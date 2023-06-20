Welp, it's that time again folks. Another Nintendo Direct is almost upon us, with the latest showcase broadcasting on June 21st, 2023 at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 7am PT / 10am ET / Wednesday 12am AET.
The Direct is said to be "roughly 40 minutes" in length and will focus mostly on games releasing this year, including Pikmin 4. We'll get into a bit more detail shortly, but we're also expecting to see the likes of Everybody 1-2-Switch and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.
So let's just get right into it then, shall we? Here at Nintendo Life, we've laid out our predictions and hopes for the upcoming Direct, and we'd love to hear from you too. Reckon we'll see some Zelda DLC? How about a new 2D Mario game? And dare we say... a tease for new hardware (yes we know no new hardware is due this fiscal year, so don't go off in the comments saying "well, actually..." thank you very much!)?
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
I’m confident we’ll get some DLC news during this Direct. Splatoon 3’s ‘Side Order’ is due out this summer, and we only know bits about it so far. We might also get a tease for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC, The Teal Mask, with a Pokémon Presents date set for a week later. And Tears of the Kingdom DLC is surely on the horizon.
Going slightly bigger, those 2D Mario rumours are certainly tantalising, and if it really doesn’t carry the ‘New’ moniker, then this could be a real shake-up. New costumes, power-ups? Perhaps some Mario Movie inspirations? Who can say! I’m trying to stay realistic about those SNES remake rumours, too – you know I’d kill for Chrono Trigger HD-2D, but I really don’t want to get my hopes up.
Nintendo could also just throw us a bone and give us Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and/or Metroid Prime 2/3 on Switch now, couldn’t it? That’d be nice.
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
Yeah, that's my safe bet for this Nintendo Direct. I think a version for the Switch being so conspiciously absent from the marketing so far is very bizarre. Atlus made such a big deal about Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Tactica coming to Switch, I just refuse to believe that the company would exclude what is arguably the community's most requested title yet. I'll eat my shorts if it's not announced.
Going into more iffy territory, I do think it's about time a new 2D Mario title is revealed. Heck, I'd take a 3D one, too. I'd love for Nintendo to make a new 2D Mario game that's just completely off the wall; give me pixel art visuals or something along the lines of Cuphead; just something that's not related to the 'New Super Mario Bros' branding.
Finally, I can't possibly acknowledge a new Direct presentation without mentioning Metroid Prime 4. I know nothing about this game and yet it remains one of my most anticipated of all time. It's time. Come on now, Nintendo... It's time.
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
Well, well, well. I was sitting quite comfortably with the thought that we wouldn't see a proper Direct Showcase in June, but here we are. Guess I better start thinking about what I'd actually like to see...
Aside from many of the titles mentioned above (could this really be the "Zelda blowout" that we all had our fingers crossed for last year?) I would really like to hear a little more about the Level-5 announcements that we know are coming to Switch at some point, but we're not quite sure when. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been on the radar for years and after the announcement that it would be getting a worldwide release, it would be nice to hear something more concrete. And then there's Professor Layton and the New World of Steam which also should be coming this year or next. Come on Nintendo, gimme some room for even more Layton lore...
Of course, I would love to see some more big hitters pad out the rest of the year — why not throw another Metroid title into the mix and give us a Samus Returns Switch port already? — but I wouldn't be surprised to see the showcase be made of smaller announcements to keep us going instead. Come on, all we really want to hear about is [checks notes] another wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC... right?
Gavin Lane, Editor
“Oh no, there ain’t gonna be a full-fat Direct in June. Nintendo will be eking out TOTK until September…” So much for that prediction.
Well, this is a welcome summer surprise, isn’t it? Honestly, I’m still knee-deep in Hyrule right now, so the only real news I’m desperate for is info on where that Outer Wilds port has gotten to. I’ve been waiting to play it on Switch, so a date for that would be nice. Otherwise, I’ll just be happy if it’s not 20 minutes of Pikmin 4. That’s not to disparage Olimar and co. – I’m looking forward to it – but the game is relatively close already and I'm good for details, personally. What I’d really like is to see some late-gen Switch releases along the lines of 3DS’ Rhythm Heaven Megamix and WarioWare Gold. Beloved, smaller series given their due on the back of Switch’s enormous success as it enters its swansong period. A few lower-tier fan-pleasers, please.
Oh, and without wanting to stir, Silksong is definitely full-fat Direct material. When we see that one trending tomorrow (who am I kidding, it’s probably going already), it’s more likely to appear this time than any of the previous Indie and Partner Directs.
I'm not getting my hopes up for Silksong, I won't expect it before next year honestly....
The games on my radar:
Fashion Dreams
Fantasy Life i
Everybody 1-2-Switch
Don't forget Yo-Kai Watch! I think they said they'd announce a new game this month.
I came here just for the silksong thumbnail, and also to tell you I came from 8:00 AM PT on June 21st
Im so sorry guys, silksong is about as real of a game as Metroid prime 4 (neither show up by the way)
@OctoAmbush WAIT THEY DID?
I wonder if the switch version of Yo Kai Watch 1 will come to NA or maybe even 4? That would rule so much
Everybody Super Mario Run.
My predictions for tomorrow.
New 2D Mario game and Limited Edition Switch to go with it.
Chrono Trigger Remake.
Pikmin 4 new details.
Persona 3 Reloaded.
Crash Team Rumble.
Splatoon 3 the side order & release date
Pokémon S/V DLC 1 release date.
Fantasy Life 2 release date.
A final trailer for Master Detective Archives.
New Super Mario World & Paper Mario Thousand Year Door HD!!!!!
I am thinking smaller releases up to the new year with development on larger titles slated for the next system. So I really think an F-ZERO GX remaster is on the table, possibly also ETERNAL DARKNESS; both for September / October. I think I stead of a 2D Mario, we could see a new DK game for November / Holiday 2023. I think MP4 and the new 3D Mario will be during the launch of the Switch Pro/2. So those will be next Spring / Fall. Oh, and KILLER7, please....
Honestly just getting a date for silk song would make the direct for me, and if the case would be on top of everything else they show! 😋
I am hoping for Super Mario Odyssey 2. 😊
Wouldn't really be surprised if there were a "sneak peak" reveal of new hardware (plus some announcements of big hitters to go with the new platform).
There's definitely going to be something Mario related there. Maybe a DLC for ToTK. Personally, I would love for Pokémon RSE and FRLG to be added GBA (though Pokémon RGBY for Gameboy would be fine as well). And I'm hoping to see that said Chrono Trigger 2DHD remake being rumored about.
I predict:
a number of people will be satisfied with the announcements, and many more people will feel disappointed.
All I want is a confirmation of a Pikmin doggie amiibo.
My Wishlist:
•new 2D Mario*
•a new/remastered Mario RPG*
•Mario Baseball
•Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac
•Crash Team Rumble port
•Multiversus port
•Kid Icarus Uprising remaster
•MK8 DX Booster Course Pass - Wave 5*
NSO roadmap: Banjo-Tooie, Diddy Kong Racing, Super Smash Bros. 64, WarioWare Twisted*
•new Donkey Kong
•new Wario Land
•Mario Party Superstars DLC
•Nintendo Switch Sports DLC - Baseball
•Nintendo Switch Party
•An enhanced port of one of the following:
-Wind Waker HD
-Twilight Princess HD
-Yoshi's Woolly World
-Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
-Super Mario Galaxy 2
-Donkey Kong Country Returns
*Items marked with asterisks I think are extremely plausible--almost a given--especially with the leaks that have been circulating. With that said, I don't think anything on my list is too unreasonable.
If I can get at least 3 of these, I'd consider that a win. Anything else is just icing on top of a solid presentation.
probably the team that worked on Octopath & the HD Live a Live has another Pixel HD remaster announcement ready.
@UltimateOtaku91 this is a pretty solid guess. I would switch up Chrono Trigger though with FF Tactics. (I would rather have CT though)
Predictions: none, as per usual
Just hit me with it, I like surprises!
Not really expecting too much myself (we literally have no idea what's coming out post-July besides Pokemon and Splatoon DLC before this airs) though I do have a fair few hopes:
And my biggest request:
I'm more-or-less completely satisfied with everything I've gotten so far this year though so I'm just gonna sit back, relax and see how all this unfolds XD
Metroid Prime 4
F-ZERO GX HD Remaster
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
New 2D Mario
Donkey Kong
Star Ocean 2 remake
Metal Gear Solid Collection
Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War remake
New Valkyria Chronicles entry
Wonder what games will make it...
@Fizza That one bullet point is so vague lol, it just makes me think of Eggman from the Sonic movie. "I was not expecting that! But I was expecting to not expect something, so it doesn't count."
Silksong would be the only thing of interest to me most likely. Sadly that will be for Microsoft to unveil though.
Dlc, remakes, remasters, Pikmin 4.
Be shocked if we get anything major new though that's the appeal of Directs, you never know.
I seriously have no clue what to expect from this Direct. I think we'll see the Persona 3 remake but that's the only thing I'm expecting lol.
I’m guessing there will be one game to compete with Spider-Man and Starfield this holiday season announced. I have no idea what that will be. I’d love to see a 2D Mario and new Donkey Kong Country title. DKC doesn’t fit the bill as competition though, as much as I love the series. I’m honestly just hoping it’s not Port City (as much as I don’t mind saving money, I do want to buy a few Switch games after Pikmin this year, even if I’ve got a thick preorder schedule already). First party Nintendo is always welcome.
I’d love to see Mina the Hollower, even more so than Silksong.
@Stamina_Wheel heck yeah, we need the solid collection and FE4 remake!
No predictions, I'm just hoping it's fun for all of us here. Looking forward to it. It's my Friday, and it will definitely help the pace.
As for what I want? I'd like to see Metroid Prime 4 and some surprises. Maybe a date for Silksong, but I'm so tied up in TotK that it's hard to think of really dedicating time to much rn.
Hope it's rad!
Super Mario Oddissey was announced around the release date of BOTW back in 2017. I think it is time for a new 3d Mario announcement. But... It is most likely going to be released along with the new console whenever it is announced... which I also think is going to be sooner rather than later at this point.
First time really feeling the age of my 2017 Nintendo Switch during all these TOTK gameplay hours.
