Pokémon Pokopia has today received a new update, bumping the Switch 2 exclusive up to Version 1.0.4.

Nintendo has released the full patch notes on its official support page, detailing all the improvements and fixes. Here's the full rundown:

Pokémon Pokopia: Ver. 1.0.4 (22nd April 2026)

We have implemented improvements to address the following issues:

You can now relocate Pokémon Centers while in-game events are underway.

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Additionally, the following issues have been fixed.

In Bleak Beach, the request “Wanted: Food!” could not be progressed under certain conditions.

In Bleak Beach, performing certain actions would prevent the request “Pool repair needed!” from appearing.

In Bleak Beach, after completing the request “Pool repair needed!” it was sometimes impossible for the player to have Happiny accompany them.

In the Sparkling Skylands, during the request “Pokémon Center tour guide!” performing certain actions could prevent the player from having Tinkmaster accompany them, making the request impossible to progress.

Performing certain actions would cause Professor Tangrowth to stop appearing.

If certain Pokémon were waiting to appear, other Pokémon would sometimes also fail to appear.

Performing certain actions could make Peakychu, Chef Dente, and Tinkmaster unable to leave town, preventing requests from being progressed.

Under certain conditions, picking up a relocation kit (prepare) would leave behind indestructible platforms.

Accessing the Pokémon Center PC with certain save data would cause the game to freeze.

During in-game events, rebuilding a Pokémon Center using certain actions would cause its decorations to appear floating.

During in-game events, trades could not be conducted at the Pokémon Centers on Cloud Islands.

This follows the Version 1.0.3 update for Pokémon Pokopia earlier this month which also included fixes and improvements.