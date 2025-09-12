We've (read: this writer) has been banging on about a Pokémon life sim for ages, and today, our wish has finally come true.

Pokémon Pokopia was announced during today's Nintendo Direct; it's got a pastel aesthetic and blocky structures, a little bit like Minecraft or Dragon Quest Builders, but with a cosy little Animal Crossing-style life sim as the main attraction.

And you play as a Ditto — or a Ditto that can transform into a human. Okay, that's a bit weird, but this Ditto can copy other Pokémon abilities like Bulbasaur to shape the world around them.

This is all about making your own Pokémon paradise where you can farm and grow veggies, collect resources, build furniture, and make friends with many different Pokémon.

Oh, and we mentioned Dragon Quest Builder's earlier, and Pokopia is being developed by Koei Tecmo, who also worked on the Builders games. Colour us very interested...

Currently the game is set for a 2026 release date, with digital eShop pre-orders going live on 12th November. Will we see it before the next big Pokémon Presents? We'll see...

