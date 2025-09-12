it's not even out yet, but Pokémon Legends: Z-A is already getting DLC, and it was announced during today's Nintendo Direct.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimension doesn't have a release date yet, but it looks to focus on the Pokémon Hoopa and features two brand new Mega Evolutions for Raichu — Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y.

Hoopa is apparently opening up dimensions across Lumiose City. What that means for our intrepid trainer? No idea, but we bet we'll get hoop-ing (sorry) in to find out.

But that wasn't the only Z-A news we got today. Just before that, we got a little peek at three new Mega Evolutions, and they're for the Kalos Starter Trio.

Yep, Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja are all getting their own Mega. Finally. You'll need to earn a Chesnaughtite, Delphoxite, and Greninjite via the Z-A Battle Club in order to see them, but they're excellent evolutions of their original class-based designs.

We've already seen a brand new Mega Evolution in the form of Mega Malamar earlier this week, so with this batch of five newbies, we're swimming in new battle opportunities.

Let us know what you think of these new Megas in the comments below!