AnimalCrossing
Image: Nintendo Life

Today, 14th April 2026, marks the 25th anniversary of the Animal Crossing series. Dōbutsu no Mori, the Japanese-exclusive N64 game, kicked off what is now an iconic series for Nintendo, and while we'd have to wait until the GameCube to see what all the fuss is about, it's a hugely important part of our lives.

In celebration of the series, we've reworked this list to be a reader-ranked one, so now you hold all the power in decided what the best Animal Crossing game of all time is.

Which Animal Crossing game is the best? Over a quarter of a century, the adorable life sim has wormed its cosy way into the hearts of many, and because each game embed themselves in your life, it makes picking the best a very tough question indeed.

But, we've compiled a list anyway, with the help of you lovely people. Every mainline Animal Crossing game, plus spin-offs, released in English, scored and voted for by you. We've excluded apps like Wii U's Animal Crossing Plaza or DSi's clock and calculator, and the Europe-exclusive Photo app on 3DS. Obviously, we also haven't included the delightful Animal Crossing content in games like Nintendo Land, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

So, no need to save up your bells to see this list; just scroll on down to see what you lot think is the very best...

8. Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival (Wii U)

We begin with a spin-off experience built around using the adorable Animal Crossing amiibo in a board game. This was also the first series entry to benefit from high definition, but the disappointment of Animal Crossing fans was palpable when they realised that Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival was to be the series' only entry on Wii U. We described it as 'slow and plodding' in our review, which for a series that isn't exactly famous for its fast-paced gameplay is a pretty damning criticism.

Nearly all of the minigames quickly became repetitive and probably the best thing to merit Amiibo Festival's existence is the accompanying series of amiibo. For that we are thankful and if you see the Amiibo Festival pack for under a tenner, it may be worth picking up for the Isabelle and Digby figures that came bundled. Otherwise, even die-hard fans should probably concentrate their time and effort elsewhere. A shame.

7. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (Mobile)

In terms of presentation, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp translates the AC experience to mobile phones very well, and even if you don't spend any bells there's still plenty to investigate and enjoy here.

The game had a paid membership service and the various monetisation mechanics might have rubbed series veterans the wrong way, but as f2p mobile experiences, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp wasn't a bad one, even if the 'pay-to-accelerate' mechanics leave an unsavoury taste in the mouth compared to the mainline games.

There's a reason we Animal Crossing fans were busting to get our hands on the 'proper' Switch game, but as a free experience on a non-console platform, Pocket Camp transplanted the look and feel of the series well enough.

The free version has been retired as of November 2024, but it's now available in 'Complete' form for a one-off payment, with the microtransactions stripped out.

6. Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer (3DS)

A 2015 3DS spin-off that followed the incredibly popular New Leaf, Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer Designer drilled down on the collecting and organising aspects of the series and casts you as interior designer for your village. For series fans it's a charming, if basic, little game that introduced some decent UI additions that found their way into New Leaf via the Welcome Amiibo update.

As we said in our review, Happy Home Designer is "likeable but largely forgettable"; a pleasant spin-off for anybody who really liked going to town with their furniture and interior decorating, but certainly no substitute for the proper full-fat experience. Thankfully, the New Horizons DLC expands on this formula to delightful effect.

5. Animal Crossing: City Folk (Wii)

Subtitled Let's Go to the City! outside North America, 2008's Animal Crossing: City Folk enabled up to four players to take their own house in a single village and introduced a city for players to visit. It might not have been the bustling MMO metropolis some fans wished it was but it was a fun addition in a game which arguably played things a bit too safe to be top-tier.

City Folks' compatibility with the Wii's ill-fated microphone peripheral Wii Speak demonstrated that Nintendo really wanted you to be playing City Folk as a family. There's nothing wrong with that, but solo players obviously couldn't enjoy the novel interactions of sharing a town and leaving each other messages, and the game ended up feeling like an upscaled version of Wild World except lacking any serious innovation, not to mention the convenience of portability.

Not bad — far from it — but it added little to the base formula and it was hard to be locked to your TV after the joys of a handheld village.

4. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)

Taking the base foundation and adding sweet, sweet portability, Animal Crossing: Wild World was the perfect game on the perfect platform. Having your village with you on the go made all the difference to many players and enabled you to check turnip prices in bed, water your plants on your way to work, or make sure your favourite animal friend wasn't packing their bags on your lunch break. Portability made the world accessible in a whole new way and opened up its joys to the masses who embraced the Nintendo DS.

With intuitive use of the touchscreen and the day-night cycle reflected in the sky permanently visible on the top screen, this is where many people began their love affair with the series. Subsequent entries might have polished its systems and sanded off Wild World's rough edges, but the magic of the series shone brightly on DS and when someone mentions Animal Crossing, it's the title theme of this game which pops into our mind. Shocking, then, that there's another entry (two, in fact) we'd rather play.

3. Animal Crossing (GCN)

The original game debuted on Nintendo 64 in Japan after beginning life as a 64DD title. When that console died on its derrière, Nintendo shifted the game to a standard N64 cartridge and launched it in Japan in April 2001 under the title Dōbutsu no Mori. Before the year was out a GameCube port hit shelves with extra features and following a mammoth localisation effort it hit US store shelves in September 2002. We Europeans had to wait another two years for the game to arrive - we don't miss those days!

This first game set the template for the series so wonderfully that although the GameCube original is basic by the series' modern standards, the fundamentals are still utterly charming nearly two decades on. Throw in GBA connectivity and unlockable NES games and you can understand when aficionados who have been there from the start claim it never got better than the original Animal Crossing.

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers such a bounty of goodness, such a wealth of nostalgia and refinement and subtle advancement — and came at a time when many people in the world really needed a little good cheer and comfort — that it's quite easy to see why it ranks so highly. Giving us a whole island, the power to terraform and decorate, and a handful of big free upgrades (and DLC) over the years, and you can see why it's one of the best-selling Nintendo games ever.

Whether you're a series veteran or a total newbie, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an absolute treat: the best Animal Crossing game in the series. Enjoy it.

As for the minor Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades? They're underwhelming. It does load a little faster and look a little better — the Switch 2 version is measurably the 'best' one — but if you're happy with your Switch 1, it's absolutely not worth buying the newer console to experience ACNH's improvements alone.

1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS)

Animal Crossing: New Leaf took everything from its handheld predecessor and polished it to the Nth degree. Rather than start you off under the yoke of Tom Nook, New Leaf made you mayor of the town and gave you municipal power to mould the place to your liking like never before.

These changes were facilitated by your delightful doggy assistant Isabelle, a tireless public servant on hand to take care of the day-to-day office tasks while you go about your important mayoral duties like beach-combing, fishing, shaking trees and bothering bees.

Taking advantage of 3DS' SpotPass feature, you could nose around the houses of players you passed on the street and order their furniture if a piece took your fancy. It's also easy to forget the system's patented 3D effect which made the world more enticing than ever. It might not have been HD, but New Leaf was a fine-looking game and with the 3D slider set to max, it had never been easier to get lost in your little town.

So, that's all eight Animal Crossing games, ranked by you! Good job. Now it's back to paying off all those debts to Tom Nook...

Best Animal Crossing FAQ

Animal Crossing's popularity has grown exponentially over the years, meaning some of you might have never heard of the earlier games. We've got a set of commonly asked questions about the series which should serve as a nice little guide to the history of the series...

What was the first Animal Crossing game?

The very first Animal Crossing game is a little N64 gem called Dōbutsu no Mori, which came out in Japan on 14th April 2001.

We'd never see that version of the game in the west, but with an enhanced GameCube port called Dōbutsu no Mori+ following shortly after, we would see a localised version of that in Animal Crossing worldwide.

Though they're considered the same game by Nintendo, there are actually a fair number of differences between the Japanese and English versions, including new holidays, new items, and lots of new dialogue.

How many Animal Crossing games are there?

There are five mainline Animal Crossing games, spanning multiple console generations. Usually, there's one Animal Crossing game per console, occasionally accompanied by a spin-off.

The main five we're referring to are:

  • Animal Crossing
  • Animal Crossing: Wild World
  • Animal Crossing: City Folk
  • Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The GameCube game is technically an enhanced port of the N64 title, which we never got in the West. Hence why there's only five listed here.

Pocket Camp isn't considered a mainline entry, and the two spin-offs are pretty different from the rest of the games.

What's the latest Animal Crossing game?

Incredibly, the latest Animal Crossing game is still Animal Crossing: New Horizons, at least in terms of console releases. It launched on 20th March 2020, and goodness, don't we all remember those days?

There's a Switch 2 version available now, and that technically is the most-recent release in the series, but it merely has a few Switch 2 features like Mouse Mode and extra multiplayer features.

In terms of other releases, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete on mobile is actually the "newest" game, having launched on 2nd December 2024. Though again, that's just a paid version of the once free-to-play Pocket Camp.

What Animal Crossing games can you play on Switch 2?

At the moment, only one — Animal Crossing: New Horizons, either via backwards compatibility or with the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade.

None of the games are available on Nintendo Online (yet!), and there isn't a Switch 2-exclusive Animal Crossing to speak of yet. One day, perhaps...

Which Animal Crossing game should I start with?

Honestly, it really doesn't matter! Every Animal Crossing game brings its own vibe to the table with a few little wrinkles to make each one unique.

Our advice, though, is to start with either of the latest ones — Animal Crossing: New Leaf on 3DS is closer to the original formula, with a little shopping area and smaller village vibe. New Horizons, however, is the biggest and most-popular, allowing for tons of island customisation.

So, it's whether you want a more-humble life or one where you can literally design your entire town.

Wait, aren't all Animal Crossing games the same?

Well... yes and no? Every game is a life sim with the only objective being to live your ideal life (and maybe pay off some loans), but every game has a unique little wrinkle.

Animal Crossing on GameCube and Wild World on DS are perhaps more similar now than they were, with the latter being handheld only (though online features no longer work). City Folk has an entire city area you can focus on. New Leaf sees you as the mayor of a village, and features a town and shopping area you can expand. And New Horizons sees you living on an island which you can eventually design at wil.

What's the best-selling Animal Crossing game?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best selling game in the series, and it isn't really close. The game has sold 49.32 million copies as of December 2025. A staggering number, making it the second best-selling game on the Switch ever, behind only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Before that, New Leaf was the best-selling game, and has shifted 13.06 million units as of March 2025, making it the sixth best-selling 3DS game every. This series has legs.

Why isn't [insert Animal Crossing game here] on the list?

We outlined most of this in the intro, but we've decided to stick to the main games, main spin-offs, and English worldwide releases for this series. Which is why you won't find the N64 original here — it's a Japan exclusive!

The series has seen so many little apps since its arrival in 2001, and we haven't included any of those either. Do you really need an Animal Crossing calculator?

How can I change the ranking in this article?

Very easily! You're the ones behind the ranking here, and you can change it, as each game's placement is determined by its User Rating in our database.

That means you can influence things easily by simply clicking on the star next to a game and rating it out of 10. Or you can search for your favourite Animal Crossing game in the box below and score them there. This list will grow over time, too, if we do get a new game eventually...

Do you disagree with the best Animal Crossing game right now? Think we're missing something? Let us know in the comments below, but remember, the ranking of this list is subject to change even now. If you haven't rated the ones you've played, then you can do that right now.