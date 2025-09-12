One of the more interesting games that was announced alongside the Switch 2 console, Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment now has an official release date for Switch 2. And that date, my hacking and slashing pals, is November the 6th. Oh, and pre-orders go live today!

With 60fps action that should - fingers crossed - be smooth as a baby Korok's butt (hey, you can also play as a Korok fighter, so that's GOTY sorted early), and the ability to pair up with other fighters online or via GameShare with a pal, we're super-excited for this melding of Zelda - and one of the more interesting parts of that series' lore to boot - with high-octane Warriors action that should now look and perform as we've always wanted on Nintendo's new console!

Looking forward to Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment? Make sure to let us know!