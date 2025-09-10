There's a typo in the article where the first mention of the time has 6 a.m., EST and 9 a.m., PT which is backwards. It should be 9 a.m., EST and 6 a.m., PT as it is elsewhere in the article.

Anyways, I'm super excited. It's unusual for Nintendo to announce it two days ahead of time; I remember they used to do it that way a long time ago, but more often than not, they announce it the day before.

One hour is also pretty unprecedented outside of new console blowouts. This is the same length as the big April presentation, but this one will presumably be focused solely on games while the other one spent a lot of time going over hardware specs and accessories like the new camera. If this is one hour of just games, this could be a real banger.

Maybe they'll do it like some of those early Switch 1 Directs, where they would spend the first 10 minutes or so talking specifically about 3DS games. I think back to March, 2018 where they started by showing games like WarioWare Gold, Luigi's Mansion for 3DS, and a new Dillon's Rolling Western before transitioning to Switch news.

I could see the first 20 minutes of this Direct being about Switch 1, with a deeper dive into Tomodachi, Rythm Heaven, and some ports like Yoshi's Woolly World or smaller games like a new Mario Baseball.

With it being an hour long, we might even see some Mario 40th anniversary announcements lumped in, although I'm keeping my expectations in check. I don't think we'll see Galaxy 2 (as much as I want it), because at this point, I think Nintendo is saving it for Wii games on NSO, which we probably won't get for another few years.

I expect more new information on Kirby Air Riders with characters like Marx confirmed and a substantial single player mode. We'll also get a release date for Prime 4 and probably Age of Imprisonment. I hope we also get a release date for Splatoon Raiders and that it's coming sooner rather than later.

We're not getting a new Smash game anytime soon, since Sakurai has his hands full. But shadow dropping Melee on NSO would be incredibly hype and a very easy win for Nintendo.

A Switch 2 edition for Pikmin 4 that adds a new winter stage as well as split-screen co-op and the return of Bingo Battle would be amazing. Would look beautiful in 4k, 60FPS.

Mario Kart World failed to impress me, especially with the $80 price tag. So, I hope we hear about a substantial expansion that will be free for NSO Expansion Pass members like the Booster Course Pass was, adding new characters like K. Rool.

