FuturLabs' PowerWash Simulator was a huge, and hugely relaxing, success when it released a few years back. And so, after some rumours, we're excited to see that PowerWash Simulator 2 will launch on Switch 2 alongside other platforms in "August 2025" Hey, that's this year!

Details we know so far on this one are that it features an all-new campaign adventure than now entails base-building aspects, which everyone seems to love these days, and there are three new locations beyond the returning Muckingham to, well, muck into cleaning.

Looking forward to more PowerWashing antics? What on earth am I asking you? Let me know what you think anyway!