fast & Furious movies.
@Yodalovesu : Yeah, I bought the physical edition on a whim, and I found it hard to play through for more than 10 minutes at a time (and the game is already really short as it is). It has its moments, but I'm not a fan of the more stylised visuals, or its linearity. Endless Ocean looks more up my alley.
@jojobar it’s a Princess Peach game, it was only going to sell so much. It did better than I was expecting.
@Highlar Well, I was excited for the same sort of relaxing experience, and I thought Endless Ocean 2 was ok, this is just really weak.
This genre has definitely changed in the last fourteen years. A "swimming sim" was cool on the Wii but the gameplay has evolved in ways this game apparently hasn't caught up with. Shame.
Some people seem to be in denial. I'm a huge Endless Ocean fan but this feels like a big let down after Endless Ocean 2
No unique handcrafted areas, no gadgets like the Pulsar Gun or Multi-Sensor, less mission variety and a much weaker, shallow story mode compared to 1 or 2, the gear is cosmetic and doesn't affect your depth dive or air tank capacity, no NPC's to interact with, no on-land exploration like EO2, no customisable home base like EO2, no aquarium, no dolphin pals to train, and on and on the list of omissions goes
I was ready and willing to pay full price for this, and to support the franchise, but seeing as this is a disappointing and overly simplified downgrade in every way bar the graphics, I won't bother now.
Ill definitely get this once i can get it for $30.
@Folkloner I for one have never played an endless ocean game before and just want to play it for what it is rather that what it isn’t. Don’t know how that means that someone is in denial
TOO MUCH WATER !!!
While the review itself is obviously horrible, I can't deny the fact that the game is too expensive for what it offers
@razza1987 Good for you, but if you have a Wii, i'd recommend playing 2 instead of rewarding poor efforts like this one.
Speak for yourself all you want, but some of us have played Endless Ocean games, and we are justifiably sad that this new entry removes so much of what made the series special.
Tried Abzu, I have no urge to continue playing it...and I'm someone who enjoys calm/relaxing games.
Will wait for more reviews and videos as well since the reviewer seemed a bit too negative in this review.
If it(the game) truly is a flop then so be it but this review is not good.
Nintendo Life, where is your review of Another Crab's Treasure?
@Jireland92
Good for you. But still the game was pretty mediocre. The Metascore is at 74, this is far below what Nintendo usually targets... and that happened to alle their games so far this year...
Another code: 73
Mario Vs Donkey Kong: 76
Endless Ocean: 66
and we are already about to com into the 5th month of the year... and except of two remasters, there is NOTHING on the horizon...
@Folkloner cant play console. I rely solely on handheld gaming which is why I have a switch lite rather than a switch. Which is also why I’ve never played the originals as I didn’t own a Wii. I’m in bed all day due to 14 medical conditions and can’t sit up to play games. Hence I’m looking forward to trying this one
@gcunit My bad, I misconstrued "The highlight for me is that it looks and sounds great." as your opinion.
Clearly, Abzu's a case of different strokes for different folks, which is a surprise for me, as I thought it was the only game in modern memory that came close to capturing the vibes of scuba/snorkel, and would have figured it would be a treat for anyone even remotely interested in the water.
I'm sorry to hear it wasn't what you're looking for, and hope that EO:L is the perfect match!
Did you like the originals or even play them bro!?
Abzu is alright but is more alien adventure than seeing the biological wonder of our own planet.
I'd guess you'd rate the originals badly as well, but since you don't say, we'll have just assume that.
People want to know if this game is like the originals, your review fails.
I'd give your review a 2/10 and recommend Nintendolife remove it and have someone else write it, or that you go back and play the originals, and if you hate them just as much, then share that at the beginning so we can know to ignore what you're saying just like I'd ignore someone who writes a review of a Mario game if they openly hate Mario games.
People will still say Nintendo Life's reviews are biased in favor of first-party games.
After reading this, my takeaway is "PJ didn't like it." That's valid, but the review felt more like a rant than a review. Did the game camera give you trouble? How were the loading times? Was text difficult to read in handheld mode? How many hours did you put into it? Is the music memorable? I'll have to find another review.
@jojobar that doesn’t mean the game was a flop. A flop implies the game was a failure which it wasn’t. It reviewed and sold decently. If you don’t like it fair enough but it wasn’t a flop.
If anyone still has an itch for an underwater exploration game, but aren't really feeling Endless Ocean, I'm going to echo what others have said and recommend Abzu, and especially the Subnautica games. (Especially 1.) Abzu is very short and very linear, but it never feels like there's ever a dull moment. The game throws you from one beautiful set-piece into another. It honestly felt like being thrown into one of those "Blue Planet" documentaries. Such a tranquil game, a great stress reliever. If you're looking for something with more of a bite, then I highly recommend Subnautica. It's a survival game that does a great job at standing out amidst the countless others of it's kind. Gorgeous biomes, creatures that range from cute to terrifying, there's even a scanning system that adds new lore to your compendium, almost like Metroid Prime. Come to think of it, there's a lot of things in that game that give me Metroid Prime vibes. So if that sounds at all like it interests you, I'm giving it my stamp of approval. (The first one anyway, I've heard not quite as good things about Below Zero, but I haven't played it yet.)
@razza1987
Thanks for the info! And O’Reilly commented elsewhere that he preferred the second one. Looks like I’ll have to dig through several reviews before I snag this one.
Well people are really throwing a hissy fit over this review.
@Solomon_Rambling you’re welcome! I’ve been reading a lot of reviews on metacritic to get a better understanding of the game. Reviews are also saying for most part it runs fantastic in both docked and handheld but can slow down a bit when 30 people are playing at once
Dang, I was hoping it would’ve at least been good. Oh well, looks like I’ll be saving $50 this week.
@jojobar That's because Nintendo's getting ready to ditch the Switch.
Oh ouch, this one stings, was really looking forward to this one being good.
@Jireland92
If something is a flop or not comes down to the expectation. Imagine Tears of the Kingdom would only have gotten a 82 on Metascore. It would be kinda of a flop.
When it comes to sales it's the same, when an Indie sells 200k units its great, if Square Enix sells 200k units of Final Fantasy 7 rebirth, it's a flop.
I expected (and pretty sure most Nintendo players) that Princess Peach, Another Code, Endless Ocean and Mario vs Donkey Kong are better games than what they are.
We can argue now what a flop exactly is but I'm very very sure you understand my point exactly and I'm on the other hand not sure why you argue against it. The first party year is a big disappointment so far.
Sounds like it should of stayed on the shelves lol. I appreciate Nintendo for trying to remain strong, releasing games while working on the next system but they really need to start kicking things into high gear with better releases.
Gotta love the NL comments section.
Game scored low? Reviewer hates this type of game and shouldn't have reviewed it.
Game scored high? NL are biased and the reviewer is a shill.
I knew it, i just knew it. A diving game has one of the biggest potentials ever. Its completely untapped in terms of the saturation of most genres and they ***** it good and propper.
@kevin74 Yes thats true but that is not a good excuse. the 3DS had in it's last month some great games (Metroid Samus Returns)
@SBandy1 Meanwhile, the Backlog invades the corners of the room!
Sounds like an Endless Ocean game (over 500 species to find!!). Great! I wish the review went into more of the technical aspects of the game though. But still sounds like a launch window purchase to me. I will check a few more reviews to be sure.
I'm still excited for this game, despite the review. The first two games in the series were really enjoyable, especially EO2 (although I felt the abyss in EO1 was much better (and bigger) than the abyss in EO2), despite their flaws.
I tried Abzu twice and just could not get into it. But one day, I'll give it another shot. And I played Subnautica for an hour or two, and it was just too tedious. But I'll attempt it again, too, some day.
@jojobar games performing poorly in terms of sales and you not liking them are two very different things so the term "flop" is not not appropriate. I think it was pretty clear that 2024 was going to be a transition year for Nintendo when we saw the original lineup, no one expected another code or princess peach to be huge hits. No big surprises here.
@Ryu_Niiyama “ There are definitely some performance drops when playing online, and I did notice the framerate (which usually targets 30fps) dip periodically in busier areas and when a number of other divers are around. Thankfully it’s not game-breaking at all, and connection quality throughout my session remained stable with no noticeable lag. Mileage may vary here post-launch, of course, especially if you’re playing with divers from across the globe.
I played Endless Ocean Luminous for approximately 20 hours on my Nintendo Switch OLED. This was enough time to fill out the majority of the creature and treasure catalogs in addition to roughly two-thirds of the Mystery Board’s objectives.
I played primarily in docked mode using the GameSir Nova Lite controller, with a handful of hours in handheld mode where I found performance to be comparable to docked play, albeit with a knock to resolution and overall image quality.”
Tech radar
@gojiguy Yeah, this is my entire thought too.
Tap here to load 91 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...