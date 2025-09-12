Nintendo's store pages are live for the freshly announced, repetitiously titled Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, and woof, if you thought Nintendo was pushing it with $80 for Mario Kart World, maybe go and fetch something to calm your nerves.

In the US, the bundle containing both Wii games — remastered and including extra content and amiibo functionality — will set you back $70, physical or digital. It's listed for £58.99 in the UK, although we've yet to confirm if that applies to physical too.

Both games are available separately (digitally) on the eShop, too, for $39.99 / £33.99 each. All versions launch on 2nd October.

"But they're two of the very best games of all time!" says Nintendo, probably. And absolutely, it's hard to argue with that! They're both 10/10 masterpieces. But blimey. We remember back on Wii U Virtual Console when these were re-released at the discounted price of £8.99 before going up to £17.99.

Lest we forget, Nintendo isn't just putting out the same old ROMs this time, with significantly more work going into this Galaxy port than last time the game appeared on Switch as part of the limited-time Super Mario 3D All-Stars compilation (which omitted Galaxy 2). These games will have some new content included. Also, although they're launching for Switch 1, a free update will bump up the resolution to 4K docked, 1080p handheld on Switch 2.

Still, though. For people who already own Galaxy on Switch who are looking to complete the set, 34 quid for the sequel is significant, however enhanced it is.

Or is it? It is one of the best video games ever made! Let us know your thoughts — and if you'll be picking one or both of the games up — in the comments.