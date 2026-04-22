The Super Mario Galaxy Movie released to fairly middling reviews, with many critics in agreement that it felt overblown with references that ultimately struggled to make up for the lacklustre story.

In a new interview with NDW (thanks, Nintendo Patents Watch), Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto expressed his surprise at the critical response, describing it as "odd". Although he understood the sentiments toward the original movie, he thought that the sequel would be better received.

Here's what he had to say (translated by Nintendo Patents Watch):

“Regarding the critics' reviews of the first film, I remember thinking, ‘they have a point.’ But I figured this time would be different... only to find that the they were even harsher than last time, which I found rather odd (laughs). “We stepped in from another medium and did our best to help energize the film industry. And yet the very people who are supposed to champion the film industry are the ones being so negative; it’s truly baffling.”

It sounds surprisingly defensive for Miyamoto, right? The implication being that critics are somehow meant to champion the movie rather than analyse it with a critical eye. Regardless, the movie has gone on to find great success, helping the franchise recently pass the $2 billion mark at the global box office.

Nintendo will soon be looking to ramp up the marketing for its Legend of Zelda movie too, which is currently scheduled to release on 7th May 2027.