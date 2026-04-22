If you have watched The Super Mario Galaxy Movie already (and based on those box office figures, we'd wager a fair few of you have), then you'll no doubt know that there are some pretty big revelations when it comes to Princess Peach's backstory. Well, according to Shigeru Miyamoto himself, that backstory will remain true in future games.

Now, worry not, we're not about to go spoiling this big plot point right away. For those who really want to know, we'll explain it at the bottom of this article under the picture (we'll add another warning later on, just in case), but rest assured, you can still read Miyamoto's take without getting anything spoiled, so let's get to that first.

In a new interview with Japanese outlet Nintendo Dream, Miyamoto was asked whether the princess' movie backstory is now canon in the game world too. And the answer is yes — at least, Miyamoto hopes it will be.

"Because we don't know what kind of game we'll make next with our characters, having too many character settings would become a constraint," Miyamoto told the outlet. "I'm fine with being bound by the gameplay, but I don’t want to be bound by having created a story, which has been the reason for not making movies for many years" (translated by Nintendo Everything).

"So, before making this movie, I hadn’t decided on the character’s backstory, but now that I’m making the movie, it’s become fun to expand on the character in various ways," he continued. "Therefore, I would like to adhere as much as possible to the settings created in the movie in future games.”

So, there you have it, it sounds like the big movie revelation won't be tied to the movie forever — backstory in a Mario game? What a treat!

If you don't want to know what said Peach backstory is, then this is your chance to turn back, because we're going to be discussing it below. Okay, final warning: big spoilers for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie incoming...

The revelation that Miyamoto is talking about is that Peach and Rosalina are sisters. The pair were separated at a young age and had no idea of their relation as a consequence, what are the odds?

It's strangely close to a fan theory about the princesses being related that spawned almost 20 years ago, with the launch of Super Mario Galaxy on Wii. Such rumblings could be found on the internet in almost every Rosalina appearance since, but it's nice to know that it's the real deal now.

Exactly how this backstory will be referenced and developed in future games remains to be seen — Mario games are rarely heavy on plot — but if Miyamoto wants to see it happen, we imagine that it probably will.