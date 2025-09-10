Well it's that time again, folks! Nintendo has announced via Nintendo Today! that yet another Direct presentation will be taking place on 12th September 2025 (yes, that's this Friday), hot on the heels of the Partner Showcase in July and the Indie World in August.
The showcase is set to kick off at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT and will provide 60 minutes' worth of news and announcements on games heading to the Switch 2 (and possibly the Switch). You can find the exact time that things get underway in your region below.
- North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT
- UK/Ire: 2pm BST
- Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 11pm AEST
As ever, the full presentation will be streamed on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel (or your regional variant), and we'll also be hosting a stream right here on Nintendo Life, so you can watch along with us and have a good old natter about all of the announcements.
As for what's in store..? Well, who knows. There are known quantities like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, the former of which arguably needs a release date at this point. Probably both of them, actually. But of course, there's likely to be a few brand-new surprises in store for 2026, too.
There's also the small matter of Super Mario's 40th Anniversary. Kind of a big deal, y'know? Nintendo announced quite a few neat little things for the plumber's 35th anniversary, including the likes of the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. alongside Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Switch. We're expecting big things for this latest milestone.
So, will you be tuning in on Friday? Let us know in the comments down below.
Comments 121
For once the app alerted me before I could find anything about it online. That was a frantic few seconds for journalists I'm sure
I think this is the first time we’ve ever had a Friday direct? Someone correct me if I’m wrong.
Anyways, Metroid Prime 4 release date plus Mario 40th stuff please.
I won’t be tuning in tomorrow, will wait until Friday 😉
A Metroid release date is all I need.
New fire emblem please
Saw this on the Nintendo Today app before anyone posted it. I feel like one of the cool kids.
@SneakyLink yes, the very first one was on a Friday. (Still rare)
Also, an hour long? Wow, this is a big one, people.
No Rating Pending in the ESRB. We likely will only get things we have already heard about, or the new games are releasing soon.
I like how, since it was announced in that Nintendo Today app, we don't know how long it is yet lol.
Honestly I don't know what to expect. Hoping for some new Mario news of some type for the anniversary, I just beat Galaxy 2 on my steam deck oled and it would be a joy to run through that game again in 4k on Switch 2.
No info about how long it is. That’s unusual.
The time has finally arrived… Prime time!!!
Its happening! Time to have preposterous expectations only to be disappointed. 🤣
To be fair, this could be a fairly big one, and im here for it!
Hell yeah! Let’s have some Metroid and Mario!
OH MY GOD!!! ITS HAPPENING!!!! FRIDAY DIRECT!!!!!!! MY SUMMONING CIRCLE WAS WORTH IT!!!!!!!!!
@SneakyLink The 2021 Animal Crossing one was on a Friday. But yes they're pretty damn rare.
Very intrigued to see what their 40th anniversary content will look like. As I can't imagine how many 'new' things they have to announce. You've got your Rhythm Heaven and Tomodachi Life which we know next to nothing about. And then you've got things like Kirby Air Riders, Splatoon Raiders and Hyrule Warriors could also do with some new information.
That's already quite a bit as far as 1st party goes so I think we'll be looking at Mario for any major announcements.
If this one does omit a Prime date, it will be getting silly now. Almost mid September and only three months of the year left! At this rate it will be shadow dropped on Christmas day!!!
Hell yea brother! Im ready to shadow drop some funds from my wallet to the eshop.
Mario. Metroid please 🙏
How can the east coast folks get news before the west coast? 🙃
@LastFootnote The eventual tweets from Nintendo will no doubt confirm.
Nice one, exciting
And there it is, looking forward to it (more because they're always exciting for me than me needing one considering all the games I'm already playing, but still) - as usual will watch it live in Italian on my own and then the next day stream the Japanese version!
Wow, I really thought a Friday Direct was unlikely.
Didn't really have any doubt we wouldn't get one this month. Hopefully this one delivers because there's so much they need to talk about.
I"M NOT WORKING!!! GUYS!!! I CAN WATCH IT!!!!
YAY! See you all there.
well that came earlier than I expected XD
This is probably the darkest time we've had in terms of knowing what's on the horizon for Nintendo this past while so I really don't have any major hopes/predictions for this other than Prime 4 FINALLY getting a proper release date and for a new entry in a personal favourite series of mine to get announced (Ace Attorney 7 pls pls pls XD).
Hopefully we'll finally get some Silksong news.
Cool! Looking forward to a nice direct.
I appreciate that the Directs are at convenient times for Europeans lately
In the past they sometimes were at 11pm/midnight
Just realised that is the day before Mario's birthday. Got to be a surprise release like we had with Wonder. What could it be? Imagine if they announced 3DS games and Super Mario 3D Land. Well, we can dream.
@Fizza it's time we had our moment, new Ace attorney!!! 💪😄🤎🤎
I will not watch.
I will wait the upcoming articles about the games announced that only I have interest about.
Is anyone else getting an old video with 10-years-younger Alex on this? Wii U era baby! I was a teenager!
Some more monster hunter news would be good!
Will catchup after work. New games. Waaaahoooo
Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Super Mario Galaxy 2.
I call it now!
Can't wait for them to not celebrate Mario's 40th anniversary in any major way and for people to be disappointed even though Nintendo historically don't care about anniversaries as much as people think they do
And before anyone says "BUT THE 35TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2020 THOUGH!!!!" that was more of a freak occurrence because they didn't have much else going on that year so they had to do something, and two of the major announcements there (Mario 35 and 3D All-Stars) were games that I'd be surprised if they took more than a couple of months to put together (especially 3D All-Stars with how half-baked it was), and 3D World + Bowser's Fury announcement just felt like it happened to line up with the anniversary rather than Nintendo planning for it
Really excited for this Direct. An opportunity for Prime 4 news and in general it'll be interesting to see what the balance between Switch 1 and Switch 2 is.
New Super Mario Bros All Stars?
Relive the classic series from the DS/Wii/3DS/Wii U era.
@Anti-Matter good luck man. I know your not really a fan of Nintendo games but really hope they have at least one game for you.
So the rumours were accurate once again. Good to know.
@YunoboCo well that depends if you subscribe to the 7s rumour.
@SamusHunter182 Same.
@Sylamp Given the generally meh showing they had for Mario's 35th, I'm fully expecting Mario's 40th to be similarly whatever until like 2-3 years afterwards when all the big Mario-related stuff starts coming out all at once XD
My guess for Mario is Galaxy 2 HD. Though it’d be better if both Galaxy games were included.
A good chance for a Resident Evil 7 announcement, part of the RE Engine title roll out for Switch 2!
Itchy-Tasty!
As an American, this image confused me
My prediction was correct!
Hollow Knight 2???
Of course this news drops while I'm driving. XD
I'd say I can't wait, but unfortunately as usual their chosen "time" for my particular zone horribly clashes with my work schedule. I'll catch the Direct when I can!
At the very least, my hope is we finally get release dates for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.
Super Mario Galaxy 2!!!!!!
My body is ready.
Hoping for that glorious Zelda ocarina of time remake announcement. But will probably not happen, guess I'll settle for a new Mario and Metroid prime 4 release.
@Anti-Matter no kid game ,you can skip it
Roughly 60 minutes! I wish it was on at a later time. I'll have to see what I can do during work hours with this one.
Here we go simply as this ninty 1. Release date for MP4 2. Super Maria galaxy 2 remaster if not I will buy the new Xbox switch 2?
I just hope for some physical game releases.
Resident Evil series but knowing Capcom I am 99% sure they will release on key-cards.
Elden Ring Tarnished Edition release date and confirmed as a full physical release!
@Bigmanfan You'll have to wait until December 9th for the direct, sorry...
They probably wanted to avoid announcing or doing the Direct on 9/11, which would explain why it's on a Friday and being announced two days in advance.
WALUIGI for smasshhhhhhh
Still not a leak, Nate. There's always a direct right before TGS in the second week of September. The only question is the date, and you were flip-floppy on- OH DEAR GOD IT'S HUGE!
Woke up this morning wondering about this. Glad they skipped 9/11 and held off until Friday giving us 48 hours notice.
This almost feels like the make or break Direct for me for my early adopter Switch 2. We really know little about next year besides the Splatoon spinoff and Hyrule Warriors 3. We need some new games for next year to get excited about. And probably a couple of upgraded ports, Super Mario Galaxy 2 is still waiting.
Games that seem due or overdue - Luigis Mansion 4, Pikmin 5, Yoshi Crafted 2D, Paper Mario. I'm leaving off long overdue 3D Mario b/c we got DK.
Excited and hoping for the best.😁🤞
Project Giant Robot first-time mastered 10th anniversary coming to Switch 2 let's gooooooooo
We can finally get more paid 1440p switch one upgrades. My wallet is ready.
Nintendo addressing the masses: LOOK. HERE'S YOUR STUPID DIRECT. HAPPY?
I really want Galaxy 2 but I really think we're getting SMB Wonder Switch 2 edition. But I really want Galaxy 2. Really.
6O MINUTES? Thats 1 hour. Should be lot of stuff in there.
I expect some first party (both Switch 1 and 2 perhaps), some 3rd party (both as well) but who knows.
I am hoping for Resident Evil for Switch 2 and still have the hope of PS1 trilogy releasing on the Switch 1. And ofc a Super Mario collection.
Also Nintendo, why do you hate us folks who live in the West Coast??? 6 AM AGAIN 😡😡😡
Just as I predicted many decades ago on the elementary school playground. We made this happen gang. We voted with our wallets, and they finally listened.
The calm before the storm.
@sixrings I am curious whether we will get any more of the free ones, but I'm also curious if we will even get more paid ones.
Month THEN Day THEN year!
Ya blasted heathens!
I will be at a theme park during the direct, but finally! A proper Nintendo Direct!
Wow, 60 minutes!
... but it's on a Game-Key Card.
@AussieMcBucket definitely getting more paid upgrades hidden behind dlc. The real question is will there be free upgrades. I’m guessing no Nintendo selects. No free upgrades. We want your monies. All of it till you’re living on the street where the portability comes in real handy.
@rjejr “ Games that seem due or overdue - Luigis Mansion 4, Pikmin 5, Yoshi Crafted 2D, Paper Mario. I'm leaving off long overdue 3D Mario b/c we got DK.”
Luigi’s Mansion 4 would be cool… But we just had pikmin 4 like 2 years ago and a paper Mario last year.
@anoyonmus 45 minutes of it will be more information about Kirby Air Riders.
@sixrings Any guesses what for?
Yeah, even if just for the frame rate/resolution boosts, it would be nice.
60 minutes? That's longer than the average non-event Direct.
@AussieMcBucket super Mario wonder paid dlc and upgrade is a given.
Princess peach showtime paid DLC and upgrade.
Yoshi crafted world paid dlc and upgrade.
Paper Mario 60fps boost paid because there’s suckers.
@AverageGamer So no Bananza 2?
Felt like it had to happen. 60 minutes!
Choo choo! All aboard the hype train!! 🚂
I said earlier on it would be announced today. Not the best prediction ever I know. For this event for the last time I'm going to guess Super Mario Galaxy 3D. Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be put with 3 if you pay 10 extra. And Galaxy 2 will be available separately for 20. Metroid prime 4 release. Splatoon Raiders release time frame eg Spring 2026. Age of imprisonment early 26. Final fantasy 7 intergrade and elden ring release dates. Duskbloods release time frame.
@LastFootnote It's an hour
Ooh, very nice. Very much hoping for Hyrule Warriors and Splatoon Raiders to be here. And maybe my wishes can be answered with a Midtown Madness collection from Microsoft.
This is exciting news for sure!!! I'll definitely have to make time for this.
I have one hope for this direct... More free upgrades for Switch games, specifically the Xenoblade Chronicles series.
Everything else will just be icing on top for me!
I think there will be: MP4 release date, a brand new Mario (maybe just a side game but still), S2 patches for all Xenoblade games, some more S2 upgrades for some previous S1 first party games.
@sixrings That would be cool. I still haven't gotten Wonder, so it would be a good version to grab.
Oh, you think more Showtime? I mean, that would be cool. They should support their "other" titles more and help them grow.
I still haven't played my copy of Crafted World. 😅
Hahaha. Are you talking about 1000-Year Door? Also on my backlog. 😖
Yes!!!! C’mon Nintendo let’s go. Doom The Dark Ages come to daddy baby!
Super pumped for this and it's roughly 1-hour. I think this is the best time for Nintendo to bring out their big guns.
@AverageGamer Luigi’s Mansion on NSO (in October).
Hopefully it will be exciting because, so far, it's been a bit of a let down.
Chat is going to have no idea what to spam now that silksong is out
I am off to a dark corner to pray to the god of Wave Race. Do not disturb for 48h
A Friday?! For 60 mins!?!
Wait a minute... Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a trophy this year, have they?
We already know some exclusives :
-Legends Pokemon Z-A
-Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond
-Kirby Air Riders
-Splatoon Riders
-Tomodachi Life : Une vie de rêve (FR)
-Rhythm Paradise Groove
-Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
-The Duskbloods
-Hyrule Warrios : The Seal Chronicles
I guess a bit of Mario is coming.
Finally, I don't expect a lot of more games, but release dates.
I hope being a bit surprised and excited.
@AussieMcBucket oof imagine
Lotta people hyped about Metroid prime 4. Personally I wanna see more Kirby air ride gameplay but I am open to anything new at this point. I feel like switch 2 launch is kinda lackluster compared to 2017. Also yall KNOW at least 10 minutes of this direct is gonna be about Pokemon Z-A cause its a month from launch. Won't be watching live cause I work but hope its worth it.
My wishlist for this Direct :
@anoyonmus Imagine if Retro revealed another DKC game and gave no release date or update on MP4?
Unlike Nate the Dates (the person who only get dates and have more misses than hits and because of this changed his brand), SF was 100%.
@RedfromKanto The Kirby Air Ride Direct wasn't long enough for ya?
@Coalescence We'll think of something. Have faith.
@WheresWaveRace That's a niche religion.
Happy Happy, Joy Joy
Displaying " Your Local Time" is such a great feature.
60 minutes focusing on games rather than hardware. First proper SW2 Direct. Wow!
Hopefully we get Hades 2 shadow dropped or a release date. And the rogue Pince of Persia too.
Metroid could come next year and I'd be fine. As much as I love it, Don't need it this year. Way too many things to play.
Haha Nintendo Today beat you to it! Which I suppose is natural. I mean, it needs to be announced officially for you guys to then share it. Also! The local time addition is a nice touch. I will be working, however, so I'll just peek at my phone for Twitter notifications every now and then.
@Pillowpants
Apologies I must've missed it lol
Sounds awesome! Hopefully there's something in there for everyone. As of right now I have the time to join the live chat, so assuming nothing changes, I'll join in!
Silksong please
Oops sorry. Old habits die hard
@AussieMcBucket both Yoshi and showtime played like garbage and both would be easy to add dlc to. Definitely wonder
So my totally realistic not-at-all-delusional hopes for the direct are:
new Animal Crossing,
Mario Maker 3,
Pikmin 5,
Suikoden 3-5 or at least 4+Tactics, or something like that...
Faxanadu HD remake plus original NES version on NSO,
Ok that last one is a stretch... but I can but dream right?
YES. FINALLY.
Nate the hate doubters are yet again proven wrong.
Nice, let's get some games on this thing.
Fire Emblem has got to be there, it's just gotta
A straight hour of news is crazy! I hope some of the potential Mario anniversary content isn't locked to just switch 2.
Goemon Collection
or a new Bakeru game
Let's go!
Goodness, as if I am not already broke with tons to play!
My hopes big new AAA games from Nintendo studios for Switch 2.
After Metroid Prime 4, there is zero for me.
Well at least it’s back to my PS5 Pro for Ghost of Yotei and the new big third party AAA games coming up.
I could never own just a Nintendo console as great as their own big AAA studio games are.
There is just not enough of them, and of course any third party games are old or less compared to PS5 Pro or Series x.
There's a typo in the article where the first mention of the time has 6 a.m., EST and 9 a.m., PT which is backwards. It should be 9 a.m., EST and 6 a.m., PT as it is elsewhere in the article.
Anyways, I'm super excited. It's unusual for Nintendo to announce it two days ahead of time; I remember they used to do it that way a long time ago, but more often than not, they announce it the day before.
One hour is also pretty unprecedented outside of new console blowouts. This is the same length as the big April presentation, but this one will presumably be focused solely on games while the other one spent a lot of time going over hardware specs and accessories like the new camera. If this is one hour of just games, this could be a real banger.
Maybe they'll do it like some of those early Switch 1 Directs, where they would spend the first 10 minutes or so talking specifically about 3DS games. I think back to March, 2018 where they started by showing games like WarioWare Gold, Luigi's Mansion for 3DS, and a new Dillon's Rolling Western before transitioning to Switch news.
I could see the first 20 minutes of this Direct being about Switch 1, with a deeper dive into Tomodachi, Rythm Heaven, and some ports like Yoshi's Woolly World or smaller games like a new Mario Baseball.
With it being an hour long, we might even see some Mario 40th anniversary announcements lumped in, although I'm keeping my expectations in check. I don't think we'll see Galaxy 2 (as much as I want it), because at this point, I think Nintendo is saving it for Wii games on NSO, which we probably won't get for another few years.
I expect more new information on Kirby Air Riders with characters like Marx confirmed and a substantial single player mode. We'll also get a release date for Prime 4 and probably Age of Imprisonment. I hope we also get a release date for Splatoon Raiders and that it's coming sooner rather than later.
We're not getting a new Smash game anytime soon, since Sakurai has his hands full. But shadow dropping Melee on NSO would be incredibly hype and a very easy win for Nintendo.
A Switch 2 edition for Pikmin 4 that adds a new winter stage as well as split-screen co-op and the return of Bingo Battle would be amazing. Would look beautiful in 4k, 60FPS.
Mario Kart World failed to impress me, especially with the $80 price tag. So, I hope we hear about a substantial expansion that will be free for NSO Expansion Pass members like the Booster Course Pass was, adding new characters like K. Rool.
I posted a podcast episode on my YouTube channel (Nintentrovert) last weekend where I go more in depth on my hopes and predictions, if anyone wants to check it out! I'll likely record a live reaction as well.
I get Fridays off and I don't wanna wake up that early on a day off! I'm just gonna have to wake up with the knowledge that something big may have went down while I slept.
Damn. SwitchForce didn't *****, I'm pleasantly surprised as I never really had much of an issue with them, but Reddit seem to really hate them.
