Nintendo has announced a clutch of new amiibo figures joining the lineup soon.

Both Mario and Rosalina are getting brand new figures tying into the release of Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy for Switch on 2nd October, although the amiibo won't be available until 2nd April 2026.

And two new Kirby amiibo will launch alongside Kirby Air Riders on 20th November, both of them featuring separate, swappable bases which let you swap vehicles in-game - a first for Nintendo's line of NFC-enabled figurines.

Kirby & Warp Star and Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star are the first ones, although the Direct teased that more Kirby Air Riders amiibo will be coming after these first two.

It seems tapping the figures will let you summon "figure players" that you can trail, similar to the trainable fighters in Smash Ultimate.

A second Kirby Air Riders Direct hosted by director Masahiro Sakurai is also coming, with a date TBA. This follows on from the first broadcast dedicated to the upcoming Switch 2 racer back in August.

