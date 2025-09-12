Donkey Kong Bananza has only been out for a couple of months, but it's already getting paid DLC. Plus, it's out today.

The DLC is called DK Island & Emerald Rush and is set on DK's very own home, so expect another huge nostalgia rush.

In Emerald Rush mode, you'll be attempting to join the ranks of Void Co. by breaking and collecting emerald ore in a kind-of roguelike mode. You'll get to upgrade skills and choose random boons and benefits.

This mode is available in both DK Island and a handful of levels in the base game, and completing these trials will unlock rewards such as new costumes.

Well... we weren't expecting that. And if you're still on the fence with the base game, then there's also a free demo on the eShop so you can get a taste for the smashing action. It's out now and it's priced at $19.99 / £16.99.

Let us know if you'll be getting the DLC in the comments.