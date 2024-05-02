Nintendo has announced the theme for Splatoon 3's next Splatfest and things are getting surprisingly dark.

Yes, away from last month's competition of fluffy bunnies and cute chicks, the theme this time around is all about the end of the world. "What would you do at the world's end?" is the question for this Splatfest, with Teams Same Ol', Bucket List and Save the Day splatting it out for apocalypse supremacy.

This will all take place from 18th-20th May, with voting presumably opening the week before.





Brace yourselves for the next 🌠 Would you do the same ol' thing, check off your bucket list or try to save the day?Brace yourselves for the next #Splatoon3 Splatfest when it makes impact on 18/05! pic.twitter.com/ZTG9YTeJi8 May 2, 2024

The theme will be universal across all regions for this Splatfest (seems fitting for the end of the world), so get ready to see how the planet votes.

