One of the most talked-about points raised during the recent round of previews for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door on Switch was the game's frame rate. In case you missed it, the remake will run at 30fps in both docked and handheld mode. Now, you might wonder why this is supposedly such a big deal, but those who played the 2004 GameCube original will know that it ran at 60fps.

Is it really that big of a deal, though? Sure, in principal, it would have been nice if Nintendo were able to achieve parity between the two versions, but given the significant leap in visual quality from the original to the remake, we can also understand why certain sacrifices had to be made (sentiments echoed by Bayonetta Origins' director, by the way).

We'd love to know what you fine folks think about the matter, but before you cast your vote in our poll and elaborate with a comment, be sure to check out the video above in which Alex and Felix talk about the frame rate and whether it's an issue for them. Do you agree with their opinions?

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door launches on the Switch later this month on 23rd May 2024.