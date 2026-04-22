If you thought Nintendo suing the U.S. government over tariffs was bad enough, two gamers have now reportedly filed a class action lawsuit against Nintendo over the tariff refunds. Strewth.

As reported by Stephen Totilo at Game File, California-based Gregory Hoffert and Washington-based Prashant Sharan have alleged that Nintendo will be unjustly enriching itself over the refunds, stating that they had both purchased products after the company raised prices.

The suit states, “Unless restrained by this Court, Nintendo stands to recover the same tariff payments twice— once from consumers through higher prices and again from the federal government through tariff refunds, including interest paid by the government on those funds".

While Nintendo refrained from raising the price of the Switch 2 itself, it nevertheless upped the cost of multiple accessories. The original Switch also saw a minor price hike as a result of the tariffs. Nintendo even delayed pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the U.S. over tariff uncertainty, eventually reinstating them for the planned 5th June 2025 release date.

The Supreme Court eventually ruled that President Trump had unlawfully imposed the tariffs, thus paving the way for mass refunds to those who had been affected. Nintendo was one of many companies to file a lawsuit against the federal government, but this was swiftly put on hold pending the result of the refund implementation.

Indeed, Nintendo has not indicated whether any refunds would be passed onto customers, so we'll have to wait and see what happens with this new lawsuit.