One of the more interesting games that was announced alongside the Switch 2 console, Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment now has an official release date for Switch 2. And that date, my hacking and slashing pals, is November the 6th. Oh, and pre-orders go live today!
With 60fps action that should - fingers crossed - be smooth as a baby Korok's butt (hey, you can also play as a Korok fighter, so that's GOTY sorted early), and the ability to pair up with other fighters online or via GameShare with a pal, we're super-excited for this melding of Zelda - and one of the more interesting parts of that series' lore to boot - with high-octane Warriors action that should now look and perform as we've always wanted on Nintendo's new console!
Looking forward to Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment? Make sure to let us know!
Comments 11
Winter came early this year!
Earlier than I expected!
This is gonna be an insanely packed holiday season for me. So Excited!
Loved the previous entry. So, this is good news!
Wow, so many Nintendo games are being belted out this winter... this one looks good too! Always love me some Zelda.
interesting theyre squishing it between air riders and z-a. i expected next year, but this is exciting!
One of two must buys for me this year (along with Metroid Prime 4).
Story wise, not as interested in this one as I was in Age of Calamity (though that ended up disappointing me sadly). Gameplay wise, looks pretty good; performance wise, looks much better. Will pick this up, though probably not at launch.
Looking forward to this game for sure, though I do really hope this will be the last time we see this world of Zelda. Next time I hope they make a Mario warriors game. It's not gonna happen but that's the one I personally would love to have.
In this game, Korok tortures you!
And I will just watch all cutscenes on YouTube, played through Age of Calamity and it’s definitely not my type of game as I really struggled to finish it, but cutscenes and soundtrack were even better than BOTW’s.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...