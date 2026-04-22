Ecco The Dolphin's return is official, as Ecco the Dolphin: Complete has officially been announced by A&R Atelier, and it contains a bundle of games — every version of the first two Ecco titles plus a brand new game (Thanks, Wario64!).

Platforms and a release date haven't been announced, but this news was teased almost a year ago by series creator Ed Annunziata, and later came up earlier this year when Annunziata spoke to Famitsu.

The collection will contain every single version of Ecco the Dolphin and The Tides of Time, from 8-bit to 16-bit (no mention of the 3DS version...), plus a "contemporary game built for the modern era." Annunziata is returning, along with members of the original development and programming teams. Because "No one else can make this game."

The new game claims to weave together the franchise's history together into a single experience, but the collection will also contain built-in speedrunning support, online leaderboards, and achievements. There will also be custom courses where players can create their own underwater locales.

Obviously there are a few games missing — Ecco Jr., Defender of the Future — but it sounds like a pretty good package. We don't know whether this is coming to Switch 1 and/or 2 yet, but we'd have to imagine it will.

Still, if you're craving more Ecco, you can head to the official website, complete with some very relaxing dolphin noises. There also seems to be a timer in the bottom left of the webpage, so perhaps keep an eye on the page...