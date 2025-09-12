Stardew Valley is the gift that just keeps on giving — just a few weeks after ConcernedApe announced it was working on a 1.7 update, today's Nintendo Direct also unveiled a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the beloved farming sim.
And of course, the upgrade is 100% free too. Plus, it includes Mouse Mode controls, which will make decorating your house and farm so much easier.
The Switch 2 Edition isn't just about the mouse, though. Four-player split-screen multiplayer and eight-player online multiplayer is also coming.
And just in case you still didn't think Stardew was great value, you can now use GameShare to play with up to up to three others if they don't have the game. And yes, it works with Switch 1 and Switch 2. That's pretty amazing.
Stardew Valley is already one of the best games on Switch, and it's easily one of the best farm sims of all time. We can't wait to lose our life to this again on Switch 2. It might be time for a new co-op farm...
Let us know if you're looking forward to the Switch 2 Edition in the comments.
I was hoping for this because mouse controls make sense and they already exist for PC.
switch has always been mouse compatible. I always for some reason assumed I could hook up a mouse to my switch and play stardew any time I wanted, this whole time 🤔
I love the look and idea of this game, but it feels bad to play.
I might check it out since the controls are the biggest reason I never could develop a taste for it, but even then I think I'd struggle with how I also just really dislike the game's aesthetics.
Nice, hopefully the Stardew Valley players on Switch 2 enjoy.
Cool! I own 2 physical copies of Stardew Valley for Switch. It's nice to know the update is free! Now I need to find time to actually play the game.
@The_Nintendo_Pedant if i remember correctly, the game that added switch mouse support was hypnospace outlaw, which came after stardew
Yet another lovely surprise from one of those games that keep on giving (and even better considering that it's free as much as I would've gladly paid for it and so further supported ConcernedApe) - looking forward to finally properly playing Stardew Valley myself when I have the time for it even more than I already was!
Definitely appreciate this update. I might jump back in once this update launches.
These are awesome additions. It's really cool that it's free, as well. Thanks for the heads-up about it! I'm wondering how many of those other S2 editions are also free upgrades.
Love Stardew but played it so much with a controller that I don't know if I need mouse controls....
I should try it!
In the 300 hours I played this game on Switch there were many times I thought a mouse would really come in handy. I think I got to where I wanted to be in the game but this is great for people who are still enjoying it!
I wish GameFreak would partner with ConcernedApe for a new old school Pokemon game.
@MysteriousMudkip
"if i remember correctly, the game that added switch mouse support was hypnospace outlaw, which came after stardew"
either I'm missing something essential about how mouse compatibility works on switch or that doesn't make sense. ✌️
Other companies are charging for frame rate and upscaling updates while this one has dropped so much free content it's crazy. I love it.
I did a full clear of this game shortly after it launched and recently went back and put 40 or so hours into 1.6 and wow, whole new game, I’ve been loving it.
