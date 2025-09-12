FuturLabs' PowerWash Simulator was a huge, and hugely relaxing, success when it released a few years back. And so, after some rumours, we're excited to see that PowerWash Simulator 2 will launch on Switch 2 alongside other platforms in "August 2025" Hey, that's this year!
Details we know so far on this one are that it features an all-new campaign adventure than now entails base-building aspects, which everyone seems to love these days, and there are three new locations beyond the returning Muckingham to, well, muck into cleaning.
Looking forward to more PowerWashing antics? What on earth am I asking you? Let me know what you think anyway!
Comments 6
Huge news - definitely the highlight for me
The first sim was quite good, surprisingly! Yup, down!
It still seems so weird to me that it doesn't have a release date. The only thing I can imagine is they're wanting to shadow drop it, but...if not at a Nintendo Direct, then when!?
Looks interesting. Kind of surprising that it didn't get a release date when it's this close to releasing.
Glad that it's now confirmed also for Switch 2 - looking forward to giving it (and also the previous PowerWash Simulator) a try whenever it comes out and when I have the time for it!
Me and my kid are playing this co-op!
Can't wait to get stuck in!
