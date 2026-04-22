Late last year, Heart Machine — the team behind Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash, and Hyper Light Breaker — released its latest gorgeous action game, Possessor(s) on PS5 and PC. And now publisher Devolver Digital has announced that it's bringing the stylish Metroidvania to Switch 2 in just a week.

That's right, Possessor(s) is out on Switch 2 on 29th April 2026 (thanks, Gematsu!), and in signature Heart Machine fashion, fast-paced action is central to the game. Though this time, there's an added layer of exploration as you attempt to survive life in the ruined city of Sanzu.

The gimmick here is that Luca, a high-school student, has been possessed by the demon Rhem, who is in desperate need of a host. The two team up, allowing Luca to fight with a range of tools — no swords here, just hockey sticks, knives, guitars, a computer mouse, and more ordinary objects.

Oh, and of course, the game looks absolutely stunning — here's the announcement trailer and a few pictures:

Mend Sanzu City's fractured heart. Possessor(s) comes to the Nintendo Switch 2 system on April 29th, 2026. 😈🌃 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital.com) 2026-04-22T16:13:18.669Z

Reviews for the Metroidvania ranged from mixed to positive last November, with many criticising the lack of innovation based on the studio's previous games and a lack of polish. Though others loved the fast-paced combat and the narrative. It's got a 72 on OpenCritic and a 71 on PC on Metacritic right now, but perhaps some of those issues have been ironed out since launch.

And, late last year, right before Possessor(s)'s release, Heart Machine announced a second round of layoffs and the "winding down" of development of Hyper Light Breaker. So if you're a fan of this developer, this gives you another chance to check out their brand of style and support the studio.

Have you tried Possessor(s) on another platform? Eager to check out another new Metroidvania? Let us know in the comments.